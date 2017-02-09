Business Wire Completes Its Second SOC 2 Attestation Engagement Report

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Business Wire today announced receipt of a Type 1 SOC 2 attestation
engagement report following an examination by an independent CPA firm
that confirmed its compliance with The American Institute of Certified
Public Accountants [AICPA] Trust Services Principles pertaining to
security.
The AICPA created its Service Organization Control [SOC] reporting
framework as a means of providing independent evaluations of a service
provider’s controls linked to defined operational and compliance
functions. The SOC guidelines provide a benchmark for service
organizations to demonstrate implementation of baseline control
procedures and practices.
Business Wire’s examination focused on its internal security controls to
protect against unauthorized access, use, or modification of client
information. Schellman & Company, LLC, the independent CPA firm,
prepared the report as of the January 15, 2017 review date.
Business Wire will participate in future Type 2 SOC 2 examinations at
scheduled intervals; the company received its initial SOC 2 report in
September 2014.
“Security is one of the most important aspects of Business Wire’s
services,” noted Cathy
Baron Tamraz, the company’s CEO. “ The receipt of our most recent
SOC 2 report confirms Business Wire’s continuing commitment to the most
stringent security policies and procedures in the industry.”
About Business Wire:
Business Wire, a Berkshire
Hathaway company, is the global leader in press
release distribution and regulatory
disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and
marketing professionals rely on Business Wire to accurately distribute
market-moving news and multimedia, host online
newsrooms and IR
websites, build content
marketing platforms, generate social engagements and provide
audience analysis that improves interaction with specified target
markets. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news
organizations, journalists, investment professionals and regulatory
authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading
online news sources via its multi-channel distribution platform,
including its patented simultaneous NX Network. Business Wire has 29
offices worldwide to securely meet the varying needs of communications
professionals and news consumers. In 2015, Business Wire teamed
up with Al Roker Entertainment to create BizWireTV, a bi-weekly
digital video news program that features the top trending news releases
that cross the wire.
Learn more at services.BusinessWire.com
and Tempo,
the Business Wire resource for industry trends; follow updates on
Twitter: @businesswire
or on Facebook.
Click
here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for Business Wire.
Contacts
Business Wire
Neil Hershberg, +212-752-9600, Ext. 1434