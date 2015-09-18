Bruster’s Real Ice Cream Surges into Fall with Record Sales, Seasonal Limited Time Offers

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spurred by record sales growth, Bruster’s Real Ice Cream has introduced

two limited-time flavors and a seasonal menu item to complement

year-round favorites, a strategy that has helped drive the chain’s best

performance since it was founded more than 25 years ago. Just in time

for fall, September’s premium, hand-made offerings include:

Caramel Apple Crunch: Apple ice cream with caramel swirls and cinnamon

Deep Dish Apple Pie: Apple ice cream with apple swirls and cinnamon vanilla cake crunch.

Warm Apple Dumpling: Cinnamon ice cream and cinnamon sauce atop Bruster's Classic Apple Dumpling Dessert.

Bruster’s Classic Apple Dumpling Dessert.

As with all of Bruster’s premium ice creams, these flavors are made

fresh daily, by hand, in each shop. In October, Pumpkin Cheesecake and

Pumpkin Ice Cream Pies join the menu for a limited time.

Bruster’s, America’s favorite ice cream chain, has seen its strongest

sales in history by strategically promoting limited-time treats in

addition to the high-quality, premium ice cream products customers have

enjoyed through the years.

The chain continued that success in August, with comp-store sales up a

record 11.5 percent, bringing yearly comp-sales growth to more than 10

percent. Bruster’s has posted 10 quarters of consecutive same-store

sales growth. “Whether they come in for a special flavor or one of their

favorites, our guests know they’ll always receive a unique, premium ice

cream,” said CEO Jim Sahene. “That’s what sets Bruster’s apart from

other frozen treat chains.”

Named America’s #1 frozen treat chain in the national Consumer Picks

2015 study, Bruster’s Real Ice Cream features 150 flavors of premium,

handcrafted ice cream, yogurt, Italian ice and sorbet, with at least 24

made fresh in each shop daily. There are nearly 200 independently owned

locations in 19 states and the nation of Guyana. Click

here for franchise information.

