Comcast’s Xfinity Launches Asian American Focused Crossings TV

New channel, including Hmong programs, available to most Twin Cities

Comcast customers

ST. PAUL, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast today announced the launch of Crossings TV as part of the

company’s Twin Cities area channel lineup. Founded in 2005, Crossings TV

presents a variety of entertainment and information programming designed

to meet the needs of Asian Americans across the country, including the

Hmong community. Crossings TV is now available to most Twin Cities

Comcast customers on channel 175 as a part of the Digital Starter tier.

Crossings TV features two hours of Hmong programming each weekday, in

addition to four hours on Saturdays and Sundays. “Hmong News” and “Hmong

Report” bring viewers the latest news affecting the Hmong community,

both locally and internationally. “The Hmong Entertainment Hour”

presents a wide selection of entertainment news, movies, music videos,

interviews, coming attractions, and special coverage of local live

events.

“Comcast is excited to bring Crossings TV and its selection of Hmong

programming to our metro area customers,” said Jeff Freyer, regional

vice president, Comcast Twin Cities. “Our region is fortunate to have a

vibrant, growing Hmong population and it’s an honor to present

programming that informs and reflects the many contributions Hmong

residents and their families have made.”

David Vang is a technical supervisor for Comcast’s Twin Cities

operations. As a first-generation U.S. citizen of Hmong descent, he

feels a special connection to today’s announcement.

“Crossings TV with its Hmong programming helps bridge the gap for

members of the Twin Cities Hmong community who want to stay connected to

our colorful culture and heritage,” said Vang. “As a Comcast employee,

I’m proud to work for a company that not only has the ability to bring

this kind of programming to the community, but actually works to make it

happen.”

Hmong-specific programming times on Crossings TV include:

Hmong News: Thursday, 9 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.

Hmong Report: Sunday, 9 p.m.

Hmong Entertainment Hour: Monday – Thursday, and Saturday, 9 a.m. Monday – Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 9 p.m. Thursday, 9:30 p.m. Friday, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 10 p.m.

Note: all times listed are Central time zone, subject to change.

The full schedule of Crossings TV programming in the Twin Cities is

available on the network’s website at http://www.crossingstv.com/programming-minneapolis-st-paul/.

Comcast’s full range of products and services is available to more than

1.1 million homes across the Twin Cities metro area and portions of

Greater Minnesota and Western Wisconsin.

