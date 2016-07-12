Columbia Sportswear Opens New Store in Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort

Columbia Brings its Performance Apparel and Footwear to Popular
Family Vacation Destination
PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) recently opened a new branded retail
location at Disney Springs in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The
5,000-square-foot store features a stunning overhead display of 500 fish
in a pool of reflected light, artwork and sculpture inspired by the
Florida coast, and on-site embroidery so customers can personalize their
purchases. The new store offers Columbia’s Performance Fishing Gear
(PFG) and a range of technical apparel and footwear designed to keep the
entire family cool, dry and protected.
Disney Springs is nearing completion on the largest expansion in its
history and emerging as an exciting new waterfront district for
world-class shopping, unique dining and high-quality entertainment. The
new Columbia store is located in the district’s new Town Center
neighborhood, which offers a sophisticated mix of shopping and dining
along with a promenade where guests can relax, refresh and reconnect
with each other.
“We’re excited that everyone who visits Disney Springs can have the
chance to enjoy the great Florida sunshine in Columbia’s legendary
apparel and footwear,” said Shawn Cox, Senior Vice President of Retail
for Columbia Sportswear. “Our PFG collection is anchored around the
water and the sun, and it’s a perfect match for spending the day with
friends and family at Walt Disney World Resort and beyond.”
Every PFG product is thoughtfully designed with fabrics, construction
and industry-leading technologies for enjoying long days on the water or
under the sun. The PFG collection is inspired by the performance, style
and comfort needs of professional and recreational anglers, and is being
embraced as a lifestyle brand by consumers of all ages.
For more than 75 years, Columbia has developed innovative products and
technologies with one simple goal: They want you to enjoy the outdoors
longer. Based in the Pacific Northwest, Columbia’s innovative products
are developed and tested under the watchful eyes of its 92 year-old
chairman, Gert Boyle. Everyone at Columbia continues to follow Boyle’s
mantra: “It’s perfect. Now make it better.”
Grand Opening Activities
Columbia’s Disney Springs store is celebrating its grand opening on
Wednesday, July 13, 7:00 – 9:00 pm. Everyone is invited to visit the
store during this time to participate in raffles and enjoy appetizers,
live music, and beverages.
About Columbia
Columbia, the flagship brand of Portland,
Oregon-based Columbia Sportswear Company, has been creating innovative
apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment for outdoor enthusiasts
since 1938. Columbia has become a leading global brand by channeling the
company’s passion for the outdoors and innovative spirit into
technologies and performance products that keep people warm, dry, cool
and protected year-round. To learn more, please visit the company’s
website at www.columbia.com.
About Disney Springs
Disney Springs is a one-of-a-kind Disney experience, treating guests by
day and night to great dining, shopping and entertainment amid beautiful
open-air promenades, flowing springs and waterfront charm. Offering an
air of sophisticated grace and design that harkens to Florida’s
waterfront towns at the turn-of-the-century, Disney Springs is home to
four distinct, outdoor neighborhoods: The Landing, Town Center,
Marketplace and West Side. Nearing completion in 2016, Disney Springs
has been undergoing the largest expansion in its history to double and
diversify its shopping, dining and entertainment offerings. Disney
Springs is part of Walt Disney World Resort, the number one family
vacation destination in the world, located in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
