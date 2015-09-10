Corporate Social Responsibility Weekly Recap (September 2, 2015 – September 9, 2015)

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The following releases focus on Corporate Social Responsibility and

moved during the week of September 2, 2015 – September 9, 2015.

SEATTLE — Paul

G. Allen to Receive the Center for Infectious Disease Research’s

“Champion for Global Health Award” Source: The Center for Infectious

Disease Research

LOS ANGELES — TriLinc

Global Impact Fund Makes Impact Investments in Sub-Saharan Africa and

Latin America Source: TriLinc Global Impact Fund

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — Lenovo

Donates 75,000 Back-To-School Essentials to Students in Need through

Boys & Girls Clubs of America Source: Lenovo

ROANOKE, Va. — Coca-Cola

Bottling Co. Consolidated Successfully Completes “Top 10” Energy-Saving

Challenge Source: Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated

CINCINNATI — Pantene

Beautiful Lengths and Selena Gomez Challenge You to Join #8or8

Source: Procter & Gamble

NEW YORK — Blackstone

Charitable Foundation Announces 2016 Blackstone Innovation Grants RFP

Source: The Blackstone Charitable Foundation

WASHINGTON — 21st

Annual Search Under Way for Nation’s Top Youth Volunteers Source:

Prudential Financial, Inc.

ROCKVILLE, Md. & ZURICH — ISS

Announces Strategic Partnership with RepRisk to Offer ESG Solutions

Source: RepRisk

Bill

Ford to Announce Educational Program, Sponsorship with USC Shoah

Foundation at The Henry Ford Source: Ford Motor Company

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Boys

& Girls Clubs of America Receives $1.75 Million Grant from United Health

Foundation to Support America’s Military Kids Source:

UnitedHealthcare

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Sprint+Provides+More+Than+%24500%2C000+in+Free+Broadband+Service+to+Help+Bridge+the+Digital+Divide+for+Pomona+Students&index=11&md5=fc1e83bd29a63592a6f33ae68be78ccb” rel=”nofollow”>Sprint

Provides More Than $500,000 in Free Broadband Service to Help Bridge the

Digital Divide for Pomona Students Source: Sprint

