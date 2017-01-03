BioTime and Subsidiary Cell Cure Neurosciences Establish Innovative Cell Therapy Manufacturing Center in Jerusalem, Israel

-Supplying OpRegen® for the Ongoing Clinical

Trial for the Treatment of Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration-

-Center has Capability to Manufacture Additional BioTime Products-

ALAMEDA, Calif. & JERUSALEM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BioTime, Inc. (NYSE MKT: BTX and TASE: BTX), a clinical-stage

biotechnology company developing and commercializing products addressing

degenerative diseases, and its majority-owned subsidiary, Cell Cure

Neurosciences Ltd, today dedicated a new, 800 square meter (8,600 square

feet), state-of-the-art, cGMP manufacturing center located in the

Jerusalem Bio Park on the campus of Hadassah University Hospital in

Jerusalem.

The new manufacturing center, initially to be staffed by 25-30

employees, is equipped to produce a range of cell therapies for the

treatment of various degenerative human diseases. In the near term, the

plan is to supply OpRegen® for the company’s ongoing clinical

trial program for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration,

or dry AMD. OpRegen provides a particular cell type in the retina,

called Retinal Pigment Epithelial cells, to replace those lost due to

the disease. Data presented at the ISOPT Clinical Symposium on December

2, 2016, indicate that OpRegen at the first dose caused no serious

adverse events in the first patient cohort and retinal imaging suggests

the presence and survival of the transplanted cells in the subretinal

space for up to one year.

“The opening of this new, innovative manufacturing center, demonstrates

our continued commitment and is the culmination of a multi-year effort

by BioTime and its subsidiary, Cell Cure Neurosciences, to manufacture

cell therapies in Israel on an industrial scale,” commented Adi Mohanty,

Co-CEO of BioTime, Inc. “Near term, this new center will manufacture

OpRegen doses to treat the patients enrolled in the clinical trial

program. Longer term, this center may manufacture additional cell

therapies as our products progress into clinical trials and then into

commercial distribution.”

Charles Irving, CEO of Cell Cure Neurosciences Ltd, stated, “The opening

of this new manufacturing center is an exciting and important

development. Our team in Israel together with BioTime is advancing the

OpRegen clinical trial program and the manufacture of OpRegen. We look

forward to continued close collaboration with BioTime as it advances

additional cell therapy programs in the near future.”

About BioTime

BioTime, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on

developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative

diseases. The foundation of BioTime’s core therapeutic technology

platform is pluripotent cells. Pluripotent cells are capable of becoming

any of the cell types in the human body. Pluripotent cells have

potential application in many areas of medicine with large unmet patient

needs, including various age-related degenerative diseases and

degenerative conditions for which there presently are no cures. Unlike

pharmaceuticals that require a molecular target, therapeutic strategies

based on the use of pluripotent cells are generally aimed at

regenerating or replacing affected cells and tissues, and therefore may

have broader applicability than pharmaceutical products.

BioTime common stock is traded on the NYSE MKT and TASE under the symbol

BTX. For more information, please visit www.biotimeinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are “forward-looking

statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation

Reform Act of 1995. Statements pertaining to future financial and/or

operating results, future growth in research, technology, clinical

development, and potential opportunities for BioTime, Inc. and its

subsidiaries, along with other statements about the future expectations,

beliefs, goals, plans, or prospects expressed by management constitute

forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical fact

(including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as

“will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates”

should also be considered to be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including,

without limitation, risks inherent in the development and/or

commercialization of potential products, uncertainty in the results of

clinical trials or regulatory approvals, need and ability to obtain

future capital, and maintenance of intellectual property rights. Actual

results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these

forward-looking statements and as such should be evaluated together with

the many uncertainties that affect the business of BioTime, Inc. and its

subsidiaries, particularly those mentioned in the cautionary statements

found in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of its Annual Reports

on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC

(copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov).

Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking

statements to change. BioTime, Inc. specifically disclaims any

obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking

statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur

after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

