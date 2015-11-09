Capital Senior Living Corporation to Present at the Stephens 2015 Fall Investment Conference on Tuesday, November 10, 2015

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Capital Senior Living Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE:CSU), one of the

country’s largest operators of senior living communities, today

announced that management will make a presentation regarding the Company

at the Stephens 2015 Fall Investment Conference in New York, New York on

Tuesday, November 10, 2015 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time.

The presentation is also being audio webcast live and can be accessed on

the Internet at http://wsw.com/webcast/stph25/csu

until February 8, 2016. In addition, the webcast will be available for

replay through the Company’s Investor Relations section on their website

at www.capitalsenior.com

for a period of 90 days after the date of the presentation.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation’s largest

operators of residential communities for senior adults. The Company’s

operating strategy is to provide value to residents by providing quality

senior living services at reasonable prices. The Company’s communities

emphasize a continuum of care, which integrates independent living,

assisted living, and home care services, to provide residents the

opportunity to age in place. The Company operates 121 senior living

communities in geographically concentrated regions with an aggregate

capacity of approximately 15,400 residents.

Contact Carey P. Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer, at 972-770-5600

for more information.

