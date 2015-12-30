LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CES 2016, the world’s largest consumer technology event, takes place

January 6 – 9, 2016, in Las Vegas, NV.

Listed below are CES 2016 exhibitor profiles Keen Home to Ooma, Inc.

Company: Keen Home

Booth: 70647 in the Sands Expo Center, Level 2, Halls A-C

Keen Home, the IoT startup inventing proactive hardware and software

for the connected home, is announcing the launch of their Air

Purification System at CES 2016. The Keen Home Air Purification

System features Smart Filters that easily snap into the Keen Home

Smart Vents to defend against germs, allergens, toxins, and odors

entering the home through its HVAC system. The product features

industrial-grade materials by 3M to purify the air while still

allowing high airflow. Keen Home will also be announcing their

integration with the Nest Learning Thermostat, as part of Nest Labs’

“Works with Nest” program.

Company: KICKER

Booth: 1719

KICKER® is a home and mobile audio manufacturer. The company was

founded in 1973, and based in Stillwater, Oklahoma. With nearly

1,600 retailers in the US and partners in 62 countries, KICKER has

been named “the most successful aftermarket speaker manufacturer in

the country, and second largest aftermarket amplifier manufacturer,”

by the NPD Group. To build on that success, our growing Home and

Personal offerings now include wireless headphones, Bluetooth

speakers and earbuds. The company is also growing its powersports

amplifier and speaker lines, which are built specifically for the

ATV, UTV and motorcycle markets. Visit http://www.kicker.com for more

information.

Company: Kiwi Wearables Technologies

Booth: 74950

Kiwi is a motion recognition technology company with the mission of

understanding and simplifying human motions. Kiwi is a dead simple

motion recognition platform that can get your products tracking

motions in literally a matter of minutes. Our proprietary motion

technology transforms raw sensor data from accelerometers and

gyroscopes into actionable events.

Ultimately, our algorithms have helped our customers understand

various motions. Our software can communicate relevant motions and

outputs (such as velocity, calories, power, torque etc.), as well as

different states (standing, sitting, falling, running, etc.). Our

software is sensor and device agnostic.

Company: KJB Security Products

Booth: 70650

Founded in 1992, KJB Security Products is a wholesale manufacturer

and distributor of security and surveillance products. Designed

specifically with the end user in mind, the company strives to make

professional level security simple for those wanting to protect

their homes and businesses. The company’s American designed

SleuthGear® brand of hidden cameras, GPS tracking and smart device

security are quality made, backed by excellent service and

competitive prices. With a proven on-time delivery performance of 98

percent and a return rate of less than one percent, KJB Security

Products has established its reputation as the premier supplier in

the surveillance market. The company distributes products to

hundreds of retailers and government agencies around the world.

Company: Klaxoon

Booth: 81143

A startup dedicated to creating interactive learning tools for

everyone, Klaxoon brings together 20 passionate collaborators from

software developers to learning specialists determined to help

everyone share knowledge on a daily basis. At CES 2016, Klaxoon will

be showcasing its cross-device learning platform including its

Klaxoon Box, a CES 2016 Innovation Award Honoree. Utilizing proven

high retention interactive learning techniques, Klaxoon turns any

discussion, meeting, brainstorm, conference call, seminar and of

course classroom into a memorable and interactive knowledgeable

experience. From March 2015, 18,000 users in 114 countries worldwide

have already implemented Klaxoon tools. For more information, visit

https://klaxoon.com

Company: KNOMO

Booth: LVCC North 4935

London brand KNOMO creates beautiful intelligent accessories to

carry, organize and charge your technology, to get ‘Life Organised’

in the digital age.

Launched in 2004 with 6 ‘fashionable laptop bags’ in Selfridges,

London, the range has evolved into multiple men’s & women’s bag

collections that take you from day to night and week to weekend,

device-enhancing cases that you WANT to cover your phone or tablet

with, and most recently powered-accessories, making sure you’re

always ready for action.

KNOMO now sells products in over 40 countries through key retail

partners such as John Lewis, Harrods, Apple and Nordstrom, and

http://www.knomo.com.

Company: Kwikset

Booth: 70523 Sands Expo

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: NYSE: SPB

Kwikset is the leading residential lock manufacturer, making

homeowners feel safe since 1946. The company’s unwavering commitment

to meeting homeowners’ needs has inspired its innovative lock

portfolio that includes patented SmartKey deadbolts, keyless entry

combination locks, connected home technology, first-to-market smart

lock, Kevo and a wide variety of styles and finishes. Our door

products provide customers with the quality, technology and style

they want while guaranteeing the highest level of security.

Headquartered in Orange County, Calif., Kwikset is part of the

Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI) division of Spectrum Brands

Holdings, Inc. Visit us at http://kwikset.com and

http://kwiksetpresskit.com.

Company: Lander

Booth: 4318 – BGZ

Lander provides truly expedition-worthy protective accessories for

consumer electronics products that aren’t just slapped together with

bulky plastic and labeled “outdoor editions”, but designed carefully

and intentionally. The Lander line of CE accessories was created by

award-winning outdoor product designers that incorporate elements of

outdoor equipment you’d typically find at a base camp — products

that are lightweight, minimalist, durable and functional — and that

strike just the right balance of style and function – for urban

outdoors or off-grid adventure.

Company: leakSMART™

Booth: Iris® By Lowe’s®

Web: getleakSMART.com

leakSMART is the leading water leak monitoring and detection

solution for homeowners today. leakSMART is a patented water

mitigation system that provides complete home water protection and

security with leak detection and monitoring from burst water supply

lines, frozen pipes, and leaks from other everyday appliances and

plumbing fixtures. At the first sign of a leak (or freezing

temperature) leakSMART automatically shuts off the home’s water

supply to eliminate any threat of water damage. leakSMART also then

immediately alerts the homeowner via smart device — all in less than

five seconds.

For more information about leakSMART, visit getleaksmart.com.

Company: Lemmino

Booth: 80263 Eureka Park

Security for Everyone. Privacy for Everyone. Built for Everyone.

Empowering you to protect your own privacy is what we are all about.

Lemmino is a startup with the mission to make digital security and

privacy the norm through simpler, easier tools and anyone can use to

help wrap your head around security.

Our app lets you be in control of your device and keep it secure,

communicate privately with others, in the simplest way possible, for

free. Available for Android and iOS.

Company: LEVL

Booth: 74728

The LEVL device will measure what is actually going on inside your

body so you can make informed decisions about your health and

wellness routine to achieve your goals. It provides you with your

body’s state of fat burning by detecting your acetone level in your

exhaled breath. Available summer 2016.

Company: Leti

Booth: 81333 (Eureka Park)

Founded in 1967, Leti is a technological research institute at CEA

Tech focused on innovating with industrial partners globally to make

our lives better.

With a staff of 1,800, a portfolio of 2,800 patents and 8,500m² of

nano/microelectronics cleanroom space, Leti helps improve consumer

electronics.

Its technologies enable new uses in mobile devices, the Internet of

Things, wearables and high-performance computing. They increase

performance, functionality, reliability and security, while lowering

energy use and costs. Its partners range from global manufacturers

to SMEs. Leti has launched more than 50 startups. The institute is

based in France and has offices in the U.S. and Japan.

Company: Life Fitness

Booth: Sands Expo 74708

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: NYSE: BC

As the global leader in fitness equipment, Life Fitness is driving

the future of the fitness industry by offering the only truly open

platform technology. This unprecedented access redefines what

“connected fitness” means by allowing any third-party app or

wearable, such as Run Social, Fitbit, or Apple Health, direct

access to metrics collected from Life Fitness cardio equipment for

the most versatile and customizable workout experiences available.

Headquartered outside Chicago, Life Fitness is a division of

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC). For more information on Life

Fitness and its family of brands, please visit

http://www.lifefitness.com, http://www.brunswickbilliards.com and http://www.scifit.com.

Company: Limitless Innovations, Inc.

Booth: 6438

In October 2012, with 4 flourishing businesses and over 150 patents

in various industries, the entrepreneurial Smeja family created a

consumer product company engaged in the design and development of

various cutting-edge, retail merchandise. That is when Limitless

Innovations, Inc. was born. Limitless Innovations, Inc. is a

consumer product company with a simple purpose, to provide the

consumer with the most innovative solutions for everyday problems.

The company’s flagship product is a Best of CES Award-Winning a

7-Port USB Universal Charging Station called ChargeHub™. The company

is excited to be debuting additional products within the category at

CES.

Company: LUCIS Technologies (NuBryte)

Booth: Sands 71752

LUCIS Technologies develops innovative smart home technologies and

products. Its flagship smart home console, the NuBryte Touchpoint,

offers users an affordable, instant smart home solution with all the

top smart home features. Everyone in the household can now enjoy

monitoring and managing the home. The console’s built-in features

include: Automated lighting and fan control modes, security system,

energy reporting, a family checkpoint center with a shared calendar

and more. Expand the home’s NuBryte network with new NuBryte Flex

series accessories, and control from anywhere with the NuBryte

mobile app.

Company: Marathon Laundry Machines

Booth: 80934

It’s time for a change. Marathon Laundry machines are designed for

people of the 21st century and are changing the way people do their

laundry. We are introducing Apple-like simplicity, progressing as

the poster child for the Smart Grid and adding a touch of Silicon

Valley magic.

Company: Markforged, Inc

Booth: Tech West 72717

MarkForged’s mission is to bring high strength 3D printing to

everyday engineering. Offering the world’s only 3D printing systems

capable of automatically reinforcing engineering plastics to

aluminum levels of performance and beyond, MarkForged enables every

business to easily manufacture parts with structural strength right

on the desktop. The Mark One Composite 3D Printer™ empowers

professional users to affordably create workhorse 3D parts that

solve real problems, as well as realize reinforced structures never

before possible. MarkForged technologies are delivered with

thoughtful, powerful software designed for collaboration, sharing,

and scaling. For more information, visit http://www.MarkForged.com.

Company: MartinLogan

Booth: Venetian 30-118, 120

Since 1983 MartinLogan has handcrafted high performance

electrostatic speakers. Their award-winning designs, advanced

technologies, and outstanding customer service have long made

MartinLogan’s amazingly detailed speakers a must have for home

theater and music lovers around the world. Located in Lawrence,

Kansas, MartinLogan’s dedicated in-house design and engineering team

carefully creates each speaker to provide unparalleled sound

reproduction along with industry leading aesthetics. To learn more

about MartinLogan, visit martinlogan.com.

Company: Marxent

Booth: 26229

Marxent is the leader in Virtual and Augmented Reality product

visualization for retailers and manufacturers. VisualCommerce™ is

Marxent’s award-winning virtual products platform. It is the only

AR/VR platform designed to manage and publish infinite 3D products,

collections and configurations for the creation of immersive VR and

AR experiences. VisualCommerce™ makes AR/VR device agnostic and

works with all wearable and mobile AR/VR devices including iPad/iOS,

Android, Oculus Rift, Gear VR, and Google Cardboard. Companies

tapping into the power of VisualCommerce™ include Lowe’s Home

Improvement, Hammacher Schlemmer, Simmons Mattress Company, Novartis

and CPG Building Products (AZEK, TimberTech).

Company: MEAZON

Booth: 81353

Meazon, designs and develops easy-to-install award winning energy

metering solutions for optimizing energy efficiency—saving time,

space, and money. Meazon provides wireless circuit-level meters

allowing real-time breakdowns of energy consumption and control,

creating opportunities for saving energy. Meazon’s solutions are

customizable and components fit in most of the existing electrical

panels. Using superior ZigBee connectivity, energy meters can be

placed nearly anywhere in a building. Meazon’s customer base

includes utilities, ESCOs, system integrators and telcos, as well as

service providers and industrial companies.

Company: Micro Kickboard

Booth: 72957

Micro-Mobility, Switzerland, leads the revolution in personal

transport and has been designing the highest quality, best-rated

scooters and kickboards available since 1999. Fuel-free, foldable

and smooth-gliding, Micro employs a combination of elegant Swiss

design and cutting-edge technology, winning over 50 prestigious

awards worldwide. In 2016, Micro Kickboard will expand the line,

launching the first ever motion-controlled folding electric scooter,

the emicro one, a true modern hybrid equipped with a lithium polymer

battery and motor that add speed with every kick or push. This

allows the scooter to be ridden as a pure electric or as a hybrid

electric kick scooter.

Company: Midland Radio Corporation

Booth: 31000

Midland® announces total solution for emergency preparedness at the

2016 CES Show with its new E+READY™ Series. The complete line

includes emergency crank, NOAA® weather alert and two-way radios,

all of which are on FEMA’s recommended emergency supply checklist.

For over fifty years, Midland has been a pioneer in two-way radio

technology—the first brand of CB radios in the United States and the

first to introduce a 14-channel FRS radio to the market. Today,

Midland is the leading supplier of consumer two-way radios and

weather alert radios, and is an innovator in emergency preparedness

products.

Online press info:

http://www.full-throttlecommunications.com/pressroom.php

Company: MobileHelp

Booth: 73512, Sands Expo

MobileHelp is a mobile medical alert system that offers you the

ultimate in independence, confidence, freedom and peace of mind. The

system uses Mobile GPS satellite tracking with wireless cellular

technology.

Company: Monument Labs, Inc.

Booth: 81146

Is the cloud really ideal for treasured photos and videos? With

Monument you avoid monthly cloud fees and being locked-down into a

single company by creating a “personal cloud” using USB drives. This

smart device lets you enjoy your memories on TV at home or access

from anywhere using smartphone or tablet. Best of all, using its

proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI), Monument sorts content by

time, location, scene, even people. So, you can search your

collection using keywords. More secure than the cloud, Monument

supports uploads from any SD card or smartphone via Wi-Fi. Monument

hits Kickstarter in January.

Company: MOREL

Booth: Ven. Suite 30-112

Morel, an international leader in speaker components and systems

since 1975, manufactures handcrafted, award-winning loudspeakers and

raw drivers for the mid to high-end OEM, home and car audio markets.

Its products are sold in over 55 countries worldwide.

We invite you to take part and experience cutting edge transducer

technology, the latest custom integration products such as the new

SoundWall™ Surface hidden and semi hidden in-wall speakers, the new

SoundWall™ LCR in-wall modular soundbar, both offer high quality

sound with easy installation, and discover new innovative car audio

systems.

Listen how we UNLEASH THE MUSIC!

Venetian Suite: 30-112

Company: Morpx Inc.

Booth: Sands Hall G – 80851

Founded in Hangzhou, China by Dr. Tianli Yu and Dr. Yang Ran, Morpx

is a startup working on solving real world problems with the power

of computer vision and AI.

The new product launch event of Morpx will be held at CES 2016.

Please see the detailed schedule below.

Morpx Launch Event

12:30-1pm

Tuesday, January 5, 2016

Mandalay Bay, South CC, Level 3, Palm A

In conjunction with CES 2016

Presenters: Tianli Yu & Yang Ran (Co-founders)

Company: MUV Interactive

Booth: Zeno 4708

MUV Interactive is a developer of innovative technologies for active

human sensing. The company’s flagship product, Bird, is an intuitive

wearable device that transforms any surface into a multi-touch

interface with 3D interactive capabilities. Bird communicates

directly with the user’s devices, enabling rich interaction with

anything from displayed content and smart home appliances to IOT

devices and drones.

Bird is the first device to integrate the entire spectrum of

interactive methods – including touch, remote touch, gesture

control, mouse functionality and hover. This gives users the

flexibility to interact with each type of digital content in the

most intuitive way.

Company: myFC

Booth: 82322 at Sands Expo

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: MYFC:FN Stockholm

Founded in 2005, a spin-off from the Swedish Royal Institute of

Technology, myFC is a world leader in micro fuel cell technologies

that is leading the way in portable, eco-friendly fuel cell chargers

for mobile devices. Its new-to-market JAQ™, the world’s smallest and

most powerful fuel cell charger, is a stylish and ultra-portable

charger that delivers 1800 mAh; equivalent to one full smartphone

charge. myFC is headquartered in Stockholm and was listed on the

NASDAQ First North in May 2014. The company’s Certified Advisor is

Remium Nordic AB. To learn more please visit http://www.myfcpower.com.

Company: Myfox

Booth: 70739 Sands

Since 2005, Myfox has been committed to redefining home security

with simple, unique solutions designed to safeguard families, their

homes and possessions. Going beyond standard security measures, the

Myfox Home Alarm Kit’s IntelliTAG™ sensor can detect break-ins

before they occur, providing proactive security. To further enhance

peace of mind, Myfox offers the only home security camera with a

privacy shutter.

Company: Nanoleaf

Booth: 70464 Sands

In three short years, Nanoleaf has achieved what no other company

has done before, truly redefining the lighting landscape for the

first time since the incandescent. With a unique integration of

hardware and software technology, Nanoleaf has built a

revolutionary lighting system with intuitive voice control using

the HomeKit protocol. Combine this technology with an inspiring

yet functional product design and a keen eco-awareness, and

Nanoleaf’s line of award-winning products are born. By merging

intelligence with artistry, Nanoleaf transforms simple lighting

solutions into meaningful experiences. Our mission is to build not

just a smart home, but a harmonious home.

Company: Netatmo

Booth: 73900

Founded in 2011, Netatmo is an innovative company developing

consumer electronics for a better and connected lifestyle. Netatmo

carefully designs their products’ mechanics, electronics and

embedded software. Netatmo industrializes them with the finest

quality standards and designs the mobile and web applications that

unleash their capabilities.

The first device launched by the company, the Weather Station for

Smartphone, allows owners to measure indoor air quality, weather and

more. In November 2013, Netatmo launched their second product for

the European market, the Thermostat for Smartphone designed by

Starck. At CES 2015, Netatmo unveiled Welcome, the smart home camera

featuring revolutionary face recognition technology.

Netatmo will unveil its latest innovation at CES 2016.

Company: NinjaTek, a division of Fenner Drives

Booth: 73112

NinjaTek is a dedicated 3D printing division within Fenner Drives, a

manufacturer in Pennsylvania that has over 50 years of experience in

extrusion. NinjaTek was formed based on the success of its flagship

product, NinjaFlex 3D printing filament, which is a high quality

flexible material sold in over 25 countries. The NinjaTek team

focuses on expansion of high performance materials to service

industrial needs.

Company: Nobo

Booth: 80132, Sands Expo

Nobo helps clinicians, athletic trainers and consumers understand

the body in entirely new ways. The company focuses on previously

unmeasured parameters, revealing new insights into the body. Nobo’s

first product is a wearable device that continuously measures the

hydration level of its users.

Company: Nortek Security & Control

Booth: 70936 Sands

Nortek Security & Control: Nortek Security & Control is a world

leader in smart connected devices and systems for the residential,

security, access control and digital health markets. Through its

family of brands including 2GIG, GoControl, Linear, and Numera,

Nortek Security & Control leverages extensive design and engineering

capabilities and more than 50 year of innovation to provide

solutions for a diverse customer base. Nortek Security & Control

dedicated to addressing the lifestyle and business needs of millions

of customers every day and the leading manufacturer of Z-Wave based

connected devices.

Company: Odyssey Toys

Booth: 75063

Odyssey Toys is a rapidly growing, dynamic company dedicated to

designing, manufacturing, and distributing the finest hi-tech toys

and electronic gadgets at affordable prices. With over 20 years of

industry expertise, Odyssey Toys is at the forefront of developing

interactive toy technology for men, women, and children of all ages.

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Odyssey Toys has offices in Hong

Kong and Los Angeles. Retail partners include Toys“R”Us, Brookstone,

Costco, Walmart.com, and Target.com, among others. For more

information about Odyssey Toys, visit http://www.odysseytoys.com.

Company: olloclip

Booth: 6319

The olloclip brand includes a growing line of ground-breaking tools

and accessories for the mobile photographer. Leveraging the

phenomenal success of its flagship product, the 4-IN-1 Photo Lens,

the company continues to innovate with products like the new

wearable 4-in-1 lens for iPhone 6 & 6 Plus and other revolutionary

products like the Active Lens, Macro Pro 3-IN-1 lens and olloCase —

all designed to push the parameters of what’s possible in mobile

photography. The company remains committed to finding new and

exciting ways to enhance the mobile photography category — and make

capturing and sharing life’s experiences more fun and creative.

Company: Ooma, Inc.

Booth: 21244, South Hall

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: NYSE: OOMA