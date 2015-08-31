Cintas Offers Three Tips to a Healthy School Year

A clean and healthy school can reduce student absenteeism, enhance
learning environment
CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Each day, roughly 55 million students and seven million staff attend
U.S. public and private schoolsi. And each year, students
miss approximately 60 million days of school due to the spread of
communicable illnesses such as the cold and fluii. To help
prevent the spread of disease at school, Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:
CTAS) offers three tips for keeping schools clean and students healthy
year-round.
“School cleaning staff play a critical role in the health and safety of
students and teachers,” said Dave Mesko, Senior Director of Marketing,
Cintas Corporation. “By maintaining a clean and safe learning
environment, cleaning professionals can help reduce absenteeism and
improve student performance and staff productivity.”
To help school cleaning staff maintain a healthy learning environment,
Cintas recommends the following:
1. Implement a handwashing program. According to the Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), handwashing is one of the most
effective ways to avoid sickness and reduce the spread of germsiii. Washing
hands with soap and water is the most effective way to reduce the number
of microbes and germs on hands, so it is important to teach students and
staff proper handwashing procedures.
To complement a handwashing program, schools should also consider
installing infection prevention tools such as automated flushing
systems, hands-free towel dispensers and hand sanitizer stations. In
fact, a recent study showed that the use of an alcohol-based gel hand
sanitizer in the classroom can reduce absenteeism due to illness by
nearly 20 percentiv.
2. Clean and disinfect all “hotspots.” Implement an ongoing
cleaning and disinfection program for germ hotspots throughout the
school. These surfaces include door handles, light switches, computer
keyboards, desks, supplies and common play areas or tables.
When cleaning these high-touch areas, make sure to use separate
microfiber mops and towels between zones to remove bacteria and reduce
cross contamination.
3. Maintain Indoor Air Quality. Poor indoor air quality (IAQ) is
a commonly cited problem contributing to absenteeism and poor school
performance in educational facilities. To improve IAQ, matting should be
placed at all entrances and high traffic zones throughout the school to
prevent dust and dirt from being tracked into the building. To maintain
fresh IAQ and clean facilities, ensure that matting is regularly
laundered to remove captured debris.
To further address IAQ concerns, schedule A/C coil deep cleaning
services to remove the buildup and mold that tends to accumulate. A/C
units that have not been properly maintained can cause odors, trigger
allergies and worsen existing asthma conditions. Regular A/C coil
cleanings can improve overall IAQ, lower energy bills and extend the
life of units.
“School facility managers should consider partnering with a facility
services provider who can make it easier for cleaning staff to create a
healthy and safe learning environment,” added Mesko. “As the school year
begins, ensuring schools are clean and germ free is critical to the
success of students and staff.”
To learn more about Cintas solutions for educational facilities, visit www.cintas.com/facilityservices.
