CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center Announces First Phase of $200 Million Expansion Plan

Hospital to Double the Size of its Emergency Department as First
Phase of Ten-Year Expansion and Campus Beautification Master Plan
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#emergencyroom–CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, a cornerstone to the
community’s health for nearly 100 years, has announced the first phase
of a $200 million master plan designed to expand and modernize its
facility in order to better serve the Hollywood community and
surrounding areas.
The multi-year plan was unveiled to medical staff and administrative
leadership by Kwang Yul Cha, M.D., the founder of CHA Health Systems,
which purchased the hospital in 2004. Dr. Cha said that the project will
“usher in a new era of healthcare in the community” while also
fulfilling the state’s seismic safety mandate that all hospitals must
meet by 2020.
The initial project will be anchored by a new emergency department, as
the hospital has chosen to construct an entirely new ED rather than
retrofit the existing structure. The new ED will include an expansion
from the current 20 beds to 26 and a more than doubling in size of the
department’s physical space to 26,000 square feet from its current
11,000. The department is being expressly designed to provide an
enhanced patient experience from the moment a patient walks through the
door. Open around the clock, the hospital’s emergency department is
staffed by a specially trained, multi-lingual team of physicians, nurses
and ancillary staff to make it a unique, culturally sensitive resource
for the community.
Also included in Phase 1 of the master plan will be a new 650-spot
parking structure for patients, employees and visitors and an overall
internal and external beautification of the hospital campus. In
addition, the hospital will rebuild and relocate its kitchen and dietary
department, which serves patients, visitors and employees.
“The upgraded facilities will provide the environment and easy access to
care that the community deserves while furnishing our medical staff and
other clinicians with the tools they need to deliver top-notch medical
care,” said Jerry Clute, CEO of CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical
Center. “We are anxious to start on these enhancements and begin the
transformational process of our campus.”
Dr. Cha anticipates breaking ground on the new parking structure in
November and completing the project by November 2017. Immediately upon
its completion, work will begin on the new emergency department with an
anticipated completion date of fall 2019.
CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center is an acute care facility that
has been caring for the Hollywood community and surrounding areas since
1923. The hospital is committed to serving local multicultural
communities with quality medical and nursing care. With more than 500
physicians representing virtually every specialty, CHA Hollywood
Presbyterian Medical Center is a 434-bed facility located in Los
Angeles, California, that provides a full range of acute services
including fetal therapy services. It is part of a global healthcare
enterprise, which owns and operates five general hospitals throughout
Korea, numerous fertility and research centers in the U.S. and Korea
including CHA Fertility Center, a medical university, and CHAUM (a
premier anti-aging life center). http://hollywoodpresbyterian.com/
Contacts
CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
Jae Chung, 323-913-4521
jae.chung@hpmedcenter.com