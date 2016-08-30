Drew Barrymore, The Billy and Audrey L. Wilder Foundation and The Los Angeles Kings To Be Honored at 2016 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles ‘Once Upon a Time’ Gala

Tony Nominee and Grammy Award Winner Josh Gad will host the

sold-out event, which will feature a live performance by global pop

superstar Katy Perry

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On Saturday, October 15, 2016, more than 1,200 people will attend the

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles ‘Once Upon a Time’ Gala at The Event

Deck at L.A. LIVE. The biennial event will bring together prominent

philanthropists, business and entertainment community leaders, local

dignitaries and hospital supporters to raise funds for the hospital to

provide expert critical care to its pediatric population.

Actress Drew Barrymore, The Billy and Audrey L. Wilder Foundation and

The Los Angeles Kings hockey team will each receive the Courage to

Care award, which was inspired by Dustin Meraz, an 11-year-old

terminally ill cancer patient whose legacy was to encourage others to

have the courage to care for children in need. While these champions of

children and child-related causes come from varied backgrounds and

industries, they share a common bond through their participation in

philanthropy, altruism and activism to improve the welfare of children

worldwide. Past honorees include Natalie Portman, Johnny Depp, Jennifer

Lopez, Heidi Klum, Jamie Lee Curtis, Pau Gasol, Costco Wholesale and The

Walt Disney Company.

“This evening is a celebration of the ongoing commitment these

compassionate individuals have made to the patients and families we

serve,” says Paul S. Viviano, president and CEO, Children’s Hospital Los

Angeles.

Drew Barrymore is an actress, author, director, producer, model,

businesswoman, humanitarian and mother. Her dedication to helping

children in need has fortified her commitment to Children’s Hospital Los

Angeles. Her annual Mother’s Day pampering events in conjunction with

her company Flower Beauty have had a lasting positive impact on CHLA’s

patient families. In 2007, Barrymore was named an Ambassador Against

Hunger for the United Nations World Food Programme. She is also a

supporter of Safe Kids Worldwide, an organization that promotes injury

prevention and child safety.

Legendary Hollywood film director Billy Wilder and his wife, actress

Audrey Wilder, were longtime supporters of charitable causes throughout

their 53-year-marriage via The Billy and Audrey L. Wilder Foundation. In

2012, the Wilder Family Trust donated $11 million to support CHLA’s

Division of Neurosurgery, the Neuro-Oncology program, the Division of

Rheumatology and other programs that will benefit patients and the

community for many years to come.

The Los Angeles Kings are currently celebrating their 50th

anniversary. Superstars on and off the ice, the organization is this

year’s corporate Courage to Care honoree and the Gala’s Title Sponsor.

The Kings Care Foundation is the award-winning non-profit charity of the

Kings dedicated to providing children throughout greater Los Angeles

with educational and recreational opportunities. Frequent patient

visits, blood drives and preventive care programs highlight the

organization’s longstanding commitment to CHLA.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to be recognized by our

tremendous partners at CHLA,” said Luc Robitaille, Kings president,

business operations. “Our relationship with CHLA is one of the longest

and most impactful partnerships we have and this event will be a perfect

launching pad for us to begin celebrating our 50th year in

Los Angeles. We couldn’t be more thrilled.”

The evening’s special guest is Mark D. Krieger, MD, chief of medical

staff and head of the Division of Neurosurgery at Children’s Hospital

Los Angeles. Krieger is the inaugural chair holder of the Billy and

Audrey L. Wilder Endowed Chair in Neurosurgery, co-director of the

Neurosciences Institute at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and a

professor of neurological surgery at the Keck School of Medicine at the

University of Southern California.

Red Carpet arrivals will begin at 5:30 pm, followed by a cocktail

reception and sit-down dinner prepared by celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck.

The evening’s ‘Once Upon a Time’ theme will be represented by dramatic

Cirque-style performances, bringing to life some of the most famous

children’s stories through acrobats and aerialists. Tony nominee and

Grammy Award winner Josh Gad will be the evening’s host. Global pop

superstar Katy Perry will conclude the night with a special performance.

The evening’s Premier Sponsors are Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg,

Costco Wholesale, Delta Air Lines, The Goldwin Foundation, and Kristin

and Jeffrey Worthe.

The event is sold out. To support the event through the purchase of a

tribute journal ad or a general event donation, please contact Michael

Sandler at msandler@chla.usc.edu.

About Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is a nonprofit pediatric health care

organization dedicated to creating hope and building healthier futures

for children. Honored as the premier children’s hospital in California

and among the top 10 in the nation, we treat 111,000 young patients

annually from Los Angeles and around the world. As a pediatric charity

of choice, the hospital relies on the generosity of the community to

support its groundbreaking pediatric research and the complex care it

provides for critically ill and injured children.

