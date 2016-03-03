Cynvenio Honors Triple Negative Breast Cancer Day with Clinical Trial Launch and Event at Pink Lotus Breast Center in Los Angeles

Non-invasive ‘Liquid Biopsy’ Technology May Provide Early Warning

System for Metastasis and Lead to Improved Targeted Outcomes

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc., a diagnostics company dedicated to enabling

the new era of individualized medicine for all cancer patients, today

will honor Triple

Negative Breast Cancer Day by launching a clinical trial for women

with triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) using the company’s

non-invasive liquid biopsy technology to monitor participants and

identify early signs of metastasis. An event for breast cancer

advocates, including women with the disease and those enrolling in the

trial, will take place this morning in Beverly Hills at the Pink Lotus

Breast Center – the first site to participate in the nationwide study.

Of the estimated one million cases of breast cancer diagnosed annually

worldwide, some 170,000 or more will have the TNBC subtype, which means

these women test negative for estrogen receptor, progesterone receptor,

and Her-2 receptor gene expression. Despite a relatively favorable

response rate to chemotherapy, TNBC-classified patients are more likely

to develop distant recurrence and die from breast cancer within five

years of diagnosis compared with other patients, and one-third of all

TNBC patients will eventually develop metastatic disease. Younger women,

African Americans, and Latinas are at highest risk.

“Currently there is no effective way to monitor women who have completed

standard therapy for TNBC and who remain at high risk of recurrence and

metastases.” said Paul Y. Song, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Cynvenio.

“Our LiquidBiopsy®-based solution, which uses a simple blood

draw and includes monitoring a woman’s immune system for signs of cancer

recurrence, may help find cancerous cells well before they embed

themselves into organs or bone. These cells can then be analyzed to

identify specific targeted therapies in hopes of improving outcomes.”

“We strive to provide the highest quality breast care medically and

technologically possible, so we are excited to be the first center in

the country to participate in this cutting-edge research,” said Kristi

Funk, MD, Founder of the Pink Lotus Breast Center. “The ‘watch and wait’

plan is not reassuring to our patients; therefore, our goal is to

provide women a better method for monitoring their health, and

hopefully, cancer-free existence.”

André de Fusco, Cynvenio’s Chief Executive Officer added: “This trial is

an important milestone for our company and for the field of breast

cancer research. It represents the culmination of four years of intense

bioengineering development and we are thrilled to support Drs. Funk and

Song in their quest to change the patient monitoring paradigm. Most

importantly we hope our work will lead to tangible improvements in the

standard of care for triple negative breast cancer survivors. ”

About the Trial

The new study will use Cynvenio’s ClearID™ genomic test, powered

by its LiquidBiopsy® technology, in combination with the NK

Vue™ blood test from ATGen Global, which is distributed by

Cynvenio in the U.S. The NK Vue test monitors the immune system –

specifically the presence of natural killer (NK) cells – and can be used

as a tool for assessing changes in patients with conditions where innate

NK cell activity has been shown to be reduced, such as in some types of

cancer. There has been a strong correlation between low NK cell activity

and increased presence of circulating tumor cells. In this study,

patients who show low NK levels will receive further analysis with the

ClearID test to molecularly characterize circulating tumor cell and

cell-free DNA present in their blood for genetic alterations that may

support specific treatment regimens. More information about the trial is

available at https://clinicaltrials.gov/show/NCT02639832.

About Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc.

Cynvenio is a commercial stage clinical diagnostics company that

leverages its proprietary LiquidBiopsy® multi-template

technology for the molecular characterization of tumor cells from a

standard blood draw. Commercial labs and research institutions are

powered by Cynvenio’s LiquidBiopsy platform, which includes automated

instrumentation, consumables/reagents, patient sample kits, and

bioinformatics for sequencing rare cell populations. Oncology practices

and individual physicians can also access the LiquidBiopsy system with

zero upfront investment by ordering the ClearID™ blood test from

Cynvenio’s CLIA/CAP lab or its clinical partners. ClearID and

LiquidBiopsy are cornerstones in the emerging field of genomic

peripheral blood monitoring. They are used to rapidly assess patients’

evolving mutations in support of precision medicine strategies. ClearID

is reimbursable in the United States.

Cynvenio is headquartered in Westlake Village, California (Los Angeles).

For more information, please visit http://www.cynvenio.com and www.liquidbiopsy.com.

LiquidBiopsy® is a registered trademark and ClearID™ is a trademark

of Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc.

NK Vue™ is a registered trademark of ATGen Ltd. (Seoul, Korea)

