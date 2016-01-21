CORRECTING and REPLACING Strong Majority of Americans Support Strengthening Medicare Law To Require Coverage of Obesity Programs

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Please replace the release dated January 20, 2016 with the following

STRONG MAJORITY OF AMERICANS SUPPORT STRENGTHENING MEDICARE LAW TO

REQUIRE COVERAGE OF OBESITY PROGRAMS

More than two years after the American Medical Association declared

obesity a disease, a strong majority of Americans believe Congress

should approve legislation to require Medicare to cover FDA-approved

medicines to treat obesity.

Seventy-one percent of Americans believe Medicare should invest in

programs to reduce the rate of obesity, according to a national Ipsos

poll commissioned by The Gerontological Society of America. The poll

also found:

87 percent of Americans believe obesity is a problem in their state.

69 percent of Americans believe Medicare should expand coverage to

include prescription obesity medicines.

include prescription obesity medicines. 77 percent were unaware that federal law specifically prohibits

Medicare from covering patient costs for prescription obesity

medicines.

Medicare from covering patient costs for prescription obesity medicines. 69 percent of Americans were unaware that the FDA has found that

current prescription obesity medicines are safe and effective in

treating obesity.

Under the Medicare Modernization Act of 2003, Medicare is prohibited

from covering prescription obesity medicines. In the 13 years since the

legislation passed, however, multiple medicines have been approved as

safe and effective by the FDA.

The Treat and Reduce Obesity Act, which was introduced by Congress last

year, would require Medicare to cover prescription obesity medicines.

The legislation enjoys significant bipartisan support including 11

cosponsors in the Senate and 125 cosponsors in the House.

“Public policy and society seldom associate obesity with advanced age,”

The Gerontological Society of America Executive Director and CEO James

Appleby said. “But recent research has shown that, for those who are

over 65 and significantly overweight, the risk of mortality is far

greater that it is for younger individuals with excessive body weight.

The preponderance of evidence is clear: Obesity at an older age carries

with it a plethora of health problems like diabetes and heart disease

and the likelihood of premature death.”

“Medicare must begin covering medicines to treat obesity because chronic

diseases are a primary driver of higher costs in the Medicare system –

and, as we know, obesity is a primary cause of chronic disease,” former

Health and Human Services Secretary Tommy G. Thompson said. “Common

sense tells us that if Medicare begins covering these medicines, it

would reduce the long term costs associated with obesity-related chronic

diseases.”

These are findings from an Ipsos poll conducted December 9-15, 2015

on behalf of The Gerontological Society of America. For the survey, a

sample of 1,006 adults age 18+ from the continental U.S., Alaska and

Hawaii was interviewed online in English. The poll has a credibility

interval of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points for all respondents.

Post-hoc weights were made to the population characteristics on gender,

age, region, race/ethnicity and income.

