California Pizza Kitchen Celebrates the Flavors of Fall with New Seasonal Menu Items

“With cooler temperatures on the way and a wealth of hearty, flavorful

produce in season, we’re excited to introduce our new fall menu,

inspired by seasonal ingredients like Brussels sprouts, earthy mushrooms

and citrus,” said Brian Sullivan, SVP of Culinary Innovation at

California Pizza Kitchen. “From comforting Wild Mushroom Strozzapreti, a

flavorful pasta dish featuring four varieties of mushrooms, Parmesan and

fresh herbs to seasonal favorite Brussels sprouts that we’re serving on

creative flatbreads and alongside our hearty Roasted Garlic Chicken,

join us for a delicious taste of fall at CPK.”

Available at participating CPK restaurants nationwide until January 4,

2017, the fall menu features the following items made to order from the

freshest seasonal ingredients:

Wild Mushroom Strozzapreti : rolled pasta noodles with

pan-sautéed Cremini, Portobello and seasonal mushrooms, Parmesan, and

fresh thyme & parsley

: rolled pasta noodles with pan-sautéed Cremini, Portobello and seasonal mushrooms, Parmesan, and fresh thyme & parsley Brussels + Bacon Flatbread : roasted Brussels sprouts with sweet

caramelized onions, Nueske’s Applewood smoked bacon, creamy goat

cheese, Romano and cracked black pepper

: roasted Brussels sprouts with sweet caramelized onions, Nueske’s Applewood smoked bacon, creamy goat cheese, Romano and cracked black pepper Roasted Garlic Chicken + Seasonal Brussels Sprouts :

sautéed chicken breast in lemon-garlic sauce with hearth-roasted

fingerling potatoes, cauliflower, Mediterranean herbs and seasonal

Brussels sprouts

: sautéed chicken breast in lemon-garlic sauce with hearth-roasted fingerling potatoes, cauliflower, Mediterranean herbs and seasonal Brussels sprouts Blood Orange Sangria: our premium seasonal sangria with

Bacardi Limon, Kendall-Jackson Chardonnay, St. Germain Elderflower,

blood orange purée and fresh agave nectar

New Permanent Menu Additions Arrive

“At California Pizza

Kitchen we’re continually innovating our menu, and our newest permanent

food and beverage items highlight creative takes on small plates and

sangrias,” Sullivan continued. “I absolutely love our Spicy Buffalo

Cauliflower, a vegetarian spin on a traditional buffalo chicken

appetizer that’s packed with spicy Sriracha flavor. Our newest

hand-crafted sangria, Beehive Sangria, incorporates fresh, floral notes

of lavender, bright strawberry, lemon and honey. It’s delicious to sip

on its own or part of our sangria flight.”

CPK’s new permanent menu items include:

Spicy Buffalo Cauliflower : fresh cauliflower florets fried to a

golden brown with buttermilk batter, tossed in house-made Sriracha

buffalo sauce and topped with a salad of celery, Gorgonzola and

cilantro

: fresh cauliflower florets fried to a golden brown with buttermilk batter, tossed in house-made Sriracha buffalo sauce and topped with a salad of celery, Gorgonzola and cilantro Beehive Sangria: a sweet blend of Francis Ford Coppola Bianco

Pinot Grigio, Cointreau, Monin Lavender, strawberry purée, honey and

lemon

To learn more about CPK’s fall menu and check the availability of items

in your area, please visit http://www.cpk.com/menu/.

About California Pizza Kitchen

In 1985, California Pizza

Kitchen (CPK) opened its first restaurant in Beverly Hills and

introduced diners to innovative California-style pizza. Since then, CPK

has launched what has become a global brand known for creative

California cuisine. Today, CPK is approaching 300 restaurants in 15

countries and 218 cities around the world. Dedicated to a unique dining

experience, CPK is now introducing its Next Chapter featuring reimagined

menus, open kitchens, and unique renovations in all restaurants across

the country. For more information on California Pizza Kitchen, visit http://www.cpk.com/.

