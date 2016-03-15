Comcast’s Xfinity Launches Asian American Focused Crossings TV

New channel, including Hmong programs, available to most Twin Cities
Comcast customers
ST. PAUL, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast today announced the launch of Crossings TV as part of the
company’s Twin Cities area channel lineup. Founded in 2005, Crossings TV
presents a variety of entertainment and information programming designed
to meet the needs of Asian Americans across the country, including the
Hmong community. Crossings TV is now available to most Twin Cities
Comcast customers on channel 175 as a part of the Digital Starter tier.
Crossings TV features two hours of Hmong programming each weekday, in
addition to four hours on Saturdays and Sundays. “Hmong News” and “Hmong
Report” bring viewers the latest news affecting the Hmong community,
both locally and internationally. “The Hmong Entertainment Hour”
presents a wide selection of entertainment news, movies, music videos,
interviews, coming attractions, and special coverage of local live
events.
“Comcast is excited to bring Crossings TV and its selection of Hmong
programming to our metro area customers,” said Jeff Freyer, regional
vice president, Comcast Twin Cities. “Our region is fortunate to have a
vibrant, growing Hmong population and it’s an honor to present
programming that informs and reflects the many contributions Hmong
residents and their families have made.”
David Vang is a technical supervisor for Comcast’s Twin Cities
operations. As a first-generation U.S. citizen of Hmong descent, he
feels a special connection to today’s announcement.
“Crossings TV with its Hmong programming helps bridge the gap for
members of the Twin Cities Hmong community who want to stay connected to
our colorful culture and heritage,” said Vang. “As a Comcast employee,
I’m proud to work for a company that not only has the ability to bring
this kind of programming to the community, but actually works to make it
happen.”
Hmong-specific programming times on Crossings TV include:
-
Hmong News: Thursday, 9 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.
- Hmong Report: Sunday, 9 p.m.
-
Hmong Entertainment Hour:
- Monday – Thursday, and Saturday, 9 a.m.
-
Monday – Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 9 p.m.
- Thursday, 9:30 p.m.
- Friday, 9:30 a.m.
- Sunday, 10 p.m.
- Note: all times listed are Central time zone, subject to change.
The full schedule of Crossings TV programming in the Twin Cities is
available on the network’s website at http://www.crossingstv.com/programming-minneapolis-st-paul/.
Comcast’s full range of products and services is available to more than
1.1 million homes across the Twin Cities metro area and portions of
Greater Minnesota and Western Wisconsin.
