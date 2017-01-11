Covet Fashion Has Re-Imagined Its Platform to Evolve the Standards of Beauty

The Styling Platform Celebrates All Women No Matter Their Shape, Size

or Skin Color

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) today announced that mobile styling

platform, Covet Fashion, has re-imagined its look and feel to introduce

virtual models that embrace all forms of beauty – inclusive of new

sizes, shapes, heights, skin colors and facial features. This launch

comes at a time when women are speaking out about the importance of how

they are represented in fashion and supported by their peers – because

beauty comes in all forms.

Beginning today, 50 new models will be featured in Style Challenges

where a community of millions of women will style them for parties, red

carpet events and more. This change was put into motion as a result of

feedback from the Covet community who expressed their want for virtual

models that represent real women. Covet Fashion has been working on this

initiative over the past year – enlisting the help of their users,

partners and the broader fashion community – to inspire every woman to

feel confident in their own unique way and embrace the beauty of those

around them.

“When we launched in 2013, we didn’t realize the platform would so

strongly impact our users’ everyday lives in such a personal way,” said

Blair Ethington, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Covet

Fashion. “Because of the creative and interactive nature of the app, our

audience has become emotionally invested – both in each other and in the

content they create. When some users told us that they didn’t feel

represented and when we realized the opportunity we had to impact so

many women in a positive way, we knew we had a responsibility to spread

a message of empowerment. We are proud to have worked with our audience

to define this next phase for Covet and couldn’t be more excited to

introduce the newest version of Covet Fashion with models that are

embracing more diverse forms of beauty.”

While Covet Fashion is introducing virtual models that are

representative of women around the world, this is just the beginning.

There is no perfect answer for everyone, which is why the platform is

calling it “Evolving the Standards of Beauty” to showcase that this is

an ongoing process. Gaming platforms, fashion brands and society as a

whole need to continue the discussion of celebrating all women in a

positive and empowering way.

As part of this initiative to build confidence and appreciation for all

forms of beauty, Covet Fashion spoke with its community of users about

the power of compliments and helping them overcome their insecurities.

To follow their journeys, click the video link below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0WVLOLr7s4&feature=youtu.be

Covet Fashion is available for download on iOS and Android – https://smart.link/586ef79cd7fc1

About Covet Fashion:

Covet Fashion blends elevated aesthetics, real-world fashion and a

strong emphasis on community feedback that keeps millions of users

coming back for more – often for 60 minutes every day. Covet Fashion

users style head-to-toe looks using the latest clothing, shoes and

accessories from today’s hottest brands including Michael Kors, Rebecca

Minkoff, Rachel Zoe, Zimmermann, Calvin Klein, and more. Through direct

brand partnerships, Covet Fashion offers meaningful value by creating

unique consumer experiences and driving unprecedented levels of

engagement and brand awareness. www.Covetfashion.com

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) is a leading global developer and publisher of

free-to-play games. Glu is focused on creating compelling original and

branded IP games on the App Store, Google Play and Amazon Appstore.

Founded in 2001, Glu is headquartered in San Francisco with U.S. offices

outside Seattle and in Burlingame, San Mateo, Long Beach and Portland,

and international locations in Canada, China, India, Japan, and Russia.

Consumers can find high-quality entertainment wherever they see the ‘g’

character logo or at www.glu.com.

For live updates, please follow Glu via Twitter at www.twitter.com/glumobile

or become a Glu fan at www.facebook.com/glumobile.

