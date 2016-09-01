Darby Creek Announces Three New High-Interest Series for Young Readers Featuring Basketball, Haunted Places, and Folktales

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#kidlit–This fall, explore cursed places, deal with drama on and off the court,

and immerse young readers in folk stories from around the world with

three new series from Darby

Creek, a division of Lerner

Publishing Group.

An abandoned movie theater, a cursed bog, a haunted lighthouse, and an

unholy island—enter at your own risk! The

Atlas of Cursed Places, a six-book collection of novels written for

reluctant and struggling readers is a highly entertaining paranormal

series about places that have more secrets than people. These engrossing

titles follow high school students who are at the mercy of a cursed

place—until, that is, they find The Atlas of Cursed Places at the

library. Each character takes matters into their own hands to save

themselves, their friends, and their families from malevolent forces

from beyond the grave.

Award-winning YA author Patrick

Jones is back with Bounce,

a four-book series that is sure to engage even the most reluctant

reader! As high school basketball players at the top of their game

grapple with challenges on and off the court, a school cheating scandal,

inner-city life, and racial tensions push these athletes to the brink of

quitting the sport they love. Can these players rebound and rise above

the obstacles in their path?

The world is full of stories that have been told and retold over

hundreds of years. In World

of Stories—a five-book series by Lari

Don and Maggie Pearson—folktales, legends, and traditional tales

from around the world are told with magic, mystery, and humor. Readers

will follow a werewolf’s bride on the hunt, a heroine’s battle with a

greedy giant, the hag of winter’s endless war against the god of summer,

and more stories from diverse cultures and traditions.

