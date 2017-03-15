Buildium Opens Applications for Spring 2017 Collegiate Scholarship Programs

Build U. and Women in Technology Scholarships Recognize Students

Pursuing Careers in STEM

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#STEM—Buildium,

the property management solution for real estate professionals, today

announced that applications are now being accepted for its Spring 2017

collegiate scholarship programs: Build

U. and Women

in Technology. Through Buildium’s scholarship program, the company

awards two $2,500 scholarships to undergraduate or graduate-level

students pursuing STEM degrees in both the spring and fall semesters.

“Our Build U. and Women in Technology scholarship programs promote the

importance of technology in our industry, and as such, encourage

students pursuing a career in the field,” said Michael Monteiro,

co-founder and CEO of Buildium. “We’re proud to help foster the great

potential of our next generation of leaders in science, technology,

engineering and math.”

The Build U. Scholarship, intended for future engineers, developers and

designers, asks prospective recipients to share an essay about the

company or organization they admire that exemplifies any of Buildium’s

six core values: focus on customers first, be helpful and supportive,

communicate openly and honestly, be nimble and flexible, take initiative

and work hard, and be passionate and have fun. The Women in Technology

Scholarship recognizes a female student pursuing a career in STEM.

Applicants are asked to answer an essay question about a female tech

leader that inspires them.

Scholarship applicants must be enrolled in an accredited undergraduate

or graduate degree program in Science, Technology, Engineering, or

Mathematics (STEM). They must be 18 years of age or older and in good

academic standing with their college or university to be eligible. The

spring application deadline is April 15, 2017. For details on how to

apply, please visit https://www.buildium.com/buildiums-build-u-scholarship/

and https://www.buildium.com/women-in-technology-scholarship/.

For questions or additional information on the Buildium scholarship

programs, please email scholarship@buildium.com.

About Buildium

Buildium is the only property management

solution that helps real estate professionals win new business from

property owners and community associations seeking services. Backed by

expert advice and relentless support, Buildium enables you to outperform

across all facets of your business with intuitive software that balances

power, simplicity and ease of use. Buildium services more than 12,500

customers in 46 countries, totaling over one million residential units

under management. In 2015, Buildium acquired All

Property Management, a leading online marketing service for property

managers, making Buildium the only company to give property managers a

way to acquire new customers and increase revenues. For more

information, visit www.buildium.com,

and connect with us on Twitter,

LinkedIn

and Facebook.

Contacts

Buildium

Lauren Mason, 857-702-8796

lauren.mason@buildium.com