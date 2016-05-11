Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Board of Directors of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) today declared a
quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, payable on June 3, 2016, to
shareholders of record at the close of business on May 23, 2016.
Future declarations of quarterly dividends and the establishment of
future record and payment dates will be at the discretion of the Board
based on a number of factors, including the Company’s future financial
performance and other considerations.
About Carter’s, Inc.
Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in the United States and
Canada of apparel and related products exclusively for babies and young
children. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh
brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These
brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and
specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold
through more than 1,000 Company-operated stores in the United States and
Canada and on-line at www.carters.com,
www.oshkoshbgosh.com,
and www.cartersoshkosh.ca.
The Company’s Just One You, Precious Firsts, and Genuine
Kids brands are available at Target, and its Child of Mine
brand is available at Walmart. Carter’s is headquartered in Atlanta,
Georgia. Additional information may be found at www.carters.com.
