CORRECTING and REPLACING More Than 2,000 KinderCare Education Centers and Sites Eliminate Juice and Fried Foods from Menus, Offer Children Healthier Options

KinderCare Education knows that growth starts from the inside out.
That’s why, as the nation’s leader in early childhood education,
KinderCare has made the decision to remove juice and fried foods from
the menus of more than 2,000 centers and sites across the country.
KinderCare made this change in favor of emphasizing fruits and
vegetables, lean proteins and whole grains.
“Our approach to nutrition is about more than simply feeding children –
we aim to introduce children to a variety of foods, textures and
delicious flavors, and to develop healthy eating habits for life,” said
KinderCare Nutritionist Courtney Hines. “The changes we’ve made to our
menus have the potential to positively impact the more than 160,000
children we serve across the country.”
These changes are part of KinderCare’s commitment to help children
thrive academically, socially, emotionally and physically. As part of
that commitment, KinderCare joined the Partnership
for a Healthier America (PHA) nearly two years ago. Since joining
PHA, KinderCare leaders decided to go above and beyond their commitments
to PHA.
“Our goal is to help children develop healthy eating habits for life –
it’s the right thing to do and, most importantly, it’s what parents
want,” said Dr. Elanna Yalow, KinderCare Education Chief Academic
Officer. “That’s why we work to continually improve the meal and snack
options for the children in our centers. We even have a team of teachers
and children in select centers who try new meals and provide us with
feedback on a regular basis. Their input helps us develop more
nutritious, tasty recipes and updates to our menus.”
KinderCare isn’t just leading by example when it comes to healthy
eating. The company’s centers also serve meals and snacks family-style
and emphasize physical activity. Teachers and staff at centers engage
parents in meaningful conversations about the importance of nutrition
and what their children learn each month. The curriculum also includes a
section dedicated to healthy eating and physical activity.
“KinderCare is helping the next generation of kids get off on the right
foot,” said PHA President Lawrence A. Soler. “Changes like these are
vital to ensure all children are at a healthy weight, and we applaud
KinderCare for their dedication. We’re also pleased to recognize
KinderCare as one of the finalists for PHA’s inaugural Partner of the
Year Award.”
At the PHA Summit, PHA will announce its first-ever Partner of the Year
award. The award is presented to a partner who exemplifies positive
change in the childhood obesity movement and is helping to make the
healthy choice the easy choice.
About KinderCare Education®
At KinderCare Education, we believe that education creates brighter
futures. We are passionate about creating a world of learning, joy, and
adventure for more than 161,000 children every day. Our devoted family
of education providers leads the nation in accreditation and includes
KinderCare® Learning Centers, CCLC®, Champions®
Before- and After-School Programs, Cambridge SchoolsTM,
Knowledge Beginnings® and the Grove Schools®. To
learn more, visit us online at www.kindercare.com.
