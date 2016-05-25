Counsyl Announces Major Oncology Expansion to Advance Genetic Screening for Cancer Risk

Counsyl launches oncology business unit, an expanded test to assess

risk for inherited forms of cancer, and tools to improve genetic

screening rates across the healthcare system

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ASCO—Counsyl,

a DNA testing and genetic counseling service, today announced its

expansion into the oncology market, with a focus on advancing cancer

risk screening and helping cancer prevention efforts.

Counsyl’s launch in this market includes:

The creation of an oncology-focused business unit, including a

dedicated salesforce. By working with oncologists, Counsyl will

help patients and their families understand their risk of various

inherited forms of cancer, so that they can make proactive decisions

about treatment and preventative care.

Enhancements to Counsyl’s Inherited

Cancer Screen. Counsyl has expanded the Inherited

Cancer Screen to test for up to 36 genes associated with an increased

risk of more than 10 cancer types such as breast, ovarian, pancreatic,

colon, prostate, and melanoma. Counsyl tests are available to patients

through their physician, both in-office and through

the mail. Tests include on-demand genetic counseling and are in-network

with most insurance providers. Results are typically delivered within

two weeks or less.

FirstCare. Counsyl is piloting a web and mobile-friendly

software tool to help physicians easily determine patient eligibility

for genetic screening, based on factors such as family history. In a 2015

study of 2,524 eligible women interviewed from the Henry Ford

Health System, of those in the high-risk group, only 10% reported

having undergone BRCA genetic testing and only 20% were referred for

genetic counseling, indicating an underutilization of genetic testing

and counseling services on the whole. Sutter

Gould Medical Foundation is among the first healthcare

organizations to pilot this tool with physicians to advance testing

rates among eligible patients.

“In the US, it’s estimated that almost five million people have a

hereditary cancer mutation. In some cases, that means facing up to an

80% lifetime risk for cancer,” said Ramji Srinivasan, Counsyl Co-founder

and CEO. “Inherited cancer remains a considerable, unknown risk for so

many individuals and families who would benefit from this knowledge. Our

goal is to help people understand their cancer risk by expanding access

to genetic screening, providing on-demand genetic counseling, and

creating tools, like FirstCare, that benefit both physicians and their

patients.”

Inherited Cancer Screen results provided by Counsyl help physicians

identify patients who may benefit from more aggressive screening

procedures, changes in lifestyle or medication regimens, or preventative

actions such as surgery. To help inform these decisions, Counsyl

provides physician and patient access to a team of more than 40

board-certified genetic counselors.

Counsyl believes that low genetic testing rates among patients who are

eligible is, in part, due to difficulty collecting and assessing a

patient’s family history, and was inspired to develop and pilot

FirstCare, a new software tool to assist physicians.

Robert

Altman, M.D., Chair, Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology, Sutter

Gould Medical Foundation said of this new tool, “Patients complete a

brief, comprehensive electronic assessment, allowing for more efficient

and effective identification of people at a high risk for hereditary

cancer. They can then be appropriately counseled and tested. Patients

who screen positive for hereditary cancer germline mutations can be more

closely monitored, and receive therapeutic interventions designed to

reduce their risk of developing cancer.”

Counsyl is announcing this news in advance of its exhibition at the American

Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting June 3-7, 2016 in

Chicago, Illinois at McCormick

Place. Visit the Counsyl booth, #2075, June 4-6, 2016, 9:00AM –

5:00PM.

About Counsyl

Counsyl is a DNA testing and genetic counseling service. We’re committed

to helping patients understand their DNA and how it can inform important

health decisions. Whether it’s starting a family or evaluating risk for

cancer, Counsyl’s DNA tests provide patients with early awareness about

genetic conditions, so they can live informed and prepare for the

future. Counsyl has screened more than 600,000 patients and served more

than 10,000 health care professionals.

For more information, visit www.counsyl.com.

