Covet Fashion Has Re-Imagined Its Platform to Evolve the Standards of Beauty

The Styling Platform Celebrates All Women No Matter Their Shape, Size
or Skin Color
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) today announced that mobile styling
platform, Covet Fashion, has re-imagined its look and feel to introduce
virtual models that embrace all forms of beauty – inclusive of new
sizes, shapes, heights, skin colors and facial features. This launch
comes at a time when women are speaking out about the importance of how
they are represented in fashion and supported by their peers – because
beauty comes in all forms.
Beginning today, 50 new models will be featured in Style Challenges
where a community of millions of women will style them for parties, red
carpet events and more. This change was put into motion as a result of
feedback from the Covet community who expressed their want for virtual
models that represent real women. Covet Fashion has been working on this
initiative over the past year – enlisting the help of their users,
partners and the broader fashion community – to inspire every woman to
feel confident in their own unique way and embrace the beauty of those
around them.
“When we launched in 2013, we didn’t realize the platform would so
strongly impact our users’ everyday lives in such a personal way,” said
Blair Ethington, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Covet
Fashion. “Because of the creative and interactive nature of the app, our
audience has become emotionally invested – both in each other and in the
content they create. When some users told us that they didn’t feel
represented and when we realized the opportunity we had to impact so
many women in a positive way, we knew we had a responsibility to spread
a message of empowerment. We are proud to have worked with our audience
to define this next phase for Covet and couldn’t be more excited to
introduce the newest version of Covet Fashion with models that are
embracing more diverse forms of beauty.”
While Covet Fashion is introducing virtual models that are
representative of women around the world, this is just the beginning.
There is no perfect answer for everyone, which is why the platform is
calling it “Evolving the Standards of Beauty” to showcase that this is
an ongoing process. Gaming platforms, fashion brands and society as a
whole need to continue the discussion of celebrating all women in a
positive and empowering way.
As part of this initiative to build confidence and appreciation for all
forms of beauty, Covet Fashion spoke with its community of users about
the power of compliments and helping them overcome their insecurities.
To follow their journeys, click the video link below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0WVLOLr7s4&feature=youtu.be
Covet Fashion is available for download on iOS and Android – https://smart.link/586ef79cd7fc1
About Covet Fashion:
Covet Fashion blends elevated aesthetics, real-world fashion and a
strong emphasis on community feedback that keeps millions of users
coming back for more – often for 60 minutes every day. Covet Fashion
users style head-to-toe looks using the latest clothing, shoes and
accessories from today’s hottest brands including Michael Kors, Rebecca
Minkoff, Rachel Zoe, Zimmermann, Calvin Klein, and more. Through direct
brand partnerships, Covet Fashion offers meaningful value by creating
unique consumer experiences and driving unprecedented levels of
engagement and brand awareness. www.Covetfashion.com
About Glu Mobile
Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) is a leading global developer and publisher of
free-to-play games. Glu is focused on creating compelling original and
branded IP games on the App Store, Google Play and Amazon Appstore.
Founded in 2001, Glu is headquartered in San Francisco with U.S. offices
outside Seattle and in Burlingame, San Mateo, Long Beach and Portland,
and international locations in Canada, China, India, Japan, and Russia.
Consumers can find high-quality entertainment wherever they see the ‘g’
character logo or at www.glu.com.
For live updates, please follow Glu via Twitter at www.twitter.com/glumobile
or become a Glu fan at www.facebook.com/glumobile.
