Disney and Lucasfilm Celebrate Iconic Heroes from a Galaxy Far, Far Away….with Star Wars Forces of Destiny

Micro-series of original, animated shorts will focus on untold

stories of everyday heroism that shape the destinies of Rey, Jyn Erso,

Sabine Wren, Princess Leia, Ahsoka Tano and others

Daisy Ridley, Felicity Jones, Tiya Sircar, Ashley Eckstein and Lupita

Nyong’o reprise their roles for new series launching in July

Books, apparel and toys including new ‘Adventure Figures’ from Hasbro

launching this summer

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Disney and Lucasfilm today announced Star Wars Forces of Destiny, a

new initiative celebrating the inspiring stories of iconic heroes from

across the Star Wars universe. An original series of animated

shorts (each 2-3 minutes in length) will explore exciting, all

new adventures of key characters including Rey, Jyn Erso, Sabine Wren,

Princess Leia, Ahsoka Tano and others, ahead of books and a TV special

later in the year. The stories will also be supported by a line of toys

from Hasbro, including new ‘Adventure Figures’ – a fusion between

traditional dolls and action figures, creating a whole new way to play Star

Wars.





“Star Wars Forces of Destiny is for anyone who has been

inspired by Leia’s heroism, Rey’s courage, or Ahsoka’s tenacity,” said

Kathleen Kennedy, President of Lucasfilm. “We’re thrilled that so many

of the original actors are reprising their roles in these shorts which

capture the small moments and everyday decisions that shape who these

characters are. It is a fun new way for people to experience Star

Wars.”

Developed by Lucasfilm Animation, Star Wars Forces of Destiny

will remain true to the Star Wars canon, showing how choices both

big and small ultimately shape the destinies of beloved characters.

Launching in July, the animated micro-series will be available on Disney

YouTube ahead of a two-part TV special featuring eight additional

shorts on Disney Channel in Fall 2017. Fans will be delighted to hear

familiar voices in the series, including: Daisy Ridley (Rey), Felicity

Jones (Jyn), Tiya Sircar (Sabine), Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano) and

Lupita Nyong’o (Maz Kanata as narrator).

Star Wars Forces of Destiny will also be supported by global

product extensions, such as books, apparel, bedding, and toys –

including the new line of ‘Adventure Figures’ created by Hasbro, which

bridges the gap between traditional action figures and dolls. Each

individually designed figure features dynamic action, like Rey swinging

her lightsaber, along with multiple points of articulation to help

recreate the characters’ adventures and heroic moments with different

poses.

“From Princess Leia to Sabine Wren, Star Wars heroines are

unique, and we wanted to represent that in the product line for Star

Wars Forces of Destiny,” said Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, Disney

Consumer Products and Interactive Media. “The result is the creation of

our new ‘Adventure Figures’ that celebrate the power and stories of

these incredible characters and allow kids to recreate their most heroic

moments at home.”

The 11-inch figures will depict characters including Rey, Jyn Erso,

Princess Leia, Sabine Wren, plus loveable sidekicks and epic villains

like BB-8, Chewbacca, Kylo Ren and many more. Hasbro is also rolling out Star

Wars Forces of Destiny role play and accessories—from Rey’s

Extendable Staff, to a new, electronic Jedi Power Lightsaber toy, which

are part of the Star Wars Bladebuilders system.

Adds John Frascotti, President of Hasbro: “As the Star Wars fan

base has broadened over the last 40 years, we have continued to add new

and exciting play experiences to the Star Wars brand, to engage

fans across generations. We’ve worked closely with Disney to bring the

storytelling from Star Wars Forces of Destiny to life

through this innovative toy line to help connect with new audiences as

well as appeal to existing fans.”

Fans attending Star Wars Celebration in Orlando will see a sneak

peek of Star Wars Forces of Destiny during the “Heroines of Star

Wars” panel on Friday, April 14. The panel, moderated by Amy

Ratcliffe – host of “Lattes with Leia” podcast, will feature Carrie Beck

– vice president of animation at Lucasfilm and Dave Filoni – executive

producer of Star Wars Rebels, as well as Ashley Eckstein, Tiya

Sircar and other surprise guests. For a first look at the new Star

Wars Forces of Destiny Adventure Figures, stop by Hasbro booth #2744.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com

for more details.

