Drive Like Royalty: The Queen’s Cars up for Sale in Silverstone’s NEC Classic Auction, Online with Proxibid

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EnglishRoyalty–Proxibid (www.proxibid.com),

world’s most trusted way to connect buyers and sellers of highly valued

items, will provide online bidding for the Silverstone NEC Classic Motor

Show sale in Birmingham, UK. Live onsite bidding will take place

November 12—13 at 12PM GMT daily. For collectors unable to travel to the

event, prebidding and live online bidding is exclusively available via

Proxibid by visiting the auction catalog.





Sure to be a marquee event for car collectors across the globe, the NEC

sale will feature an incredible assortment of classic vehicles dubbed

the “Jewels in the Crown” Collection. Most notably, two vehicles that

served as the personal conveyance of HM Queen Elizabeth II will be

crossing the auction block during the event.

The “Jewels in the Crown” Collection features not only the personal cars

of English royalty, but also includes several rides owned by

celebrities, politicians, and world leaders. Some of the most exciting

lots in the 12 car collection include:

2012

Bentley Mulsanne – Formerly the Personal Conveyance of HM Queen

Elizabeth II: Produced especially by Bentley for the Queen at her 2012

Diamond Jubilee tour of Great Britain, this vehicle conveyed the queen

to her only Cabinet Meeting at 10 Downing Street in 2012. Est.

£215,000 – £235,000.

Audi Cabriolet – Princess Diana’s family car: The beloved vehicle

is in superb condition with a history file containing several

good-quality photographs of Diana using the car. She personally

traveled an estimated 4,000 miles in the vehicle. Est. £50,000 –

£60,000.

Daimler Supercharged V8 – Formerly the Personal Conveyance of HM

Queen Elizabeth II: Built to the personal specification of The Queen,

Her Majesty traveled more than 11,000 miles in the vehicle. The car is

appropriately finished in British Racing Green and remains in

excellent condition. Est. £50,000 – £60,000.

Rolls-Royce Phantom – Formerly the Property of Sir Elton John: In

December 2005, the car was his carriage of choice on the occasion of

his civil wedding to Davis Furnish. Extensive media coverage at the

time shows the couple arriving in the car. Today, the odometer reads

just 6,600 miles. Est. £135,000 – £155,000.

Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith II – Formerly the Personal Car of HRH

Princess Margaret: The vehicle was delivered to Princess Margaret in

May of 1980 to her exact specifications. The vehicle was used for both

public and private engagements, and even transported her family to her

private funeral in 2002. Est. £90,000 – £110,000.

Wood & Pickett Mini Cooper S Mk II – This vehicle was once

owned John Hammel, the personal assistant and guitar technician to Sir

Paul McCartney. Est. £45,000 – £50,000.

Due to the high value and wide reaching appeal of these vehicles,

interested buyers who cannot attend the live auction can expect a safe

and thrilling experience on Proxibid’s best-in-class online bidding

platform. Proxibid is the only online Marketplace with a fraud

prevention system designed specifically to protect high dollar purchases

like the exceptional motor vehicles in this sale. In addition,

Proxibid’s platform mirrors the onsite experience, where the buyer can

see and hear the auctioneer in real-time, transferring the excitement of

the auction to the buyer’s home or office.

“Due to the amazing provenance of these vehicles, we are expecting

interest to be high from buyers around the globe,” said Nick Whale,

Managing Director of Silverstone Auctions. “We understand that not every

interested buyer will be able to join us in the UK, so we are excited to

offer the auction on Proxibid. Bidders can expect the same incredible

Silverstone Auction experience of the onsite buyers on Proxibid’s

platform.”

