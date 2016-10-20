Consumers Willing to Take Additional Security Steps to Prevent Online Fraud as E-Commerce Grows, Finds New American Express Survey

Merchants Have Opportunity to Boost Online Sales and Customer Trust

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As e-commerce continues to expand, online payment security is a top

concern for merchants1 and consumers2, according

to a new report from American Express (NYSE: AXP). The 2016 American

Express Digital Payments Security Survey found that 70% of U.S.

merchants are experiencing an increase in sales through online and

mobile channels over the previous year.

The report, which surveyed 1,021 U.S. consumers and 401 merchants,

reveals that as ecommerce grows, payment security remains top of mind

for both. Nearly half (48%) of consumers who shopped online in the past

year have experienced payment fraud, representing nearly 80 million

online consumers. Four in 10 consumers (40%) view online shopping as

having more risk than an in-store purchase (28%). In addition, 42% of

shoppers say that they have abandoned an online purchase due to payment

security concerns. This increases to 48% for Gen X and 50% for

Millennials, suggesting that while younger consumers are considered

early adopters of new technology, they also place a high priority on the

security of their information.

Meanwhile, 60% of merchants report that they have experienced fraudulent

online sales, and 25% say their level of fraud with online sales has

increased this year. Participating merchants reported on average 31% of

their online sales transactions in the past year were abandoned by their

customers before a sale was completed.

The good news is that consumers indicate they are willing to take

specific steps to enhance the security of their information when making

an online purchase, presenting an opportunity for merchants to capture

more online sales and increase trust among their customers.

Nearly eight-in-10 online consumers (78%) are willing to enter a

security code (CVV) for their credit card but only 57% of merchants

require the use of a CVV code for online customer transactions.

security code (CVV) for their credit card but only 57% of merchants require the use of a CVV code for online customer transactions. While 70% of online consumers are prepared to use security questions

(e.g. ‘What was the make and model of your first car?’), 43% of

merchants have this prompt available on their websites.

(e.g. ‘What was the make and model of your first car?’), 43% of merchants have this prompt available on their websites. More than two-thirds of online consumers (68%) are willing to create a

one-time password but only 37% of merchants require a separate

one-time password for additional security.

one-time password but only 37% of merchants require a separate one-time password for additional security. 63% of online consumers are open to creating a customer profile on the

merchant’s website in order to complete a purchase, but less than half

of merchants (46%) provide this option online.

merchant’s website in order to complete a purchase, but less than half of merchants (46%) provide this option online. For consumers to trust an online merchant, 84% want easy-to-find

customer service contact information and 78% want visible security

cues on the merchant’s site. Yet, only 50% of merchants say they

provide easy access to customer service reps on their websites and 52%

report taking the step of using data encryption on their website.

Consumers also can do more to keep their personal information secure

online. Less than half (44%) use a different password for every

online account; 30% change their passwords once or twice a year; and 17%

never change their banking or payment passwords. American Express

recommends Card Members create different passwords across all banking,

email and social media accounts and consider updating all passwords

every six to 12 months.

“Payment fraud can impact a merchant’s bottom line,” said Mike Matan,

Vice President, Industry Engagement, Product and Marketing for American

Express’ Global Network Business. “Fighting fraud for our Card Members

and merchants is an ongoing priority at American Express. We offer a

number of services and features to help Card Members monitor their

account information and help prevent fraud at the point of sale,

including one-click alerts to confirm charges via text, email and our

mobile app. Our investments in technology and advanced analytics have

also enabled American Express to achieve the lowest fraud rates in the

industry.”

American Express works with merchants to fight online fraud on multiple

fronts, including:

SafeKey® :

To further enable U.S. merchants to reduce online fraud, American

Express recently expanded availability of SafeKey, an authentication

tool that adds an extra layer of security when a participating

American Express Card Member shops online. Leveraging the global

industry standard, 3-D Secure®, SafeKey detects and reduces online

fraud by validating the Card Member’s identity through various

methods, including risk-based authentication and dynamic one-time

passcodes.

To further enable U.S. merchants to reduce online fraud, American Express recently expanded availability of SafeKey, an authentication tool that adds an extra layer of security when a participating American Express Card Member shops online. Leveraging the global industry standard, 3-D Secure®, SafeKey detects and reduces online fraud by validating the Card Member’s identity through various methods, including risk-based authentication and dynamic one-time passcodes. Enhanced

Authorization: American Express’ Enhanced Authorization

service uses additional information submitted by online merchants,

such as email addresses, phone numbers, and shipping addresses, to

detect fraud when a Card Member transaction is submitted for

authorization. The service can help online merchants reduce operating

expenses stemming from chargebacks and capture more online sales.

American Express’ Enhanced Authorization service uses additional information submitted by online merchants, such as email addresses, phone numbers, and shipping addresses, to detect fraud when a Card Member transaction is submitted for authorization. The service can help online merchants reduce operating expenses stemming from chargebacks and capture more online sales. Accertify:

A subsidiary of American Express, Accertify provides fraud-management

and chargeback solutions to online merchants that help them detect and

prevent fraud across all payment card networks. Many of

Accertify’s clients have quickly achieved significant gains in the

efficiency, accuracy and productivity of their fraud-prevention

efforts, resulting in reductions in their fraud losses and customer

complaints related to fraud.

Survey Methodology

The 2016 American Express Digital Payments Security Survey was conducted

among U.S. consumers and merchants that offer online/mobile payment

options to their customers. The anonymous survey was conducted online

September 6-13, 2016.

Unless otherwise noted, responses among consumers represent those who

have made an online purchase three or more times in the past 12 months

based on self-report. The sample size of n=718 has a margin of error of

+/- 3.7 at the 95% confidence level. The consumer portion of the study

is based on an overall sample of 1,021 respondents weighted to be

representative of the U.S. census based upon gender, age, education,

race and region.

The merchant portion of the study is based on a sample of 401 merchants

in the U.S. Respondents have responsibility for making decisions

regarding customer payment options, IT/data security, or online sales

strategy and planning. The business sample has a margin of error of +/-

4.9 at the 95% confidence level.

About American Express

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with

access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build

business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com

and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress,

foursquare.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express,

twitter.com/americanexpress,

and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products and services: charge

and credit cards, business

credit cards, Plenti

rewards program, travel

services, gift

cards, prepaid

cards, merchant

services, corporate

card and business

travel.

1 Merchants refer to those businesses who accept payments on

a traditional website, mobile website or mobile application.

2 Consumers refer to those who have shopped online three or

more times in the past year

Contacts

American Express

Andrew Johnson, 212-640-8610

Andrew.R.Johnson@aexp.com