CURAD Helps Take the Guesswork out of Life’s Every Day Emergencies with Launch of Soothe & Cool™, QuickStop!™ and Truly Ouchless!™ Plastic

Latest innovation hits first aid category to help consumers be better

prepared for minor burns, bleeds, cuts and scrapes

MUNDELEIN, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Millions of people in the U.S. injure themselves every year. When it

comes to cuts and burns, one of the most common places for these

injuries to occur is in the home, specifically the kitchen

and bathroom. Just like injuries, all bandages are not the same.

That’s why having the right products at the right time can make all the

difference. Today, CURAD

announced a few new products to its innovation lineup — Soothe & Cool®,

QuickStop!®, and Truly Ouchless!® Plastic — making

hospital-grade technology available at home.

Soothe & Cool®

According to a national survey, nearly half of respondents do not

believe burns are a serious danger in their home, yet 75%

reported they or a loved one had suffered a burn injury at home. Soothe

& Cool is a hydrating, high water content pad that pulls the

heat from the burn while giving moisture back to help the healing

process. The hydrogel dressing provides a cooling effect that stops the

painful, burning sensation. This bandage covers the burned area of skin

for up to five days to promote an ideal healing environment for the skin

by protecting against dehydration and external contamination. Soothe &

Cool works on minor burns, blisters and skin abrasions.

QuickStop!®

When cuts happen, it’s instinctual to want to quickly stop the bleeding.

If you have a fear of blood or are one of the more than 2

million people in the U.S. taking blood thinners to avoid the risk

of blood clots, QuickStop!

offers a quick and natural solution. New technology called M•docTM

or Micro Dispersed Oxidized Cellulose, is a naturally derived

material that speeds up the blood clotting process. Available in a

bandage or a spray, QuickStop! rapidly absorbs the blood from

minor, surface skin injuries and forms a protective layer over the wound.

“Preparedness is all about having the right tools at your fingertips,

yet a recent national poll revealed that 44%

of U.S. adults don’t have first aid kits,” says Martie Moore, chief

nursing officer, CURAD, and advisor to the American

Nurses Foundation of the American

Nurses Association. “CURAD now makes it possible to bring hospital

advances home so consumers don’t feel caught off guard with life’s

unexpected mishaps involving minor cuts, burns and bleeds. Innovation

doesn’t have to be intimidating so look for products that are hospital

grade and clinically tested to help improve wound care, comfort and your

confidence.”

Truly Ouchless! Plastic

Last summer, CURAD introduced Truly

Ouchless!® , a flex fabric line specifically designed with an

innovative release adhesive so bandage removal is less painful than

typical bandages. Now, Ouchless technology has taken things to the next

level with new Truly Ouchless® Plastic making it even easier to secure

after you’ve taken a peek at healing wounds and re-apply it.

Medline,

the parent company of CURAD,

is deeply rooted in healthcare and innovation. Medline is a leading

expert in advanced wound care and hospital advances. CURAD brings

advanced technology home by offering innovative solutions for a broad

range of health concerns. These innovative products won’t break the bank

and can help take the guesswork out of life’s every day emergencies.

Soothe & Cool, QuickStop! and Truly Ouchless! Plastic are now available

at Walgreens and other leading retailers are being added daily. Learn

more by visiting www.curad.com.

About CURAD

Since being acquired by Medline in 2007, the CURAD brand has been

re-energized – introducing many innovative solutions for a broad range

of health concerns. With new Truly Ouchless™ adhesive technology, rugged

Performance Series™ bandages and tapes, and advanced options like

hydrocolloid, antibacterial bandages, super absorbent dressings and foam

bandages, CURAD remains at the forefront of creating hospital-quality

products for home use. Learn more at www.curad.com.

About Medline

Medline

is a global manufacturer and distributor serving the health care

industry with medical supplies and clinical solutions that help

customers achieve both clinical and financial success. Headquartered in

Mundelein, Ill., the company offers 350,000+ medical devices and support

services through more than 1,200 direct sales representatives who are

dedicated points of contact for customers across the continuum of care.

For more information on Medline, go to www.medline.com

or http://www.medline.com/social-media

to connect with Medline on its social media channels.

