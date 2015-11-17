DMC’s Hospitals Earn ‘Top Performer on Key Quality Measures®’ Recognition from The Joint Commission

DETROIT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Detroit Medical Center (DMC) has been recognized as a 2014 Top

Performer on Key Quality Measures® by The Joint Commission, the

leading accreditor of health care organizations in the United States.

DMC’s Harper/Hutzel, including the Heart Hospital, Children’s Hospital

of Michigan, Detroit Receiving, Sinai-Grace and Huron Valley-Sinai

hospitals were all recognized as part of The Joint Commission’s 2015

annual report “America’s Hospitals: Improving Quality and Safety,”

for attaining and sustaining excellence in accountability measure

performance for heart attack, heart failure, pneumonia, surgical care,

children’s asthma, perinatal care, stroke and Venous Thromboembolism

(VTE). In the United States only 1,043 hospitals out of more than 3,300

eligible hospitals achieved the 2014 Top Performer distinction.

“The DMC system is proud to be recognized by the Joint Commission for

our continued achievements in quality and safety,” said DMC CEO Joe

Mullany. “Through evidence-based care, we’ve continued to improve our

care delivery process and patient outcomes to provide high-quality

health care to all of our patients and their families. We are honored by

this distinction.”

The Top Performer program recognizes hospitals for improving

performance on evidence-based interventions that increase the chances of

healthy outcomes for patients with certain conditions. The performance

measures in the recognition program include: heart attack, heart

failure, pneumonia, surgical care, children’s asthma, inpatient

psychiatric services, stroke, Venous Thromboembolism (VTE), perinatal

care, immunization, tobacco treatment and substance use.

This is the second consecutive year the entire DMC system of hospitals

received the Top Performer recognition. Detroit Receiving received the

recognition for four consecutive years in 2011 through 2014; Huron

Valley-Sinai received the recognition in 2013, 2012 and 2011.

To be a 2014 Top Performer, hospitals had to meet three

performance criteria based on 2014 accountability measure data which

includes:

Achieve cumulative performance of 95 percent or above across all

reported accountability measures;

Achieve performance of 95 percent or above on each and every reported

accountability measure with at least 30 denominator cases; and

accountability measure with at least 30 denominator cases; and

accountability measure with at least 30 denominator cases; and Have at least one core measure set that had a composite rate of 95

percent or above, and within that measure set, achieve a performance

rate of 95 percent or above on all applicable individual

accountability measures.

“Delivering the right treatment in the right way at the right time is a

cornerstone of high-quality health care. I commend the efforts of the

Detroit Medical Center for their excellent performance on the use of

evidence-based interventions,” said Mark R. Chassin, MD, FACP, MPP, MPH,

president and CEO, The Joint Commission.

For more information about the Top Performer program, visit www.jointcommission.org/accreditation/top_performers.aspx.

