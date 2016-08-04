Crystal Yacht Cruises to Offer Popular Crystal Visions Enrichment to Crystal Esprit Guests

Global affairs experts to join Crystal Esprit voyages in

Mediterranean, Holy Land and Cosmopolitan Emirates

Program to Crystal

Yacht Cruises, with three of its most popular guest speakers set to

give riveting and interactive presentations to Crystal Esprit’s guests.

When Crystal Esprit sails through Greece, Cyprus, Israel, Jordan, Qatar,

Oman and the UAE this November and December, she will be joined by

leading experts on the distinct global affairs of the regions and the

world at large.





Sailing aboard Crystal Esprit’s November 6 Athens-Limassol voyage

(visiting the Greek Isles and Cyprus) and the November 13 Limassol-Aqaba

voyage (visiting Cyprus, Israel and Jordan) are:

Stephen Cole – A renowned international speaker and

broadcast journalist, who shares his perspective from his time with

the BBC and CNN International.

Jean-Pierre Isbouts – A humanities scholar, best-selling author for National Geographic books and award-winning filmmaker, who shares his stories and observations gleaned from decades of study.

author for National Geographic books and award-winning

filmmaker, who shares his stories and observations gleaned from

decades of study.

Joining the yacht’s December 23 round-trip Dubai sailing (calling in

Oman, Qatar, UAE and offering a double overnight in Dubai) is:

U.S. Marine Corps General (Ret.) Anthony Zinni – A

decorated military veteran celebrated as a fascinating and dynamic

speaker, who will share his colorful history and world experiences.

“An important component of travel is understanding the world we explore,

and Crystal has long been a leader in providing enlightening onboard

experiences with esteemed leaders in various fields that mirror the

enriching experiences ashore in each destination,” says Crystal CEO and

president, Edie Rodriguez. “Presentations from guest experts always draw

in our audience of savvy, inquisitive travelers. The intimate setting

aboard Crystal Esprit will only enhance the interactive and

conversational atmosphere for a truly informative opportunity.”

The three guest speakers to kick off the enrichment programming on

Crystal Esprit will be familiar to Crystal guests who have sailed on the

company’s award-winning ocean ships, Crystal Symphony and Crystal

Serenity, as they’ve all been featured as part of the Crystal Visions

Enrichment program many times, due to the high level of interest from

travelers.

Crystal

Yacht Cruises fares for the seven-, 10-, and 11-day sailings

(chronologically) begin at $4,270, $5,950 and $11,130, respectively if

booked by August 31.

For more information and Crystal reservations, contact a travel agent,

call 888.799.2437, or visit www.crystalcruises.com.

