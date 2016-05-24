Crowdtap and WOMMA to Present “Marketing Beyond the Impression: The Secret to Brand-Building in 2016 & Beyond” Webinar

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crowdtap,
a consumer insights & engagement platform, is partnering with the Word
of Mouth Marketing Association (WOMMA) to present a webinar entitled,
“Marketing Beyond the Impression: The Secret to Brand-Building in 2016 &
Beyond,” on Wednesday, May 25 at 1 p.m. ET.
Current trends in consumer behavior are causing seismic shifts when it
comes to the way marketers build their brands in the digital age. This
webinar will outline methods for creating more participatory marketing
models tailored to ad-dodging consumers, and will include perspectives
from leading marketers at Ricola USA, Absolut and The Burns Group.
The webinar will cover:
-
Emerging opportunities to connect with people around shifting consumer
behaviors – like the proliferation of user-generated content – and a
desire to more directly impact business and marketing decisions at
large corporations.
-
First-hand accounts of winning marketing programs that have invited
consumers to help shape and tell a brand’s story, building more
emotional connections and driving long-term brand health.
-
Why and how established companies can act like a startup to stay ahead
of consumer behavior and achieve relevance among incoming generations
of consumers.
Moderator:
Sean Foster, CEO,
Crowdtap
Presenters:
Afdhel Aziz,
Director, Absolut Labs & author of “Good is the New Cool: How to Market
Like You Give a Damn”
Joahne Carter, VP of Marketing, Ricola USA
Joanne
McKinney, Chief Strategy Officer, The Burns Group
EVENT DETAILS
When: Wednesday, May 25th 1:00 – 2:00
PM EDT
Where: Register via GoToWebinar here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4880775370976820737
About Crowdtap
Crowdtap connects brands with people to make marketing more effective.
Crowdtap’s People-Powered Marketing Platform combines community and
technology to generate agile brand research, authentic peer
recommendations and influential brand storytelling at-scale. We do this
by building passionate crowds of people to share their ideas, opinions
and stories with brands in social media.
In 2014, Crowdtap was named one of the 100 Most Promising Companies in
America by Forbes and the No. 54 fastest-growing private company
in the Inc. 500 List. The company has been ranked one of the Top
10 Places to Work in Marketing & Advertising by Fortune, the
No. 3 Best Place to Work in New York by Crain’s, and the No. 6
Best Tech Company to Work For by Mashable.
With a growing community of passionate members, Crowdtap works with
leading brands including General Mills, Heineken, Kraft Foods, P&G,
Verizon, Walmart and Yum Brands.
Headquartered in New York, Crowdtap has raised $15 million through the
Foundry Group, Tribeca Venture Partners, Alta Communications and The
Mustang Group.
Visit corp.crowdtap.com
for more information.
