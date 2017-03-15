Buildium Opens Applications for Spring 2017 Collegiate Scholarship Programs

Build U. and Women in Technology Scholarships Recognize Students
Pursuing Careers in STEM
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#STEM—Buildium,
the property management solution for real estate professionals, today
announced that applications are now being accepted for its Spring 2017
collegiate scholarship programs: Build
U. and Women
in Technology. Through Buildium’s scholarship program, the company
awards two $2,500 scholarships to undergraduate or graduate-level
students pursuing STEM degrees in both the spring and fall semesters.
“Our Build U. and Women in Technology scholarship programs promote the
importance of technology in our industry, and as such, encourage
students pursuing a career in the field,” said Michael Monteiro,
co-founder and CEO of Buildium. “We’re proud to help foster the great
potential of our next generation of leaders in science, technology,
engineering and math.”
The Build U. Scholarship, intended for future engineers, developers and
designers, asks prospective recipients to share an essay about the
company or organization they admire that exemplifies any of Buildium’s
six core values: focus on customers first, be helpful and supportive,
communicate openly and honestly, be nimble and flexible, take initiative
and work hard, and be passionate and have fun. The Women in Technology
Scholarship recognizes a female student pursuing a career in STEM.
Applicants are asked to answer an essay question about a female tech
leader that inspires them.
Scholarship applicants must be enrolled in an accredited undergraduate
or graduate degree program in Science, Technology, Engineering, or
Mathematics (STEM). They must be 18 years of age or older and in good
academic standing with their college or university to be eligible. The
spring application deadline is April 15, 2017. For details on how to
apply, please visit https://www.buildium.com/buildiums-build-u-scholarship/
and https://www.buildium.com/women-in-technology-scholarship/.
For questions or additional information on the Buildium scholarship
programs, please email scholarship@buildium.com.
