Disney and Lucasfilm Celebrate Iconic Heroes from a Galaxy Far, Far Away….with Star Wars Forces of Destiny

Micro-series of original, animated shorts will focus on untold
stories of everyday heroism that shape the destinies of Rey, Jyn Erso,
Sabine Wren, Princess Leia, Ahsoka Tano and others
Daisy Ridley, Felicity Jones, Tiya Sircar, Ashley Eckstein and Lupita
Nyong’o reprise their roles for new series launching in July
Books, apparel and toys including new ‘Adventure Figures’ from Hasbro
launching this summer
GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Disney and Lucasfilm today announced Star Wars Forces of Destiny, a
new initiative celebrating the inspiring stories of iconic heroes from
across the Star Wars universe. An original series of animated
shorts (each 2-3 minutes in length) will explore exciting, all
new adventures of key characters including Rey, Jyn Erso, Sabine Wren,
Princess Leia, Ahsoka Tano and others, ahead of books and a TV special
later in the year. The stories will also be supported by a line of toys
from Hasbro, including new ‘Adventure Figures’ – a fusion between
traditional dolls and action figures, creating a whole new way to play Star
Wars.
“Star Wars Forces of Destiny is for anyone who has been
inspired by Leia’s heroism, Rey’s courage, or Ahsoka’s tenacity,” said
Kathleen Kennedy, President of Lucasfilm. “We’re thrilled that so many
of the original actors are reprising their roles in these shorts which
capture the small moments and everyday decisions that shape who these
characters are. It is a fun new way for people to experience Star
Wars.”
Developed by Lucasfilm Animation, Star Wars Forces of Destiny
will remain true to the Star Wars canon, showing how choices both
big and small ultimately shape the destinies of beloved characters.
Launching in July, the animated micro-series will be available on Disney
YouTube ahead of a two-part TV special featuring eight additional
shorts on Disney Channel in Fall 2017. Fans will be delighted to hear
familiar voices in the series, including: Daisy Ridley (Rey), Felicity
Jones (Jyn), Tiya Sircar (Sabine), Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano) and
Lupita Nyong’o (Maz Kanata as narrator).
Star Wars Forces of Destiny will also be supported by global
product extensions, such as books, apparel, bedding, and toys –
including the new line of ‘Adventure Figures’ created by Hasbro, which
bridges the gap between traditional action figures and dolls. Each
individually designed figure features dynamic action, like Rey swinging
her lightsaber, along with multiple points of articulation to help
recreate the characters’ adventures and heroic moments with different
poses.
“From Princess Leia to Sabine Wren, Star Wars heroines are
unique, and we wanted to represent that in the product line for Star
Wars Forces of Destiny,” said Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, Disney
Consumer Products and Interactive Media. “The result is the creation of
our new ‘Adventure Figures’ that celebrate the power and stories of
these incredible characters and allow kids to recreate their most heroic
moments at home.”
The 11-inch figures will depict characters including Rey, Jyn Erso,
Princess Leia, Sabine Wren, plus loveable sidekicks and epic villains
like BB-8, Chewbacca, Kylo Ren and many more. Hasbro is also rolling out Star
Wars Forces of Destiny role play and accessories—from Rey’s
Extendable Staff, to a new, electronic Jedi Power Lightsaber toy, which
are part of the Star Wars Bladebuilders system.
Adds John Frascotti, President of Hasbro: “As the Star Wars fan
base has broadened over the last 40 years, we have continued to add new
and exciting play experiences to the Star Wars brand, to engage
fans across generations. We’ve worked closely with Disney to bring the
storytelling from Star Wars Forces of Destiny to life
through this innovative toy line to help connect with new audiences as
well as appeal to existing fans.”
Fans attending Star Wars Celebration in Orlando will see a sneak
peek of Star Wars Forces of Destiny during the “Heroines of Star
Wars” panel on Friday, April 14. The panel, moderated by Amy
Ratcliffe – host of “Lattes with Leia” podcast, will feature Carrie Beck
– vice president of animation at Lucasfilm and Dave Filoni – executive
producer of Star Wars Rebels, as well as Ashley Eckstein, Tiya
Sircar and other surprise guests. For a first look at the new Star
Wars Forces of Destiny Adventure Figures, stop by Hasbro booth #2744.
Stay tuned to StarWars.com
for more details.
About Disney Consumer Products and Interactive
Media
Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media (DCPI) is the business
segment of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) that brings our Company’s
stories and characters to life through innovative and engaging physical
products and digital experiences across more than 100 categories, from
toys and t-shirts, to apps, books and console games. DCPI comprises two
main lines of business: Disney Consumer Products (DCP), and Disney
Interactive (DI). The combined segment is home to world class teams of
app and game developers, licensing and retail experts, a leading retail
business (Disney Store), artists and storytellers, and technologists who
inspire imaginations around the world.
About Lucasfilm Ltd.
Lucasfilm Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is
a global leader in film, television and digital entertainment
production. In addition to its motion-picture and television production,
the company’s activities include visual effects and audio
post-production, cutting-edge digital animation, interactive
entertainment software, and the management of the global merchandising
activities for its entertainment properties including the legendary STAR
WARS and INDIANA JONES franchises. Lucasfilm Ltd. is
headquartered in northern California.
Lucasfilm, STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or
copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd.
and/or its affiliates. © & TM Lucasfilm Ltd.
About Hasbro
Hasbro (NASDAQ:
HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating
the World’s Best Play Experiences. From toys and games to
television, movies, digital gaming and consumer products, Hasbro offers
a variety of ways for audiences to experience its iconic brands. The
Company’s Hasbro Studios and its film label, Allspark Pictures, are
building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on
all screens. Through its commitment to corporate social responsibility
and philanthropy, Hasbro is helping to make the world a better place for
children and their families. Learn more at www.hasbro.com,
and follow us on Twitter (@Hasbro & @HasbroNews)
and Instagram (@Hasbro).
