CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center Announces First Phase of $200 Million Expansion Plan

Hospital to Double the Size of its Emergency Department as First

Phase of Ten-Year Expansion and Campus Beautification Master Plan

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#emergencyroom–CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, a cornerstone to the

community’s health for nearly 100 years, has announced the first phase

of a $200 million master plan designed to expand and modernize its

facility in order to better serve the Hollywood community and

surrounding areas.

The multi-year plan was unveiled to medical staff and administrative

leadership by Kwang Yul Cha, M.D., the founder of CHA Health Systems,

which purchased the hospital in 2004. Dr. Cha said that the project will

“usher in a new era of healthcare in the community” while also

fulfilling the state’s seismic safety mandate that all hospitals must

meet by 2020.

The initial project will be anchored by a new emergency department, as

the hospital has chosen to construct an entirely new ED rather than

retrofit the existing structure. The new ED will include an expansion

from the current 20 beds to 26 and a more than doubling in size of the

department’s physical space to 26,000 square feet from its current

11,000. The department is being expressly designed to provide an

enhanced patient experience from the moment a patient walks through the

door. Open around the clock, the hospital’s emergency department is

staffed by a specially trained, multi-lingual team of physicians, nurses

and ancillary staff to make it a unique, culturally sensitive resource

for the community.

Also included in Phase 1 of the master plan will be a new 650-spot

parking structure for patients, employees and visitors and an overall

internal and external beautification of the hospital campus. In

addition, the hospital will rebuild and relocate its kitchen and dietary

department, which serves patients, visitors and employees.

“The upgraded facilities will provide the environment and easy access to

care that the community deserves while furnishing our medical staff and

other clinicians with the tools they need to deliver top-notch medical

care,” said Jerry Clute, CEO of CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical

Center. “We are anxious to start on these enhancements and begin the

transformational process of our campus.”

Dr. Cha anticipates breaking ground on the new parking structure in

November and completing the project by November 2017. Immediately upon

its completion, work will begin on the new emergency department with an

anticipated completion date of fall 2019.

CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center

CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center is an acute care facility that

has been caring for the Hollywood community and surrounding areas since

1923. The hospital is committed to serving local multicultural

communities with quality medical and nursing care. With more than 500

physicians representing virtually every specialty, CHA Hollywood

Presbyterian Medical Center is a 434-bed facility located in Los

Angeles, California, that provides a full range of acute services

including fetal therapy services. It is part of a global healthcare

enterprise, which owns and operates five general hospitals throughout

Korea, numerous fertility and research centers in the U.S. and Korea

including CHA Fertility Center, a medical university, and CHAUM (a

premier anti-aging life center). http://hollywoodpresbyterian.com/

