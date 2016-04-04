CURAD Helps Take the Guesswork out of Life’s Every Day Emergencies with Launch of Soothe & Cool™, QuickStop!™ and Truly Ouchless!™ Plastic

Latest innovation hits first aid category to help consumers be better
prepared for minor burns, bleeds, cuts and scrapes
MUNDELEIN, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Millions of people in the U.S. injure themselves every year. When it
comes to cuts and burns, one of the most common places for these
injuries to occur is in the home, specifically the kitchen
and bathroom. Just like injuries, all bandages are not the same.
That’s why having the right products at the right time can make all the
difference. Today, CURAD
announced a few new products to its innovation lineup — Soothe & Cool®,
QuickStop!®, and Truly Ouchless!® Plastic — making
hospital-grade technology available at home.
Soothe & Cool®
According to a national survey, nearly half of respondents do not
believe burns are a serious danger in their home, yet 75%
reported they or a loved one had suffered a burn injury at home. Soothe
& Cool is a hydrating, high water content pad that pulls the
heat from the burn while giving moisture back to help the healing
process. The hydrogel dressing provides a cooling effect that stops the
painful, burning sensation. This bandage covers the burned area of skin
for up to five days to promote an ideal healing environment for the skin
by protecting against dehydration and external contamination. Soothe &
Cool works on minor burns, blisters and skin abrasions.
QuickStop!®
When cuts happen, it’s instinctual to want to quickly stop the bleeding.
If you have a fear of blood or are one of the more than 2
million people in the U.S. taking blood thinners to avoid the risk
of blood clots, QuickStop!
offers a quick and natural solution. New technology called M•docTM
or Micro Dispersed Oxidized Cellulose, is a naturally derived
material that speeds up the blood clotting process. Available in a
bandage or a spray, QuickStop! rapidly absorbs the blood from
minor, surface skin injuries and forms a protective layer over the wound.
“Preparedness is all about having the right tools at your fingertips,
yet a recent national poll revealed that 44%
of U.S. adults don’t have first aid kits,” says Martie Moore, chief
nursing officer, CURAD, and advisor to the American
Nurses Foundation of the American
Nurses Association. “CURAD now makes it possible to bring hospital
advances home so consumers don’t feel caught off guard with life’s
unexpected mishaps involving minor cuts, burns and bleeds. Innovation
doesn’t have to be intimidating so look for products that are hospital
grade and clinically tested to help improve wound care, comfort and your
confidence.”
Truly Ouchless! Plastic
Last summer, CURAD introduced Truly
Ouchless!® , a flex fabric line specifically designed with an
innovative release adhesive so bandage removal is less painful than
typical bandages. Now, Ouchless technology has taken things to the next
level with new Truly Ouchless® Plastic making it even easier to secure
after you’ve taken a peek at healing wounds and re-apply it.
Medline,
the parent company of CURAD,
is deeply rooted in healthcare and innovation. Medline is a leading
expert in advanced wound care and hospital advances. CURAD brings
advanced technology home by offering innovative solutions for a broad
range of health concerns. These innovative products won’t break the bank
and can help take the guesswork out of life’s every day emergencies.
Soothe & Cool, QuickStop! and Truly Ouchless! Plastic are now available
at Walgreens and other leading retailers are being added daily. Learn
more by visiting www.curad.com.
About CURAD
Since being acquired by Medline in 2007, the CURAD brand has been
re-energized – introducing many innovative solutions for a broad range
of health concerns. With new Truly Ouchless™ adhesive technology, rugged
Performance Series™ bandages and tapes, and advanced options like
hydrocolloid, antibacterial bandages, super absorbent dressings and foam
bandages, CURAD remains at the forefront of creating hospital-quality
products for home use. Learn more at www.curad.com.
About Medline
Medline
is a global manufacturer and distributor serving the health care
industry with medical supplies and clinical solutions that help
customers achieve both clinical and financial success. Headquartered in
Mundelein, Ill., the company offers 350,000+ medical devices and support
services through more than 1,200 direct sales representatives who are
dedicated points of contact for customers across the continuum of care.
For more information on Medline, go to www.medline.com
or http://www.medline.com/social-media
to connect with Medline on its social media channels.
