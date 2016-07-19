Clarion Brands Makes Strategic Acquisition of Florajen®, the #1 Pharmacist-Recommended Probiotic

Portfolio now includes three brands most recommended by healthcare

professionals

TREVOSE, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Clarion Brands, a portfolio company of Swander Pace Capital and a

leading consumer product company specializing in over-the-counter (OTC)

healthcare solutions, today announced the acquisition of Florajen®,

the #1 pharmacist recommended probiotic brand where it is sold. Florajen

probiotics are superior to competitors in potency, freshness, and

quality.

With the addition of Florajen to its portfolio, Clarion Brands now

boasts three #1 professionally recommended brands. “Florajen is the

perfect addition to our portfolio,” said Gary Downing, CEO of Clarion

Brands. “We have a longstanding history of partnering with healthcare

professionals to provide consumers with trusted solutions to their

everyday health needs, and Florajen represents both an exciting and

strategic next step for us.”

Florajen joins Lipo-Flavonoid®, the #1 ENT doctor recommended

OTC product for ringing in the ears (tinnitus) and Certain Dri®,

the #1 doctor recommended OTC treatment for controlling excessive

underarm sweating (hyperhidrosis). Florajen is a high-potency probiotic

dietary supplement that contains high concentrations of the same

beneficial microorganisms that occur naturally in healthy people to help

maintain the balance of flora in the intestinal tract. Florajen

probiotic supplements, taken concurrently with antibiotics, can help

avoid unpleasant side effects and aid in digestive health.

“The founders of Florajen have created a remarkably effective product

with demonstrated success in helping consumers of all ages maintain the

natural microbial balance the body needs to stay healthy,” Downing

added. “We’re eager to not only continue the successful marketing

approach established by Florajen’s founders, but to intensify the scope

and reach within the professional community and leverage our strong

pharmacy relationships to increase awareness of, and access to,

Florajen.”

“When we partnered with Gary to establish Clarion in 2014, our mission

was to build a leading platform in the OTC and supplement category,”

said Mo Stout, a managing director at Swander Pace Capital. “Acquiring

brands like Florajen that are category leaders in growing personal

health niches is a key part of that strategy. We’re excited to add

Florajen to the portfolio alongside our other market-leading products.”

The Clarion Brands leadership team has a proven track record of creating

and implementing successful go-to-market strategies for OTC product

lines, and of reenergizing iconic heritage brands through strategic

marketing and merchandising efforts. Downing and VP of Marketing

Jennifer Moyer were previously leading Insight Pharmaceuticals, parent

company of leading women’s health brands Monistat (the #1 OTC brand in

yeast infection treatment) and e.p.t (the original home pregnancy test),

as well as Bonine, Nix, and Sucrets, among others. In 2014, Insight

Pharmaceuticals was acquired by Prestige Brands for $750 million.

About Swander Pace Capital

Swander Pace Capital is a leading private equity firm specializing in

investments in growth-oriented, middle-market consumer products

companies in North America and the United Kingdom. For the past 20

years, Swander Pace Capital has pursued a consistent strategy of

investing in consumer products companies with leading market positions

in attractive, defensible niches. With cumulative equity commitments of

approximately $1.8 billion, and staff in San Francisco, New Jersey, and

Ontario (Toronto), Swander Pace Capital provides portfolio companies

with a unique mix of financial, strategic, and tactical support to

create long-term value. For more information, visit www.spcap.com.

About Clarion Brands

Clarion Brands, LLC is a consumer products company whose strategy is to

generate growth by acquiring brands with solid consumer equity that can

be further developed through their merchandising and marketing

expertise. The company strengthens its portfolio of brands by employing

a variety of strategies, all with an in-depth understanding of the

heritage of the brands and the needs of the consumer. Additional

information about Clarion Brands can be found at www.clarionbrands.com.

