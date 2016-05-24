Crowdtap and WOMMA to Present “Marketing Beyond the Impression: The Secret to Brand-Building in 2016 & Beyond” Webinar

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crowdtap,

a consumer insights & engagement platform, is partnering with the Word

of Mouth Marketing Association (WOMMA) to present a webinar entitled,

“Marketing Beyond the Impression: The Secret to Brand-Building in 2016 &

Beyond,” on Wednesday, May 25 at 1 p.m. ET.

Current trends in consumer behavior are causing seismic shifts when it

comes to the way marketers build their brands in the digital age. This

webinar will outline methods for creating more participatory marketing

models tailored to ad-dodging consumers, and will include perspectives

from leading marketers at Ricola USA, Absolut and The Burns Group.

The webinar will cover:

Emerging opportunities to connect with people around shifting consumer

behaviors – like the proliferation of user-generated content – and a

desire to more directly impact business and marketing decisions at

large corporations.

consumers to help shape and tell a brand’s story, building more

emotional connections and driving long-term brand health.

of consumer behavior and achieve relevance among incoming generations

of consumers.

Moderator:

Sean Foster, CEO,

Crowdtap

Presenters:

Afdhel Aziz,

Director, Absolut Labs & author of “Good is the New Cool: How to Market

Like You Give a Damn”

Joahne Carter, VP of Marketing, Ricola USA

Joanne

McKinney, Chief Strategy Officer, The Burns Group

EVENT DETAILS

When: Wednesday, May 25th 1:00 – 2:00

PM EDT

Where: Register via GoToWebinar here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4880775370976820737

About Crowdtap

Crowdtap connects brands with people to make marketing more effective.

Crowdtap’s People-Powered Marketing Platform combines community and

technology to generate agile brand research, authentic peer

recommendations and influential brand storytelling at-scale. We do this

by building passionate crowds of people to share their ideas, opinions

and stories with brands in social media.

In 2014, Crowdtap was named one of the 100 Most Promising Companies in

America by Forbes and the No. 54 fastest-growing private company

in the Inc. 500 List. The company has been ranked one of the Top

10 Places to Work in Marketing & Advertising by Fortune, the

No. 3 Best Place to Work in New York by Crain’s, and the No. 6

Best Tech Company to Work For by Mashable.

With a growing community of passionate members, Crowdtap works with

leading brands including General Mills, Heineken, Kraft Foods, P&G,

Verizon, Walmart and Yum Brands.

Headquartered in New York, Crowdtap has raised $15 million through the

Foundry Group, Tribeca Venture Partners, Alta Communications and The

Mustang Group.

Visit corp.crowdtap.com

for more information.

