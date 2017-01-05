Cruise Control for the Cooktop: FirstBuild™ Announces Paragon Mat Add-On for Precision Temperature Control

The Paragon Mat brings precision to any induction pan on

FirstBuild™ Paragon induction cooktops using temperature control

instead of traditional power control.

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Have you ever wondered why ovens cook at precise temperatures like 325°,

but cooktops are limited to a scale of numbers or ambiguous settings

like low, medium and high? Every home chef, foodie and new cook alike

has experienced the frustration of burning the first pancake, only to

undercook the second.





The Paragon

Mat, the newest innovation through FirstBuild™, solves this problem

by precisely controlling pan temperature, automatically adjusting burner

output, so users will be confident that their food creations will be

consistent every time. When controlling with traditional settings like

medium-high, pan temperatures can vary dramatically throughout a single

cooking session, resulting in inconsistent and even puzzling results. By

contrast, the Paragon Induction Cooking System allows chefs to specify a

cooking temperature, just like they have been doing in the oven for

decades. No more overcooking or undercooking due to unknown temperatures.

“Precision cooking is the most significant innovation in home cooking

since oven temperature control,” said Larry Portaro, Director of

FirstBuild. “The original Paragon was the first induction cooktop

designed for sous-vide cooking, earning its place in the hearts of

foodies and dinner party hosts. The Paragon Mat dramatically expands

Paragon’s utility by controlling pan temperature, making Paragon the new

cooktop of choice for everyday chefs.”

The Paragon Mat is the latest addition to the Paragon Induction Cooking

System, which debuted today on Indiegogo and includes:

The Paragon Induction Cooktop , designed to receive temperature

feedback from a variety of Bluetooth ® -connected temperature

sensors

temperature

sous vide cooking

tailored to a variety of foods

While the Paragon Probe is great for sous vide cooking, the Paragon Mat

now enables passionate home chefs to achieve a perfect sear without

overheating butter or oil. Everyday cooks will find that the Paragon Mat

takes the guesswork out of cooking staples like bacon and grilled

cheese. Meanwhile, the Paragon Mat allows the aspiring and experienced

to easily tease out the subtle nuances in their favorite dishes—like the

difference between light-brown and medium-brown butter, or the ability

to consistently cook eggs-over-medium. Paragon makes it easy for home

cooks to achieve restaurant-quality results across a wide array of

cooking methods.

FirstBuild, GE Appliances’ global co-creation community of designers,

engineers and appliance users, first launched the Paragon Induction

Cooktop in February of 2015, enabling home cooks to achieve

restaurant-quality results for a variety of cooking techniques using a

Bluetooth®-connected temperature sensor and associated

iOS/Android app. The new Paragon Induction Cooking System is available

for purchase exclusively on Indiegogo

now.

About FirstBuild

GE Appliances’ FirstBuild is a global co-creation community that

harnesses the brainpower of the maker movement to change the way major

home appliances are conceived, designed and manufactured. A physical

state-of-the-art microfactory in Louisville, Kentucky and online forum,

FirstBuild speeds products from mind to market and enables customization

through small batch production, without the costs and risks of

traditional mass manufacturing. For more information about how to get

involved, visit FirstBuild.com.

Contacts

GE Appliances

Kim Freeman, 502-452-7819

kim_freeman@geappliances.com