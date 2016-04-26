Carling Communications Founder Didi Discar Named to Inaugural MM&M Hall of Femme

— New national award celebrates the most accomplished women in
healthcare marketing and communications —
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Didi Discar, the founding principal of Carling Communications, Inc., has
been named to the inaugural class of Medical
Marketing & Media’s Hall of Femme, which honors female
leaders from across all sectors of the U.S. health care industry who
have made a significant impact in marketing and communications in the
prior year.
Discar has built Carling Communications into one of the largest
privately-held healthcare advertising agencies in Southern California,
with more than 70 employees. Specializing in dermatology, aesthetics,
ophthalmology, pain management, and cardiovascular medicine, the agency
does business by following one of Discar’s creeds: It Can Be Done. As a
result, the Carling team’s reputation for results-oriented strategy and
creative problem-solving has grown as rapidly as the agency itself.
“I am truly humbled to be among the first group inducted into the Hall
of Femme,” Discar said. “The contributions of women to all facets of the
health care advertising and communications industry have been profound.
This award will shine a spotlight on what we’ve been able to achieve
while encouraging younger women to continue breaking new ground in the
field.”
Discar has been a champion for women at all levels of business. Women
make up 60 percent of the staff and half of the partner team at Carling.
All employees are trained using an in-house “Special Forces” leadership
approach, which focuses on strengthening core competencies, managing
difficult conversations, and mastering personality profiling. This
shared experience and the culture of the company as a whole have helped
to dissolve some of the barriers women commonly face in building their
careers.
An interview with Discar and the other winners will run in the August
print and online editions of MM&M. The winners will
also be honored during an awards ceremony in New York City.
About Carling Communications
Carling Communications is a full-service agency serving the marketing,
advertising, and physician communications needs of clients in the
pharmaceutical, medical device, and specialty biotechnology industries.
Based in San Diego, California, Carling pursues innovation and
excellence by acting as an extension of each client’s marketing
team—ensuring maximum impact from an extensive offering of
state-of-the-art services, brand marketing, tactical execution, and
strategic planning. More information is available at www.carlingcom.com.
