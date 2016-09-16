Early 20th Century Natchez Home Updated Thanks to Grant

Nearly $5K in Funds from FHLB Dallas and Concordia Bank & Trust Assisted
Senior with Home Repairs
NATCHEZ, Miss.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ann Barfield is proud of her early 20th century house, which
she has called “home” for more than 24 years, but could not deny that it
needed some work. The floor in her bathroom was in need of repair, and
she became increasingly worried for her safety.
“The floors were caving in,” said Ms. Barfield. “When you get older, you
have to be more careful to prevent falls.”
An article in “The Natchez Democrat” alerted her to the Special Needs
Assistance Program (SNAP) from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas
(FHLB Dallas) and its member institutions, like Concordia Bank & Trust.
She worked with the city of Natchez and was awarded a $4,790 SNAP grant,
which contributed to various repairs in her restroom, including the
floor, and the addition of safety grip bars.
SNAP grants assist income-qualified, special-needs homeowners with
necessary home repairs and modifications. Now retired after more than 20
years as a telecommunications operator, and a three-year stint as a taxi
driver, Ms. Barfield lives on a fixed income.
Concordia Bank & Trust Vice President Paula Morris said that SNAP grants
make Natchez a better place to live for seniors.
“This is a low-income community with limited resources,” said Ms.
Morris. “It’s wonderful to see seniors get work done to their homes that
they’ve waited so long to receive.”
Ms. Morris added that her favorite part of working with the SNAP grant
program is seeing the smiles on the recipients’ faces when they come in
to sign the paperwork.
James Johnston, community development director for the city of Natchez,
worked with Ms. Barfield on her grant application.
“We’re pleased that SNAP was able to help Ms. Barfield get the home
repairs she needed,” said Mr. Johnston. “The city of Natchez has worked
with the program for several years and I have seen the program improve
the lives of so many seniors along the way.”
Since SNAP’s inception in 2009, more than $10.6 million has been awarded
in grants through FHLB Dallas member institutions to assist more than
2,000 families across FHLB Dallas’ five-state District of Arkansas,
Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, and Texas. In 2015, FHLB Dallas
awarded nearly $1.5 million in SNAP grants that assisted 319 families.
The 2016 SNAP funding, made available in January on a first-come,
first-served basis, has been exhausted.
Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment
at FHLB Dallas, said the repairs to Ms. Barfield’s home exemplify the
true nature of FHLB Dallas’ partnership with its member financial
institutions through community investment.
“There is a great need for programs such as SNAP across our District,”
said Mr. Hettrick. “Our goal is twofold: If we can bring more value to
members like Concordia, and improve the lives of local seniors through
our partnership, then we know we’re doing our job.”
About Concordia Bank & Trust
Concordia Bank & Trust has many customers in Natchez and surrounding
areas. Its origins date to 1903 as the Bank of Vidalia in Vidalia, La.
Its approach to banking is simple: Provide banking products that its
customers want with hometown customer service. The bank’s assets of
$25,000 in its first year of business have grown to more than $530
million today.
About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas
The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the
FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total
assets of $54.4 billion as of June 30, 2016, is a member-owned
cooperative that supports housing and community development by providing
competitively priced loans and other credit products to approximately
850 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana,
Mississippi, New Mexico, and Texas. For more information, visit fhlb.com.
Contacts
Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas
Corporate Communications,
214-441-8445
www.fhlb.com