Darby Creek Announces Three New High-Interest Series for Young Readers Featuring Basketball, Haunted Places, and Folktales

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#kidlit–This fall, explore cursed places, deal with drama on and off the court,
and immerse young readers in folk stories from around the world with
three new series from Darby
Creek, a division of Lerner
Publishing Group.
An abandoned movie theater, a cursed bog, a haunted lighthouse, and an
unholy island—enter at your own risk! The
Atlas of Cursed Places, a six-book collection of novels written for
reluctant and struggling readers is a highly entertaining paranormal
series about places that have more secrets than people. These engrossing
titles follow high school students who are at the mercy of a cursed
place—until, that is, they find The Atlas of Cursed Places at the
library. Each character takes matters into their own hands to save
themselves, their friends, and their families from malevolent forces
from beyond the grave.
Award-winning YA author Patrick
Jones is back with Bounce,
a four-book series that is sure to engage even the most reluctant
reader! As high school basketball players at the top of their game
grapple with challenges on and off the court, a school cheating scandal,
inner-city life, and racial tensions push these athletes to the brink of
quitting the sport they love. Can these players rebound and rise above
the obstacles in their path?
The world is full of stories that have been told and retold over
hundreds of years. In World
of Stories—a five-book series by Lari
Don and Maggie Pearson—folktales, legends, and traditional tales
from around the world are told with magic, mystery, and humor. Readers
will follow a werewolf’s bride on the hunt, a heroine’s battle with a
greedy giant, the hag of winter’s endless war against the god of summer,
and more stories from diverse cultures and traditions.
About the Publisher
Darby
Creek, a division of Lerner
Publishing Group, creates series fiction titles for emerging,
striving and reluctant readers ages 7 to 18 (Grades 2–12).
The Atlas of Cursed Places
October 2016
$26.65, Library
Bound
$7.99, Paperback
eBooks Also Available
Ages
11–18
96-112 Pages ● 5 1/4 x 7 1/2
Bounce
October 2016
$26.65, Library Bound
$7.99,
Paperback
eBooks Also Available
Ages 11–18
96-104
Pages ● 5 1/4 x 7 1/2
World of Stories
September 2016
$26.65, Library Bound
$7.99,
Paperback
eBooks Also Available
Ages 7–12
120-176
Pages ● 5 3/8 x 8 1/2
