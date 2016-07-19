Clarion Brands Makes Strategic Acquisition of Florajen®, the #1 Pharmacist-Recommended Probiotic

Portfolio now includes three brands most recommended by healthcare
professionals
TREVOSE, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Clarion Brands, a portfolio company of Swander Pace Capital and a
leading consumer product company specializing in over-the-counter (OTC)
healthcare solutions, today announced the acquisition of Florajen®,
the #1 pharmacist recommended probiotic brand where it is sold. Florajen
probiotics are superior to competitors in potency, freshness, and
quality.
With the addition of Florajen to its portfolio, Clarion Brands now
boasts three #1 professionally recommended brands. “Florajen is the
perfect addition to our portfolio,” said Gary Downing, CEO of Clarion
Brands. “We have a longstanding history of partnering with healthcare
professionals to provide consumers with trusted solutions to their
everyday health needs, and Florajen represents both an exciting and
strategic next step for us.”
Florajen joins Lipo-Flavonoid®, the #1 ENT doctor recommended
OTC product for ringing in the ears (tinnitus) and Certain Dri®,
the #1 doctor recommended OTC treatment for controlling excessive
underarm sweating (hyperhidrosis). Florajen is a high-potency probiotic
dietary supplement that contains high concentrations of the same
beneficial microorganisms that occur naturally in healthy people to help
maintain the balance of flora in the intestinal tract. Florajen
probiotic supplements, taken concurrently with antibiotics, can help
avoid unpleasant side effects and aid in digestive health.
“The founders of Florajen have created a remarkably effective product
with demonstrated success in helping consumers of all ages maintain the
natural microbial balance the body needs to stay healthy,” Downing
added. “We’re eager to not only continue the successful marketing
approach established by Florajen’s founders, but to intensify the scope
and reach within the professional community and leverage our strong
pharmacy relationships to increase awareness of, and access to,
Florajen.”
“When we partnered with Gary to establish Clarion in 2014, our mission
was to build a leading platform in the OTC and supplement category,”
said Mo Stout, a managing director at Swander Pace Capital. “Acquiring
brands like Florajen that are category leaders in growing personal
health niches is a key part of that strategy. We’re excited to add
Florajen to the portfolio alongside our other market-leading products.”
The Clarion Brands leadership team has a proven track record of creating
and implementing successful go-to-market strategies for OTC product
lines, and of reenergizing iconic heritage brands through strategic
marketing and merchandising efforts. Downing and VP of Marketing
Jennifer Moyer were previously leading Insight Pharmaceuticals, parent
company of leading women’s health brands Monistat (the #1 OTC brand in
yeast infection treatment) and e.p.t (the original home pregnancy test),
as well as Bonine, Nix, and Sucrets, among others. In 2014, Insight
Pharmaceuticals was acquired by Prestige Brands for $750 million.
About Swander Pace Capital
Swander Pace Capital is a leading private equity firm specializing in
investments in growth-oriented, middle-market consumer products
companies in North America and the United Kingdom. For the past 20
years, Swander Pace Capital has pursued a consistent strategy of
investing in consumer products companies with leading market positions
in attractive, defensible niches. With cumulative equity commitments of
approximately $1.8 billion, and staff in San Francisco, New Jersey, and
Ontario (Toronto), Swander Pace Capital provides portfolio companies
with a unique mix of financial, strategic, and tactical support to
create long-term value. For more information, visit www.spcap.com.
About Clarion Brands
Clarion Brands, LLC is a consumer products company whose strategy is to
generate growth by acquiring brands with solid consumer equity that can
be further developed through their merchandising and marketing
expertise. The company strengthens its portfolio of brands by employing
a variety of strategies, all with an in-depth understanding of the
heritage of the brands and the needs of the consumer. Additional
information about Clarion Brands can be found at www.clarionbrands.com.
