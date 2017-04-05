e-cycleNYC Program Recycles 10 Million Pounds of Electronics

Joint Effort by ERI, New York City and Manufacturers Exceeds 10

Million Pound Mark

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a joint press conference held yesterday by the New York City

Department of Sanitation (DSNY), ERI

and proactive manufacturers, it was announced that the City’s

groundbreaking e-cycleNYC (www.nyc.gov/ecycle)

has collected and recycled more than 10 million pounds of electronic

waste from city residents.

Now serving over 2.3 million New Yorkers, the program is a

public-private partnership between DSNY and ERI. Fully funded by

electronics manufacturers, the program is free for NYC taxpayers and

participating buildings.

Today’s event, held at Strivers Gardens in Manhattan, and announcement

of the 10 million pounds of e-waste collected and recycled, marked a

successful benchmark and progress report for the fast-growing program.

“We are honored to have co-created this constructive collaboration and

this historic and successful partnership with the great city of New York

and forward-thinking manufacturers such as Samsung, VIZIO and LG,” said

John Shegerian, Chairman and CEO of ERI. “That we have now collected

more than 10 million pounds of electronic waste from New York City

residents for responsible, effective recycling is a huge accomplishment.

Plus, the program now serves more than 2.3 million New Yorkers – more

than a quarter of the New York City population. As someone who was born

and raised here, it’s a humbling and rewarding experience to be able to

help so many in our city do the right thing and responsibly recycle

their e-waste – the fastest growing waste stream in the world today –

and keep millions of pounds of toxic electronics out of New York

landfills!”

Also in attendance at the press event were DSNY Commissioner Kathryn

Garcia; Manhattan Borough President Gail Brewer; Strivers Gardens

Condominium Board President Mychal Namphy; Housing Works CEO Andrew

Greene; and Head of Environmental and Regulatory Affairs at Samsung,

Mark Newton.

“We at Samsung Electronics America are proud to have played a role,

alongside DSNY, ERI and our fellow manufacturers, to help the people of

New York City become more environmentally responsible by offering them a

convenient opportunity to safely recycle their electronics,” said

Newton. “Sustainability is a fundamental component of Samsung’s business

and we are committed to offering free and convenient recycling through

important initiatives like e-cycleNYC and through a network of fixed

collection sites, regional collection events, retail partnerships,

product trade-in offerings and mail back programs. We look forward to

celebrating the next ten million pounds of collected e-waste.”

“VIZIO is pleased to partner with ERI in New York City and applauds ERI

and its partners in New York for their work in collecting over 10

million pounds of end-of-life consumer electronics from New York City

residents,” added Caitlin Sanchez of VIZIO.

“The e-cycleNYC program represents the most innovative and comprehensive

electronics recycling service offered in the nation,” said Sanitation

Commissioner Kathryn Garcia. “The program is a true partnership with

support from manufacturers as well as both labor and property owners.

We’re proud to have set an example for the entire nation and look

forward to the continued success of this important initiative.”

“We are very thankful to our partners ERI and the New York City

residents, who enabled us to reach this milestone,” said Sanitation

Commissioner Kathryn Garcia. “With 2.3 million residents having access

to e-cycleNYC, together we have ensured 10 million pounds of potentially

harmful electronics are recycled correctly.”

Since the average American household owns 28 electronic devices, and 55

percent of households in New York City have no vehicle access to unload

their e-waste, there is clearly a need for such a program.

Shegerian added that he hopes this paradigm achieved in New York City

will serve as an inspiration for all cities in the U.S. and around the

world.

“New York City can be seen as a workable model for how such partnerships

can lead to tremendous results, ultimately making the world a much

better place,” he said.

With the program, New York City-area buildings with at least 10 units

can receive on-site pickup of stored electronics, including TVs,

monitors, computers, laptops, small servers, printers/scanners,

tablets/e-readers, mobile phones, MP3 players, VCRs/DVRs/DVD players,

video game consoles, cable/satellite boxes, fax machines, keyboards,

mice and hard drives.

Depending on the size and type of building, a variety of service options

are available, including storage bins, room clean-outs and building

events. Other disposal options include household special waste drop-off

sites, SAFE Disposal events, and NYC’s pilot curbside program in Staten

Island. Buildings, management companies or residents that want to learn

more about electronics recycling in NYC can visit www.nyc.gov/ecycle.

For more information on general recycling needs, visit www.eridirect.com,

www.RecycleNation.com,

http://greenisgoodradio.com

or www.urbanmining.org.

ERI, the nation’s leading recycler of electronic waste and the world’s

largest cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, is certified

to de-manufacture and recycle every type of electronic waste in an

environmentally friendly manner. ERI processes more than 275 million

pounds of electronic waste annually at eight locations, serving every

zip code in the United States. For more information about e-waste

recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit www.eridirect.com.

