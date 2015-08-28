Dine Out at Corner Bakery Cafe in September to Help End Childhood Hunger

Popular Brand to Participate in Dine Out For No Kid Hungry for Eighth
Consecutive Year
DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This September, Corner
Bakery Cafe proudly announces its eighth year of partnership with No
Kid Hungry® to help end childhood hunger in America.
September 1-27, Corner Bakery Cafe will offer sweet rewards to guests
who contribute to the cause. Guests who donate $1 or more to No Kid
Hungry will receive a free freshly baked Bottoms Up Bundt on their next
visit and those who donate $5 or more will receive a booklet of
delicious offers valued at more than $25.
“In America, hunger is an issue for 1 in 5 children and we are honored
to partner with No Kid Hungry to raise money to help end that struggle,”
said Justin Lambeth, Chief Marketing Officer at Corner Bakery Cafe.
“This year, our goal is to raise $250,000 for a total of over $2 million
in contributions to No Kid Hungry since 2008. We’d like to thank our
loyal guests for their generosity and support.”
In addition to the fundraiser, many cafes are donating a portion of the
proceeds from every Lemon Buttercream Bottoms Up Bundt, Twisted Lemon
Hand Pie, Lemon Bar, Lemon Pound Cake and Frozen Lemonade sold from July
through September to No Kid Hungry.
Since 2007, Corner Bakery Cafe has raised nearly $1.7 million for No Kid
Hungry. For every dollar it receives, No Kid Hungry can feed 10 meals to
children facing hunger in America.
For more information or to locate a Corner Bakery Cafe near you, visit www.cornerbakerycafe.com.
For more information about No Kid Hungry, visit www.nokidhungry.org.
About Corner Bakery Cafe
Corner Bakery Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant serving breakfast, lunch
and dinner to guests in 22 states and Washington, D.C. Established in
1991, Corner Bakery Cafe restaurants are owned and operated by CBC
Restaurant Corp. with more than 190 company-owned and franchised
locations around the country. Founded on a philosophy of creating a
place for people to relax and gather with family and friends, Corner
Bakery Cafe features innovative, seasonal menu options while delivering
a premier bakery cafe experience in the heart of neighborhoods
everywhere. For more information, visit www.cornerbakerycafe.com.
About No Kid Hungry
No child should go hungry in America, but 1 in 5 kids will face hunger
this year. Using proven, practical solutions, No Kid Hungry is ending
childhood hunger today by ensuring that kids start the day with a
nutritious breakfast and families learn the skills they need to shop and
cook on a budget. When we all work together, we can make sure kids get
the healthy food they need. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of national
anti-hunger organization Share Our Strength. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.
Contacts
Media contact:
Fishman Public Relations
Bre Whalen,
847-945-1300
bwhalen@fishmanpr.com