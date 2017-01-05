Cruise Control for the Cooktop: FirstBuild™ Announces Paragon Mat Add-On for Precision Temperature Control

-
The Paragon Mat brings precision to any induction pan on
FirstBuild™ Paragon induction cooktops using temperature control
instead of traditional power control.
LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Have you ever wondered why ovens cook at precise temperatures like 325°,
but cooktops are limited to a scale of numbers or ambiguous settings
like low, medium and high? Every home chef, foodie and new cook alike
has experienced the frustration of burning the first pancake, only to
undercook the second.
The Paragon
Mat, the newest innovation through FirstBuild™, solves this problem
by precisely controlling pan temperature, automatically adjusting burner
output, so users will be confident that their food creations will be
consistent every time. When controlling with traditional settings like
medium-high, pan temperatures can vary dramatically throughout a single
cooking session, resulting in inconsistent and even puzzling results. By
contrast, the Paragon Induction Cooking System allows chefs to specify a
cooking temperature, just like they have been doing in the oven for
decades. No more overcooking or undercooking due to unknown temperatures.
“Precision cooking is the most significant innovation in home cooking
since oven temperature control,” said Larry Portaro, Director of
FirstBuild. “The original Paragon was the first induction cooktop
designed for sous-vide cooking, earning its place in the hearts of
foodies and dinner party hosts. The Paragon Mat dramatically expands
Paragon’s utility by controlling pan temperature, making Paragon the new
cooktop of choice for everyday chefs.”
The Paragon Mat is the latest addition to the Paragon Induction Cooking
System, which debuted today on Indiegogo and includes:
-
The Paragon Induction Cooktop, designed to receive temperature
feedback from a variety of Bluetooth®-connected temperature
sensors
-
The Paragon Mat, which directly monitors and controls cookware
temperature
-
The Paragon Probe, for controlling liquid temperature as in
sous vide cooking
-
The FirstBuild App, which has precision cooking profiles
tailored to a variety of foods
While the Paragon Probe is great for sous vide cooking, the Paragon Mat
now enables passionate home chefs to achieve a perfect sear without
overheating butter or oil. Everyday cooks will find that the Paragon Mat
takes the guesswork out of cooking staples like bacon and grilled
cheese. Meanwhile, the Paragon Mat allows the aspiring and experienced
to easily tease out the subtle nuances in their favorite dishes—like the
difference between light-brown and medium-brown butter, or the ability
to consistently cook eggs-over-medium. Paragon makes it easy for home
cooks to achieve restaurant-quality results across a wide array of
cooking methods.
FirstBuild, GE Appliances’ global co-creation community of designers,
engineers and appliance users, first launched the Paragon Induction
Cooktop in February of 2015, enabling home cooks to achieve
restaurant-quality results for a variety of cooking techniques using a
Bluetooth®-connected temperature sensor and associated
iOS/Android app. The new Paragon Induction Cooking System is available
for purchase exclusively on Indiegogo
now.
About FirstBuild
GE Appliances’ FirstBuild is a global co-creation community that
harnesses the brainpower of the maker movement to change the way major
home appliances are conceived, designed and manufactured. A physical
state-of-the-art microfactory in Louisville, Kentucky and online forum,
FirstBuild speeds products from mind to market and enables customization
through small batch production, without the costs and risks of
traditional mass manufacturing. For more information about how to get
involved, visit FirstBuild.com.
