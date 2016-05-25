Counsyl Announces Major Oncology Expansion to Advance Genetic Screening for Cancer Risk

Counsyl launches oncology business unit, an expanded test to assess
risk for inherited forms of cancer, and tools to improve genetic
screening rates across the healthcare system
CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ASCO—Counsyl,
a DNA testing and genetic counseling service, today announced its
expansion into the oncology market, with a focus on advancing cancer
risk screening and helping cancer prevention efforts.
Counsyl’s launch in this market includes:
-
The creation of an oncology-focused business unit, including a
dedicated salesforce. By working with oncologists, Counsyl will
help patients and their families understand their risk of various
inherited forms of cancer, so that they can make proactive decisions
about treatment and preventative care.
-
Enhancements to Counsyl’s Inherited
Cancer Screen. Counsyl has expanded the Inherited
Cancer Screen to test for up to 36 genes associated with an increased
risk of more than 10 cancer types such as breast, ovarian, pancreatic,
colon, prostate, and melanoma. Counsyl tests are available to patients
through their physician, both in-office and through
the mail. Tests include on-demand genetic counseling and are in-network
with most insurance providers. Results are typically delivered within
two weeks or less.
-
FirstCare. Counsyl is piloting a web and mobile-friendly
software tool to help physicians easily determine patient eligibility
for genetic screening, based on factors such as family history. In a 2015
study of 2,524 eligible women interviewed from the Henry Ford
Health System, of those in the high-risk group, only 10% reported
having undergone BRCA genetic testing and only 20% were referred for
genetic counseling, indicating an underutilization of genetic testing
and counseling services on the whole. Sutter
Gould Medical Foundation is among the first healthcare
organizations to pilot this tool with physicians to advance testing
rates among eligible patients.
“In the US, it’s estimated that almost five million people have a
hereditary cancer mutation. In some cases, that means facing up to an
80% lifetime risk for cancer,” said Ramji Srinivasan, Counsyl Co-founder
and CEO. “Inherited cancer remains a considerable, unknown risk for so
many individuals and families who would benefit from this knowledge. Our
goal is to help people understand their cancer risk by expanding access
to genetic screening, providing on-demand genetic counseling, and
creating tools, like FirstCare, that benefit both physicians and their
patients.”
Inherited Cancer Screen results provided by Counsyl help physicians
identify patients who may benefit from more aggressive screening
procedures, changes in lifestyle or medication regimens, or preventative
actions such as surgery. To help inform these decisions, Counsyl
provides physician and patient access to a team of more than 40
board-certified genetic counselors.
Counsyl believes that low genetic testing rates among patients who are
eligible is, in part, due to difficulty collecting and assessing a
patient’s family history, and was inspired to develop and pilot
FirstCare, a new software tool to assist physicians.
Robert
Altman, M.D., Chair, Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology, Sutter
Gould Medical Foundation said of this new tool, “Patients complete a
brief, comprehensive electronic assessment, allowing for more efficient
and effective identification of people at a high risk for hereditary
cancer. They can then be appropriately counseled and tested. Patients
who screen positive for hereditary cancer germline mutations can be more
closely monitored, and receive therapeutic interventions designed to
reduce their risk of developing cancer.”
Counsyl is announcing this news in advance of its exhibition at the American
Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting June 3-7, 2016 in
Chicago, Illinois at McCormick
Place. Visit the Counsyl booth, #2075, June 4-6, 2016, 9:00AM –
5:00PM.
