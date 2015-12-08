Coding Talent Pipeline Emerges from Eleven Fifty Academy Partnership with STEM Premier

CHARLESTON, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–STEM Premier and Eleven Fifty Academy announced a significant

partnership today that will cultivate the future generation of science,

technology, engineering, and math (STEM) students focused on coding,

while increasing opportunity for those students by strengthening

connections to careers. The partnership results in a unique strategy

that creates a stable, continuous pipeline of talent for organizations.

Expanding access to STEM opportunities is an issue of paramount

importance in an increasingly global economy. The Georgetown Center on

Education and the Workforce STEM report project 2.4 million job openings

in STEM through 2018 nationwide. In Indiana, demand will total 115,560

STEM jobs, representing a 9 percent increase, by 2018.

The demand for coding also continues to grow, with the U.S. Bureau of

Labor Statistics projecting one million programming jobs going unfilled

by 2020.

Eleven Fifty’s focus on immersive learning has made it a top choice for

people looking to learn technical programming skills quickly. Since its

founding, this elite academy has graduated students from countries

around the world, including Canada, Costa Rica, The United Kingdom and

the Netherlands.

“The mission of Eleven Fifty Academy is to develop new and existing

coders through relevant, immersive training that has a positive impact

on the individual, their employer and their community,” said John

Qualls, President of Eleven Fifty Academy. “There are hundreds of coders

making applications happen that actually drive companies and make them

work. There isn’t a pipeline to support that growth.”

The combined programs allow employers to quickly develop and directly

connect with the next generation of talent, especially those in

underrepresented areas.

“Acquisition of talent with the necessary critical thinking and problem

solving skills acquired through a STEM education continues to be a

top-level concern to C-levels and executives of every industry,” said

John Welch, CEO of STEM Premier. “Students who possess the necessary

STEM knowledge, talent, and skills to excel throughout their careers

continue to face challenges in being discovered by corporations seeking

talent, especially in under-served and underrepresented areas. Programs

such as STEM Premier, a cradle-to-career solution that assists students

in designing a career pathway, educators in recruiting top talent to

their schools, and employers in connecting with the talent they need,

serves to level the playing field.”

Scott Jones, co-founder of Eleven Fifty Academy and voicemail inventor

echoed Welch’s statements saying, “Eleven Fifty Academy’s mission is not

just to educate programmers, but to help them succeed as entrepreneurs.

The innovative, immersive curriculum and approach allows soft skills to

be developed simultaneously that are invaluable to an organization. Our

business model also enables us to focus on reaching underrepresented

talent, assisting our partners in developing talent pipeline streams,

and impacting surrounding communities as graduates are prepared for

in-demand, high-wage jobs. This approach allows us to be

mission-focused, while benefiting all individuals and entities involved.”

The combined programs offers companies an uncommon, innovative strategy

to talent acquisition that creates a stable, continuous pipeline of

future talent with the skills needed to create high-velocity

organizations designed to compete in today’s global business

environment. For more, visit https://elevenfifty.com

and www.stempremier.com.

About Eleven Fifty Academy

Eleven Fifty Academy is a nonprofit coding academy that offers a variety

of courses through immersive learning at subsidized rates, made possible

through corporate and individual donations. Headquartered in

award-winning Carmel, Indiana, the vision of Eleven Fifty Academy is

help close the nation’s growing technology skills gap, through its

mission to build an ecosystem of coding talent that benefits the

individual, their employer and their community. For more information,

please visit us at www.elevenfifty.org.

About STEM Premier

STEM Premier is the first cradle‐to‐career online solution that assists

students in designing a career pathway, educators in recruiting top

talent to their schools, and employers in developing a stable,

continuous talent pipeline. STEM Premier is a subscription-based,

multi-channel network connecting academic institutions, corporate

partners, and government agencies to a pool of qualified STEM talent in

the U.S. and global markets. STEM Premier is an SCRA Technology Ventures

Client Company in the SC Launch program. For more information, go to www.stempremier.com.

