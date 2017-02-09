Business Wire Completes Its Second SOC 2 Attestation Engagement Report

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Business Wire today announced receipt of a Type 1 SOC 2 attestation

engagement report following an examination by an independent CPA firm

that confirmed its compliance with The American Institute of Certified

Public Accountants [AICPA] Trust Services Principles pertaining to

security.

The AICPA created its Service Organization Control [SOC] reporting

framework as a means of providing independent evaluations of a service

provider’s controls linked to defined operational and compliance

functions. The SOC guidelines provide a benchmark for service

organizations to demonstrate implementation of baseline control

procedures and practices.

Business Wire’s examination focused on its internal security controls to

protect against unauthorized access, use, or modification of client

information. Schellman & Company, LLC, the independent CPA firm,

prepared the report as of the January 15, 2017 review date.

Business Wire will participate in future Type 2 SOC 2 examinations at

scheduled intervals; the company received its initial SOC 2 report in

September 2014.

“Security is one of the most important aspects of Business Wire’s

services,” noted Cathy

Baron Tamraz, the company’s CEO. “ The receipt of our most recent

SOC 2 report confirms Business Wire’s continuing commitment to the most

stringent security policies and procedures in the industry.”

