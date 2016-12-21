Capital Senior Living Corporation Mourns the Passing of President and COO Keith Johannessen

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Capital Senior Living Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE:CSU), one of the

nation’s largest operators of senior housing communities, announces with

great sadness the loss of Keith Johannessen, President and Chief

Operating Officer and a member of the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr.

Johannessen passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2016 following a

courageous battle with cancer.

“Keith was a tireless mentor, leader and friend who has been a part of

the Capital Senior Living family since 1993, and he will be greatly

missed,” said Lawrence A. Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

“His empowering leadership, vision and compassion were instrumental in

the transformation of Capital Senior Living into one of the largest

owners and operators of senior living communities in the country. I had

the good fortune of working with Keith for more than 20 years and

witnessed firsthand the enormous impact he had on mentoring and

developing the finest team in our industry. We will continue his legacy

of compassionately serving and caring for our senior residents. On

behalf of our Board of Directors, executive management team and

employees, my deepest condolences go out to Keith’s family.”

Mr. Johannessen had more than 37 years of operational experience in

senior housing. He joined Capital Senior Living in 1993 as an Executive

Vice President and served as the Company’s President since 1994 and

Chief Operating Officer since 1999. He had been a member of Capital

Senior Living’s Board of Directors since 1999. Prior to joining Capital

Senior Living, Mr. Johannessen worked as Senior Manager in the health

care practice of Ernst & Young LLP and served on the State of the

Industry and Model Assisted Living Regulations Committees of the

American Seniors Housing Association.

As previously announced, Mr. Johannessen has been on medical leave and

his duties have been assigned to various executives within the Company.

About the Company

Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation’s largest

operators of residential communities for senior adults. The Company’s

operating strategy is to provide value to residents by providing quality

senior housing services at reasonable prices. The Company’s communities

emphasize a continuum of care, which integrates independent living,

assisted living, and home care services, to provide residents the

opportunity to age in place. The Company operates 129 senior housing

communities in geographically concentrated regions with an aggregate

capacity of approximately 16,300 residents.

For information about Capital Senior Living, visit www.capitalsenior.com.

