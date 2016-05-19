CORRECTING and REPLACING More Than 2,000 KinderCare Education Centers and Sites Eliminate Juice and Fried Foods from Menus, Offer Children Healthier Options

Company Named a Finalist for Partnership for a Healthier America

‘Partner of the Year’ Award

MORE THAN 2,000 KINDERCARE EDUCATION CENTERS AND SITES ELIMINATE

JUICE AND FRIED FOODS FROM MENUS, OFFER CHILDREN HEALTHIER OPTIONS

KinderCare Education knows that growth starts from the inside out.

That’s why, as the nation’s leader in early childhood education,

KinderCare has made the decision to remove juice and fried foods from

the menus of more than 2,000 centers and sites across the country.

KinderCare made this change in favor of emphasizing fruits and

vegetables, lean proteins and whole grains.

“Our approach to nutrition is about more than simply feeding children –

we aim to introduce children to a variety of foods, textures and

delicious flavors, and to develop healthy eating habits for life,” said

KinderCare Nutritionist Courtney Hines. “The changes we’ve made to our

menus have the potential to positively impact the more than 160,000

children we serve across the country.”

These changes are part of KinderCare’s commitment to help children

thrive academically, socially, emotionally and physically. As part of

that commitment, KinderCare joined the Partnership

for a Healthier America (PHA) nearly two years ago. Since joining

PHA, KinderCare leaders decided to go above and beyond their commitments

to PHA.

“Our goal is to help children develop healthy eating habits for life –

it’s the right thing to do and, most importantly, it’s what parents

want,” said Dr. Elanna Yalow, KinderCare Education Chief Academic

Officer. “That’s why we work to continually improve the meal and snack

options for the children in our centers. We even have a team of teachers

and children in select centers who try new meals and provide us with

feedback on a regular basis. Their input helps us develop more

nutritious, tasty recipes and updates to our menus.”

KinderCare isn’t just leading by example when it comes to healthy

eating. The company’s centers also serve meals and snacks family-style

and emphasize physical activity. Teachers and staff at centers engage

parents in meaningful conversations about the importance of nutrition

and what their children learn each month. The curriculum also includes a

section dedicated to healthy eating and physical activity.

“KinderCare is helping the next generation of kids get off on the right

foot,” said PHA President Lawrence A. Soler. “Changes like these are

vital to ensure all children are at a healthy weight, and we applaud

KinderCare for their dedication. We’re also pleased to recognize

KinderCare as one of the finalists for PHA’s inaugural Partner of the

Year Award.”

At the PHA Summit, PHA will announce its first-ever Partner of the Year

award. The award is presented to a partner who exemplifies positive

change in the childhood obesity movement and is helping to make the

healthy choice the easy choice.

About KinderCare Education®

At KinderCare Education, we believe that education creates brighter

futures. We are passionate about creating a world of learning, joy, and

adventure for more than 161,000 children every day. Our devoted family

of education providers leads the nation in accreditation and includes

KinderCare® Learning Centers, CCLC®, Champions®

Before- and After-School Programs, Cambridge SchoolsTM,

Knowledge Beginnings® and the Grove Schools®. To

learn more, visit us online at www.kindercare.com.

