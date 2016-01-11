Doctors Split on the FDA’s New Policy on Blood Donations from Men Who Have Sex with Men

SERMO poll provides physician insights regarding blood donation among

gay and bisexual men

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A new poll from SERMO, the leading global social media network

exclusively for doctors, found that doctors are split on whether or not

men who have sex with men should be required to be abstinent for a year

before donating blood. The poll was in reaction to a change in U.S. Food

and Drug Administration policy that removed the lifetime ban on blood

donation for gay and bisexual men and replaced it with a new policy that

prohibits men who have sex with men from donating blood only if they

have had sex within twelve months.





The poll found that:

52% of 1,523 doctors think a 12-month abstinence stipulation for men

who have sex with men is necessary to ensure the safety of the

nation’s blood supply.

engaged in risky sexual behavior.

should be replaced completely by an in-depth screening for risky

sexual behavior and drug use among all people donating blood.

donate blood after shorter periods of abstinence than the 12 months

stipulated in the new FDA policy.

30% said that no period of abstinence is necessary and 43% said the

waiting period should be 6 months.

The results sparked a debate on SERMO with many doctors concerned about

the safety and size of the nation’s blood supply.

“It is clear that the physician community is still unsure about what

steps are needed to ensure the safety of the nation’s blood supply while

supporting equal rights,” said Dr. James Wilson, SERMO member and Ascel

Bio infectious disease forecaster based out of the University of

Nevada-Reno. “Personally, I believe the stringent processes in place in

transfusion labs to ensure HIV is not accidentally introduced into the

blood supply will suffice, and data from the United Kingdom and

Australia demonstrate this. The ban on men who have sex with men

donating blood unless they have been celibate for twelve months is

unnecessary at this point.”

Dr. Wilson also said that he remains concerned that there is currently

an increase in both men and women engaging in risky sexual behavior and

hope that we can increase focus on that issue to mitigate the spread of

sexually transmitted infections such as HIV.

Another doctor, an internal medicine specialist, posted in SERMO, “Male

homosexuals remain the high risk group for HIV. Period. Sorry, but they

should be the last in line to donate blood.”

This SERMO poll was administered via email to a random selection of

members of the SERMO community in the United States. Participation was

voluntary and results were kept anonymous. The margin of error is ±2.5

percent. It is calculated at the standard 95 percent confidence level.

Therefore we can be 95 percent confident that the sample result reflects

the active SERMO member base within the margin of error.

The question about whether or not the ban on blood donations from men

who have had sex with men within a year should be replaced completely by

an in-depth screening for risky sexual behavior and drug use among

people donating blood was also posted within the SERMO social network,

accounting for the larger sample size (only one vote was counted per

participant). The margin of error for that question is ±1.7 percent.

