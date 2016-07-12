Columbia Sportswear Opens New Store in Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort

Columbia Brings its Performance Apparel and Footwear to Popular

Family Vacation Destination

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) recently opened a new branded retail

location at Disney Springs in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The

5,000-square-foot store features a stunning overhead display of 500 fish

in a pool of reflected light, artwork and sculpture inspired by the

Florida coast, and on-site embroidery so customers can personalize their

purchases. The new store offers Columbia’s Performance Fishing Gear

(PFG) and a range of technical apparel and footwear designed to keep the

entire family cool, dry and protected.

Disney Springs is nearing completion on the largest expansion in its

history and emerging as an exciting new waterfront district for

world-class shopping, unique dining and high-quality entertainment. The

new Columbia store is located in the district’s new Town Center

neighborhood, which offers a sophisticated mix of shopping and dining

along with a promenade where guests can relax, refresh and reconnect

with each other.

“We’re excited that everyone who visits Disney Springs can have the

chance to enjoy the great Florida sunshine in Columbia’s legendary

apparel and footwear,” said Shawn Cox, Senior Vice President of Retail

for Columbia Sportswear. “Our PFG collection is anchored around the

water and the sun, and it’s a perfect match for spending the day with

friends and family at Walt Disney World Resort and beyond.”

Every PFG product is thoughtfully designed with fabrics, construction

and industry-leading technologies for enjoying long days on the water or

under the sun. The PFG collection is inspired by the performance, style

and comfort needs of professional and recreational anglers, and is being

embraced as a lifestyle brand by consumers of all ages.

For more than 75 years, Columbia has developed innovative products and

technologies with one simple goal: They want you to enjoy the outdoors

longer. Based in the Pacific Northwest, Columbia’s innovative products

are developed and tested under the watchful eyes of its 92 year-old

chairman, Gert Boyle. Everyone at Columbia continues to follow Boyle’s

mantra: “It’s perfect. Now make it better.”

Grand Opening Activities

Columbia’s Disney Springs store is celebrating its grand opening on

Wednesday, July 13, 7:00 – 9:00 pm. Everyone is invited to visit the

store during this time to participate in raffles and enjoy appetizers,

live music, and beverages.

About Columbia

Columbia, the flagship brand of Portland,

Oregon-based Columbia Sportswear Company, has been creating innovative

apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment for outdoor enthusiasts

since 1938. Columbia has become a leading global brand by channeling the

company’s passion for the outdoors and innovative spirit into

technologies and performance products that keep people warm, dry, cool

and protected year-round. To learn more, please visit the company’s

website at www.columbia.com.

About Disney Springs

Disney Springs is a one-of-a-kind Disney experience, treating guests by

day and night to great dining, shopping and entertainment amid beautiful

open-air promenades, flowing springs and waterfront charm. Offering an

air of sophisticated grace and design that harkens to Florida’s

waterfront towns at the turn-of-the-century, Disney Springs is home to

four distinct, outdoor neighborhoods: The Landing, Town Center,

Marketplace and West Side. Nearing completion in 2016, Disney Springs

has been undergoing the largest expansion in its history to double and

diversify its shopping, dining and entertainment offerings. Disney

Springs is part of Walt Disney World Resort, the number one family

vacation destination in the world, located in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Contacts

Columbia Sportswear PR

Andy Nordhoff, 503-985-1739

anordhoff@columbia.com

or

Walt

Disney World Resort Communications

Kathleen Prihoda, 407-828-3814

kathleen.prihoda@disney.com

or

Walt

Disney World Public Relations

Yolanda Cade, 407-566-5321

yolanda.c.cade@disney.com