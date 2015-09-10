Corporate Social Responsibility Weekly Recap (September 2, 2015 – September 9, 2015)

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The following releases focus on Corporate Social Responsibility and
moved during the week of September 2, 2015 – September 9, 2015.
SEATTLE — Paul
G. Allen to Receive the Center for Infectious Disease Research’s
“Champion for Global Health Award” Source: The Center for Infectious
Disease Research
LOS ANGELES — TriLinc
Global Impact Fund Makes Impact Investments in Sub-Saharan Africa and
Latin America Source: TriLinc Global Impact Fund
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — Lenovo
Donates 75,000 Back-To-School Essentials to Students in Need through
Boys & Girls Clubs of America Source: Lenovo
ROANOKE, Va. — Coca-Cola
Bottling Co. Consolidated Successfully Completes “Top 10” Energy-Saving
Challenge Source: Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated
CINCINNATI — Pantene
Beautiful Lengths and Selena Gomez Challenge You to Join #8or8
Source: Procter & Gamble
NEW YORK — Blackstone
Charitable Foundation Announces 2016 Blackstone Innovation Grants RFP
Source: The Blackstone Charitable Foundation
WASHINGTON — 21st
Annual Search Under Way for Nation’s Top Youth Volunteers Source:
Prudential Financial, Inc.
ROCKVILLE, Md. & ZURICH — ISS
Announces Strategic Partnership with RepRisk to Offer ESG Solutions
Source: RepRisk
Bill
Ford to Announce Educational Program, Sponsorship with USC Shoah
Foundation at The Henry Ford Source: Ford Motor Company
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Boys
& Girls Clubs of America Receives $1.75 Million Grant from United Health
Foundation to Support America’s Military Kids Source:
UnitedHealthcare
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Sprint+Provides+More+Than+%24500%2C000+in+Free+Broadband+Service+to+Help+Bridge+the+Digital+Divide+for+Pomona+Students&index=11&md5=fc1e83bd29a63592a6f33ae68be78ccb” rel=”nofollow”>Sprint
Provides More Than $500,000 in Free Broadband Service to Help Bridge the
Digital Divide for Pomona Students Source: Sprint
Follow the CSR Circuit newsfeed on www.twitter.com/BWCSRNews
ALL TIME-OFFS ARE IN EASTERN TIME
Click
here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for Business Wire Corporate Social
Responsibility.
Contacts
Business Wire
Matt
VanTassel, 212-752-9600