Cintas Offers Three Tips to a Healthy School Year

A clean and healthy school can reduce student absenteeism, enhance

learning environment

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Each day, roughly 55 million students and seven million staff attend

U.S. public and private schoolsi. And each year, students

miss approximately 60 million days of school due to the spread of

communicable illnesses such as the cold and fluii. To help

prevent the spread of disease at school, Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:

CTAS) offers three tips for keeping schools clean and students healthy

year-round.

“School cleaning staff play a critical role in the health and safety of

students and teachers,” said Dave Mesko, Senior Director of Marketing,

Cintas Corporation. “By maintaining a clean and safe learning

environment, cleaning professionals can help reduce absenteeism and

improve student performance and staff productivity.”

To help school cleaning staff maintain a healthy learning environment,

Cintas recommends the following:

1. Implement a handwashing program. According to the Centers for

Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), handwashing is one of the most

effective ways to avoid sickness and reduce the spread of germsiii. Washing

hands with soap and water is the most effective way to reduce the number

of microbes and germs on hands, so it is important to teach students and

staff proper handwashing procedures.

To complement a handwashing program, schools should also consider

installing infection prevention tools such as automated flushing

systems, hands-free towel dispensers and hand sanitizer stations. In

fact, a recent study showed that the use of an alcohol-based gel hand

sanitizer in the classroom can reduce absenteeism due to illness by

nearly 20 percentiv.

2. Clean and disinfect all “hotspots.” Implement an ongoing

cleaning and disinfection program for germ hotspots throughout the

school. These surfaces include door handles, light switches, computer

keyboards, desks, supplies and common play areas or tables.

When cleaning these high-touch areas, make sure to use separate

microfiber mops and towels between zones to remove bacteria and reduce

cross contamination.

3. Maintain Indoor Air Quality. Poor indoor air quality (IAQ) is

a commonly cited problem contributing to absenteeism and poor school

performance in educational facilities. To improve IAQ, matting should be

placed at all entrances and high traffic zones throughout the school to

prevent dust and dirt from being tracked into the building. To maintain

fresh IAQ and clean facilities, ensure that matting is regularly

laundered to remove captured debris.

To further address IAQ concerns, schedule A/C coil deep cleaning

services to remove the buildup and mold that tends to accumulate. A/C

units that have not been properly maintained can cause odors, trigger

allergies and worsen existing asthma conditions. Regular A/C coil

cleanings can improve overall IAQ, lower energy bills and extend the

life of units.

“School facility managers should consider partnering with a facility

services provider who can make it easier for cleaning staff to create a

healthy and safe learning environment,” added Mesko. “As the school year

begins, ensuring schools are clean and germ free is critical to the

success of students and staff.”

To learn more about Cintas solutions for educational facilities, visit www.cintas.com/facilityservices.

About Cintas Corporation:

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas Corporation provides highly

specialized services to businesses of all types primarily throughout

North America. Cintas designs, manufactures and implements corporate

identity uniform programs, and provides entrance mats, restroom cleaning

and supplies, tile and carpet cleaning, promotional products, first aid,

safety, fire protection products and services. Cintas is a publicly held

company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol

CTAS and is a component of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

