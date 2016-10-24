Drive Like Royalty: The Queen’s Cars up for Sale in Silverstone’s NEC Classic Auction, Online with Proxibid

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EnglishRoyalty–Proxibid (www.proxibid.com),
items, will provide online bidding for the Silverstone NEC Classic Motor
Show sale in Birmingham, UK. Live onsite bidding will take place
November 12—13 at 12PM GMT daily. For collectors unable to travel to the
event, prebidding and live online bidding is exclusively available via
Proxibid by visiting the auction catalog.
Sure to be a marquee event for car collectors across the globe, the NEC
sale will feature an incredible assortment of classic vehicles dubbed
the “Jewels in the Crown” Collection. Most notably, two vehicles that
served as the personal conveyance of HM Queen Elizabeth II will be
crossing the auction block during the event.
The “Jewels in the Crown” Collection features not only the personal cars
of English royalty, but also includes several rides owned by
celebrities, politicians, and world leaders. Some of the most exciting
lots in the 12 car collection include:
-
2012
Bentley Mulsanne – Formerly the Personal Conveyance of HM Queen
Elizabeth II: Produced especially by Bentley for the Queen at her 2012
Diamond Jubilee tour of Great Britain, this vehicle conveyed the queen
to her only Cabinet Meeting at 10 Downing Street in 2012. Est.
£215,000 – £235,000.
-
1994
Audi Cabriolet – Princess Diana’s family car: The beloved vehicle
is in superb condition with a history file containing several
good-quality photographs of Diana using the car. She personally
traveled an estimated 4,000 miles in the vehicle. Est. £50,000 –
£60,000.
-
2001
Daimler Supercharged V8 – Formerly the Personal Conveyance of HM
Queen Elizabeth II: Built to the personal specification of The Queen,
Her Majesty traveled more than 11,000 miles in the vehicle. The car is
appropriately finished in British Racing Green and remains in
excellent condition. Est. £50,000 – £60,000.
-
2005
Rolls-Royce Phantom – Formerly the Property of Sir Elton John: In
December 2005, the car was his carriage of choice on the occasion of
his civil wedding to Davis Furnish. Extensive media coverage at the
time shows the couple arriving in the car. Today, the odometer reads
just 6,600 miles. Est. £135,000 – £155,000.
-
1980
Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith II – Formerly the Personal Car of HRH
Princess Margaret: The vehicle was delivered to Princess Margaret in
May of 1980 to her exact specifications. The vehicle was used for both
public and private engagements, and even transported her family to her
private funeral in 2002. Est. £90,000 – £110,000.
-
1970
Wood & Pickett Mini Cooper S Mk II – This vehicle was once
owned John Hammel, the personal assistant and guitar technician to Sir
Paul McCartney. Est. £45,000 – £50,000.
Due to the high value and wide reaching appeal of these vehicles,
interested buyers who cannot attend the live auction can expect a safe
and thrilling experience on Proxibid’s best-in-class online bidding
platform. Proxibid is the only online Marketplace with a fraud
prevention system designed specifically to protect high dollar purchases
like the exceptional motor vehicles in this sale. In addition,
Proxibid’s platform mirrors the onsite experience, where the buyer can
see and hear the auctioneer in real-time, transferring the excitement of
the auction to the buyer’s home or office.
“Due to the amazing provenance of these vehicles, we are expecting
interest to be high from buyers around the globe,” said Nick Whale,
Managing Director of Silverstone Auctions. “We understand that not every
interested buyer will be able to join us in the UK, so we are excited to
offer the auction on Proxibid. Bidders can expect the same incredible
Silverstone Auction experience of the onsite buyers on Proxibid’s
platform.”
For more information about Silverstone Auctions, to view auction
catalogs, or to place bids, please visit the auction catalog.
