COPD Community Combats Leading Cause of Death in U.S.

COPD Foundation and Partners Take Action for COPD Awareness Month

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#COPD–The COPD Foundation today announced the launch of COPD Awareness Month,

a nationally recognized event held annually in November to enhance

awareness of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Throughout

the month, the COPD Foundation will partner with respiratory health

organizations to host various activities that will allow COPD community

members to rally, inform, and support one another. COPD is a progressive

lung disease with symptoms that include shortness of breath and

wheezing. It affects 300 million individuals worldwide and 30 million in

the United States. Fifteen million Americans live with the disease but

are undiagnosed.

Key statistics about COPD include:

COPD is the 3 rd leading cause of death in the U.S.

leading cause of death in the U.S. Every four minutes, someone in the U.S. dies of COPD

Approximately one in five Americans over the age of 45 live with COPD

The Foundation’s awareness theme for the month is “Go Orange,” which

highlights the organization’s efforts to promote unity among the COPD

community and raise public awareness about the disease. In 2011, the

U.S. COPD Coalition named orange the official color of COPD in the “Go

Orange Resolution.” The Foundation is asking anyone affected by this

disease to help support its efforts by promoting the Foundation’s

digital toolkit, which can be found at copdf.co/Go-Orange.

“This month-long campaign will help to intensify efforts to raise

awareness that the number of people who have COPD is on the rise — more

than 15 million are currently diagnosed in the United States, and an

estimated 15 million more may have COPD but not realize it,” said Craig

Kephart, Chief Executive Officer at the COPD Foundation. “Given its

growing prevalence and increase among non-smokers, the time has come to

focus greater attention on this growing public health crisis. It is

critical that we work together to raise awareness about prevention,

early diagnosis, and treatment and help to reverse a public health

crisis that, ultimately, affects us all.”

About the COPD Foundation: The COPD

Foundation’s mission is to prevent and cure COPD and improve the lives

of all people affected by the disease. The Foundation’s activities focus

on achieving these results through research, education, and advocacy

programs. To learn more or get involved, visit www.copd360social.org.

