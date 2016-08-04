Crystal Yacht Cruises to Offer Popular Crystal Visions Enrichment to Crystal Esprit Guests

Global affairs experts to join Crystal Esprit voyages in
Mediterranean, Holy Land and Cosmopolitan Emirates
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crystal will expand its acclaimed Crystal Visions Enrichment
Program to Crystal
Yacht Cruises, with three of its most popular guest speakers set to
give riveting and interactive presentations to Crystal Esprit’s guests.
When Crystal Esprit sails through Greece, Cyprus, Israel, Jordan, Qatar,
Oman and the UAE this November and December, she will be joined by
leading experts on the distinct global affairs of the regions and the
world at large.
Sailing aboard Crystal Esprit’s November 6 Athens-Limassol voyage
(visiting the Greek Isles and Cyprus) and the November 13 Limassol-Aqaba
voyage (visiting Cyprus, Israel and Jordan) are:
-
Stephen Cole – A renowned international speaker and
broadcast journalist, who shares his perspective from his time with
the BBC and CNN International.
-
Jean-Pierre Isbouts – A humanities scholar, best-selling
author for National Geographic books and award-winning
filmmaker, who shares his stories and observations gleaned from
decades of study.
Joining the yacht’s December 23 round-trip Dubai sailing (calling in
Oman, Qatar, UAE and offering a double overnight in Dubai) is:
-
U.S. Marine Corps General (Ret.) Anthony Zinni – A
decorated military veteran celebrated as a fascinating and dynamic
speaker, who will share his colorful history and world experiences.
“An important component of travel is understanding the world we explore,
and Crystal has long been a leader in providing enlightening onboard
experiences with esteemed leaders in various fields that mirror the
enriching experiences ashore in each destination,” says Crystal CEO and
president, Edie Rodriguez. “Presentations from guest experts always draw
in our audience of savvy, inquisitive travelers. The intimate setting
aboard Crystal Esprit will only enhance the interactive and
conversational atmosphere for a truly informative opportunity.”
The three guest speakers to kick off the enrichment programming on
Crystal Esprit will be familiar to Crystal guests who have sailed on the
company’s award-winning ocean ships, Crystal Symphony and Crystal
Serenity, as they’ve all been featured as part of the Crystal Visions
Enrichment program many times, due to the high level of interest from
travelers.
Crystal
Yacht Cruises fares for the seven-, 10-, and 11-day sailings
(chronologically) begin at $4,270, $5,950 and $11,130, respectively if
booked by August 31.
For more information and Crystal reservations, contact a travel agent,
call 888.799.2437, or visit www.crystalcruises.com.
Join the hundreds of thousands who follow the Crystal
Cruises Facebook page and @crystalcruises on Twitter
and Instagram,
and engage in the conversation with #crystalcruises.
Crystal Cruises is the “World’s Most Awarded Luxury Cruise Line,” having
earned more “World’s Best” accolades than any other cruise line, hotel,
or resort in history. Crystal Cruises has won “World’s Best Cruise Ship”
in Condé Nast Traveler’s Reader Choice Awards for 22 years;
been voted “World’s Best Large Ship Cruise Line” by Travel +
Leisure readers for 20 years; and the “Best Luxury Cruise Line” by
Virtuoso for two-consecutive years (2014 & 2015). In summer 2015,
Crystal embarked on the most significant brand expansion in the history
of luxury travel and hospitality, introducing three new classes of
cruising – the recently launched Crystal Yacht Cruises (December 2015),
Crystal River Cruises (July 2016), Crystal Exclusive Class Ocean Cruises
(Fall 2019), Crystal Luxury Air (April 2016) and Crystal AirCruises
(2017).
PHOTOS: Crystal
Visions Enrichment Guest Speakers
Contacts
Crystal Cruises
Paul M. Garcia
Director, Global Public
Relations
or
Molly Morgan
Publicist, Public Relations
310-203-4305
mediarelations@crystalcruises.com