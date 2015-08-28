Dine Out at Corner Bakery Cafe in September to Help End Childhood Hunger

Popular Brand to Participate in Dine Out For No Kid Hungry for Eighth

Consecutive Year

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This September, Corner

Bakery Cafe proudly announces its eighth year of partnership with No

Kid Hungry® to help end childhood hunger in America.

September 1-27, Corner Bakery Cafe will offer sweet rewards to guests

who contribute to the cause. Guests who donate $1 or more to No Kid

Hungry will receive a free freshly baked Bottoms Up Bundt on their next

visit and those who donate $5 or more will receive a booklet of

delicious offers valued at more than $25.

“In America, hunger is an issue for 1 in 5 children and we are honored

to partner with No Kid Hungry to raise money to help end that struggle,”

said Justin Lambeth, Chief Marketing Officer at Corner Bakery Cafe.

“This year, our goal is to raise $250,000 for a total of over $2 million

in contributions to No Kid Hungry since 2008. We’d like to thank our

loyal guests for their generosity and support.”

In addition to the fundraiser, many cafes are donating a portion of the

proceeds from every Lemon Buttercream Bottoms Up Bundt, Twisted Lemon

Hand Pie, Lemon Bar, Lemon Pound Cake and Frozen Lemonade sold from July

through September to No Kid Hungry.

Since 2007, Corner Bakery Cafe has raised nearly $1.7 million for No Kid

Hungry. For every dollar it receives, No Kid Hungry can feed 10 meals to

children facing hunger in America.

For more information or to locate a Corner Bakery Cafe near you, visit www.cornerbakerycafe.com.

For more information about No Kid Hungry, visit www.nokidhungry.org.

About Corner Bakery Cafe

Corner Bakery Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant serving breakfast, lunch

and dinner to guests in 22 states and Washington, D.C. Established in

1991, Corner Bakery Cafe restaurants are owned and operated by CBC

Restaurant Corp. with more than 190 company-owned and franchised

locations around the country. Founded on a philosophy of creating a

place for people to relax and gather with family and friends, Corner

Bakery Cafe features innovative, seasonal menu options while delivering

a premier bakery cafe experience in the heart of neighborhoods

everywhere. For more information, visit www.cornerbakerycafe.com.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America, but 1 in 5 kids will face hunger

this year. Using proven, practical solutions, No Kid Hungry is ending

childhood hunger today by ensuring that kids start the day with a

nutritious breakfast and families learn the skills they need to shop and

cook on a budget. When we all work together, we can make sure kids get

the healthy food they need. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of national

anti-hunger organization Share Our Strength. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

Contacts

Media contact:

Fishman Public Relations

Bre Whalen,

847-945-1300

bwhalen@fishmanpr.com