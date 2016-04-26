Carling Communications Founder Didi Discar Named to Inaugural MM&M Hall of Femme

— New national award celebrates the most accomplished women in

healthcare marketing and communications —

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Didi Discar, the founding principal of Carling Communications, Inc., has

been named to the inaugural class of Medical

Marketing & Media’s Hall of Femme, which honors female

leaders from across all sectors of the U.S. health care industry who

have made a significant impact in marketing and communications in the

prior year.

Discar has built Carling Communications into one of the largest

privately-held healthcare advertising agencies in Southern California,

with more than 70 employees. Specializing in dermatology, aesthetics,

ophthalmology, pain management, and cardiovascular medicine, the agency

does business by following one of Discar’s creeds: It Can Be Done. As a

result, the Carling team’s reputation for results-oriented strategy and

creative problem-solving has grown as rapidly as the agency itself.

“I am truly humbled to be among the first group inducted into the Hall

of Femme,” Discar said. “The contributions of women to all facets of the

health care advertising and communications industry have been profound.

This award will shine a spotlight on what we’ve been able to achieve

while encouraging younger women to continue breaking new ground in the

field.”

Discar has been a champion for women at all levels of business. Women

make up 60 percent of the staff and half of the partner team at Carling.

All employees are trained using an in-house “Special Forces” leadership

approach, which focuses on strengthening core competencies, managing

difficult conversations, and mastering personality profiling. This

shared experience and the culture of the company as a whole have helped

to dissolve some of the barriers women commonly face in building their

careers.

An interview with Discar and the other winners will run in the August

print and online editions of MM&M. The winners will

also be honored during an awards ceremony in New York City.

About Carling Communications

Carling Communications is a full-service agency serving the marketing,

advertising, and physician communications needs of clients in the

pharmaceutical, medical device, and specialty biotechnology industries.

Based in San Diego, California, Carling pursues innovation and

excellence by acting as an extension of each client’s marketing

team—ensuring maximum impact from an extensive offering of

state-of-the-art services, brand marketing, tactical execution, and

strategic planning. More information is available at www.carlingcom.com.

Contacts

Carling Communications

Lisa Pecora, (619) 795-1938

Lisa.pecora@carlingcom.com

or

BioComm

Network, Inc.

Tad Heitmann, (714) 273-2937

theitmann@biocommnetwork.com