California Pizza Kitchen Celebrates the Flavors of Fall with New Seasonal Menu Items

Two new innovative dishes also join CPK’s permanent menu nationwide
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–California
Pizza Kitchen (CPK), the authority in creative dining with a
California vibe, today unveiled its fall menu, featuring rich, warm and
flavorful creations inspired by the season like Brussels + Bacon
Flatbread, Wild Mushroom Strozzapreti and a hand-crafted Blood Orange
Sangria. In addition to its fall menu, CPK also introduced new and
innovative permanent items to its menu: Spicy Buffalo Cauliflower and
fresh and floral Beehive Sangria.
“With cooler temperatures on the way and a wealth of hearty, flavorful
produce in season, we’re excited to introduce our new fall menu,
inspired by seasonal ingredients like Brussels sprouts, earthy mushrooms
and citrus,” said Brian Sullivan, SVP of Culinary Innovation at
California Pizza Kitchen. “From comforting Wild Mushroom Strozzapreti, a
flavorful pasta dish featuring four varieties of mushrooms, Parmesan and
fresh herbs to seasonal favorite Brussels sprouts that we’re serving on
creative flatbreads and alongside our hearty Roasted Garlic Chicken,
join us for a delicious taste of fall at CPK.”
Available at participating CPK restaurants nationwide until January 4,
2017, the fall menu features the following items made to order from the
freshest seasonal ingredients:
-
Wild Mushroom Strozzapreti: rolled pasta noodles with
pan-sautéed Cremini, Portobello and seasonal mushrooms, Parmesan, and
fresh thyme & parsley
-
Brussels + Bacon Flatbread: roasted Brussels sprouts with sweet
caramelized onions, Nueske’s Applewood smoked bacon, creamy goat
cheese, Romano and cracked black pepper
-
Roasted Garlic Chicken + Seasonal Brussels Sprouts:
sautéed chicken breast in lemon-garlic sauce with hearth-roasted
fingerling potatoes, cauliflower, Mediterranean herbs and seasonal
Brussels sprouts
-
Blood Orange Sangria: our premium seasonal sangria with
Bacardi Limon, Kendall-Jackson Chardonnay, St. Germain Elderflower,
blood orange purée and fresh agave nectar
New Permanent Menu Additions Arrive
“At California Pizza
Kitchen we’re continually innovating our menu, and our newest permanent
food and beverage items highlight creative takes on small plates and
sangrias,” Sullivan continued. “I absolutely love our Spicy Buffalo
Cauliflower, a vegetarian spin on a traditional buffalo chicken
appetizer that’s packed with spicy Sriracha flavor. Our newest
hand-crafted sangria, Beehive Sangria, incorporates fresh, floral notes
of lavender, bright strawberry, lemon and honey. It’s delicious to sip
on its own or part of our sangria flight.”
CPK’s new permanent menu items include:
-
Spicy Buffalo Cauliflower: fresh cauliflower florets fried to a
golden brown with buttermilk batter, tossed in house-made Sriracha
buffalo sauce and topped with a salad of celery, Gorgonzola and
cilantro
-
Beehive Sangria: a sweet blend of Francis Ford Coppola Bianco
Pinot Grigio, Cointreau, Monin Lavender, strawberry purée, honey and
lemon
To learn more about CPK’s fall menu and check the availability of items
in your area, please visit http://www.cpk.com/menu/.
Follow CPK on Twitter at @calpizzakitchen
(#NEWCPK), Instagram at @californiapizzakitchen
and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/californiapizzakitchen.
Download CPK’s Pizza Dough® Rewards app for iTunes
and Android
and check in to begin earning rewards for dining creatively.
About California Pizza Kitchen
In 1985, California Pizza
Kitchen (CPK) opened its first restaurant in Beverly Hills and
introduced diners to innovative California-style pizza. Since then, CPK
has launched what has become a global brand known for creative
California cuisine. Today, CPK is approaching 300 restaurants in 15
countries and 218 cities around the world. Dedicated to a unique dining
experience, CPK is now introducing its Next Chapter featuring reimagined
menus, open kitchens, and unique renovations in all restaurants across
the country. For more information on California Pizza Kitchen, visit http://www.cpk.com/.
Download high-res photos of the new menu items here: http://webhost.cpk.com/vtour/
Contacts
California Pizza Kitchen Public Relations
Toni Leigh, 310-342-4715
cpkmedia@cpk.com
or
Coast
Public Relations for CPK
Melissa Penn, 323-605-3361
melissa@coastprgroup.com