Collegewise Expands Admissions Counseling Globally and Joins ChangedEdu Family of Brands

International network of education brands to be infused with
$300-500MM over four years
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Collegewise, the nation’s largest private college counseling
organization, expands its services internationally, joining the
Singapore-based ChangedEdu education group. Collegewise will open a
Singapore office in late 2017 and plans to expand its counseling
services across Asia.
Over 10,000 students have received assistance with the college
admissions process from Collegewise since 1999. Collegewise provides
high school students with a variety of services and support throughout
the stressful application process. These services include assistance
with the college search process, development of an SAT/ACT testing plan,
creation of a custom timeline and strategy to improve chances of
admission, discussion of extracurricular and summer activities, and
review of applications and essays. Students have one-on-one meetings
with their college admissions counselor and can follow up with
additional questions via email or phone between meetings.
Younger students benefit from Jumpstart, a Collegewise program designed
for students in grades 8 through 10. Jumpstart students utilize an
online project management system that allows counselors and students to
organize and manage the college research and application process.
Jumpstart services also include the evaluation of college and career
goals, development of a testing timeline, summer activity and college
visit planning, and aid with identifying useful tools for college
research and selection.
“The college application process can be stressful and overwhelming for
students and their parents,” said Kevin McMullin, Founder and Managing
Partner of Collegewise. “Every student deserves the very best
information and advice to help them attend the colleges of their dreams,
and growing the Collegewise network is the best way for us to help a lot
more students do just that.”
“We’re very excited to be partnering with Collegewise, a company
offering a high-quality education program which is aligned with our own
values. Through the ChangedEdu global family of brands we will connect
Collegewise counselors with students outside of the United States,” said
Brian Rogove, Founder and CEO of ChangedEdu.
For more information on ChangedEdu and its brands, please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/company/changededu-holdings.
Parents, students or schools interested in learning more about
Collegewise services are encouraged to visit collegewise.com.
About Collegewise
Since Kevin McMullin founded Collegewise in 1999, Collegewise has become
the nation’s largest college admissions counseling company. What began
as a one-man operation in Irvine, California soon grew exponentially.
Collegewise now employs more than 50 college admissions experts and
offers 23 office locations throughout the United States. Collegewise
counselors are experts in the field of admissions, many of them having
held positions as admissions officers and high school counselors before
joining the company as college counselors. In addition to a wide range
of admissions counseling service offerings for middle and high school
students, Collegewise also provides free resources on founder Kevin
McMullin’s blog and on the Collegewise website.
About ChangedEdu
Founded in 2016 by Brian Rogove, ChangedEdu with its network of
education brands operates in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, the United
Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US). Today the company is
responsible for the care and well-being of 14,000 students and over
1,300 staff. ChangedEdu is focused on three verticals of an individual’s
learning journey – Private Schools & Early Childhood Education (18
months to 18 years), Learning of the English language (children and
young adults) and Enrichment including Study Abroad programs and
University Counselling (Kindergarten to 18 years). The global network of
brands allows students to build a personalized learning program from
nursery to young adults under one high quality education platform.
