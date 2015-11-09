Capital Senior Living Corporation to Present at the Stephens 2015 Fall Investment Conference on Tuesday, November 10, 2015

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Capital Senior Living Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE:CSU), one of the
country’s largest operators of senior living communities, today
announced that management will make a presentation regarding the Company
at the Stephens 2015 Fall Investment Conference in New York, New York on
Tuesday, November 10, 2015 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time.
The presentation is also being audio webcast live and can be accessed on
the Internet at http://wsw.com/webcast/stph25/csu
until February 8, 2016. In addition, the webcast will be available for
replay through the Company’s Investor Relations section on their website
at www.capitalsenior.com
for a period of 90 days after the date of the presentation.
