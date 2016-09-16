Early 20th Century Natchez Home Updated Thanks to Grant

Nearly $5K in Funds from FHLB Dallas and Concordia Bank & Trust Assisted

Senior with Home Repairs

NATCHEZ, Miss.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ann Barfield is proud of her early 20th century house, which

she has called “home” for more than 24 years, but could not deny that it

needed some work. The floor in her bathroom was in need of repair, and

she became increasingly worried for her safety.





“The floors were caving in,” said Ms. Barfield. “When you get older, you

have to be more careful to prevent falls.”

An article in “The Natchez Democrat” alerted her to the Special Needs

Assistance Program (SNAP) from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

(FHLB Dallas) and its member institutions, like Concordia Bank & Trust.

She worked with the city of Natchez and was awarded a $4,790 SNAP grant,

which contributed to various repairs in her restroom, including the

floor, and the addition of safety grip bars.

SNAP grants assist income-qualified, special-needs homeowners with

necessary home repairs and modifications. Now retired after more than 20

years as a telecommunications operator, and a three-year stint as a taxi

driver, Ms. Barfield lives on a fixed income.

Concordia Bank & Trust Vice President Paula Morris said that SNAP grants

make Natchez a better place to live for seniors.

“This is a low-income community with limited resources,” said Ms.

Morris. “It’s wonderful to see seniors get work done to their homes that

they’ve waited so long to receive.”

Ms. Morris added that her favorite part of working with the SNAP grant

program is seeing the smiles on the recipients’ faces when they come in

to sign the paperwork.

James Johnston, community development director for the city of Natchez,

worked with Ms. Barfield on her grant application.

“We’re pleased that SNAP was able to help Ms. Barfield get the home

repairs she needed,” said Mr. Johnston. “The city of Natchez has worked

with the program for several years and I have seen the program improve

the lives of so many seniors along the way.”

Since SNAP’s inception in 2009, more than $10.6 million has been awarded

in grants through FHLB Dallas member institutions to assist more than

2,000 families across FHLB Dallas’ five-state District of Arkansas,

Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, and Texas. In 2015, FHLB Dallas

awarded nearly $1.5 million in SNAP grants that assisted 319 families.

The 2016 SNAP funding, made available in January on a first-come,

first-served basis, has been exhausted.

Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment

at FHLB Dallas, said the repairs to Ms. Barfield’s home exemplify the

true nature of FHLB Dallas’ partnership with its member financial

institutions through community investment.

“There is a great need for programs such as SNAP across our District,”

said Mr. Hettrick. “Our goal is twofold: If we can bring more value to

members like Concordia, and improve the lives of local seniors through

our partnership, then we know we’re doing our job.”

About Concordia Bank & Trust

Concordia Bank & Trust has many customers in Natchez and surrounding

areas. Its origins date to 1903 as the Bank of Vidalia in Vidalia, La.

Its approach to banking is simple: Provide banking products that its

customers want with hometown customer service. The bank’s assets of

$25,000 in its first year of business have grown to more than $530

million today.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the

FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total

assets of $54.4 billion as of June 30, 2016, is a member-owned

cooperative that supports housing and community development by providing

competitively priced loans and other credit products to approximately

850 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana,

Mississippi, New Mexico, and Texas. For more information, visit fhlb.com.

Contacts

Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

Corporate Communications,

214-441-8445

www.fhlb.com