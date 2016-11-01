COPD Community Combats Leading Cause of Death in U.S.

COPD Foundation and Partners Take Action for COPD Awareness Month
WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#COPD–The COPD Foundation today announced the launch of COPD Awareness Month,
a nationally recognized event held annually in November to enhance
awareness of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Throughout
the month, the COPD Foundation will partner with respiratory health
organizations to host various activities that will allow COPD community
members to rally, inform, and support one another. COPD is a progressive
lung disease with symptoms that include shortness of breath and
wheezing. It affects 300 million individuals worldwide and 30 million in
the United States. Fifteen million Americans live with the disease but
are undiagnosed.
Key statistics about COPD include:
-
COPD is the 3rd leading cause of death in the U.S.
- Every four minutes, someone in the U.S. dies of COPD
- Approximately one in five Americans over the age of 45 live with COPD
The Foundation’s awareness theme for the month is “Go Orange,” which
highlights the organization’s efforts to promote unity among the COPD
community and raise public awareness about the disease. In 2011, the
U.S. COPD Coalition named orange the official color of COPD in the “Go
Orange Resolution.” The Foundation is asking anyone affected by this
disease to help support its efforts by promoting the Foundation’s
digital toolkit, which can be found at copdf.co/Go-Orange.
“This month-long campaign will help to intensify efforts to raise
awareness that the number of people who have COPD is on the rise — more
than 15 million are currently diagnosed in the United States, and an
estimated 15 million more may have COPD but not realize it,” said Craig
Kephart, Chief Executive Officer at the COPD Foundation. “Given its
growing prevalence and increase among non-smokers, the time has come to
focus greater attention on this growing public health crisis. It is
critical that we work together to raise awareness about prevention,
early diagnosis, and treatment and help to reverse a public health
crisis that, ultimately, affects us all.”
