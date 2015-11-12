ERI Environmental Health & Safety Manager Receives ‘Certificate of Lifesaving’ Award from Phoenix Police Department

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–David Revis, who serves as Senior Environmental, Health & Safety Manager

for Electronic

Recyclers International (ERI), the nation’s leading recycler of

electronic waste, was honored with the ‘Certificate of Lifesaving’ this

week by the Phoenix Police Department and the City of Phoenix.

In an award ceremony hosted by the Phoenix Police Department at the

Comerica Theatre, Revis was commended by Phoenix Police Chief Joseph G.

Yahner for springing into action and saving a man’s life at Phoenix Sky

Harbor International Airport last year.

Revis’ heroic actions took place when he and a colleague were rushing to

catch a flight back to ERI’s Fresno location. On the escalator walkway,

Revis was behind an older man and his wife. Revis noticed that the man

was struggling to stay conscious and began to fall backward. Revis

caught the man, whose face was turning from red to blue due to an

apparent heart attack. As the man’s wife started panicking, Revis

immediately laid him down flat on his back and started administering

chest compression, followed after a few minutes by mouth-to-mouth

resuscitation in order to provide the man’s brain with oxygen.

After a couple minutes of CPR, the man’s color began to return to

normal. Revis called out for additional assistance and within a few more

minutes, an officer showed up and assisted Revis with chest

compressions. Revis helped the officer hook the man up to an automated

external defibrillator (AED) and proceeded to give him several shocks.

The man responded with a deep breath and though still unconscious, had

begun breathing again. Revis then left his ERI business card with the

officer and rushed off to catch his flight home. As it turns out, his

heroic actions saved the man’s life.

This week’s ceremony in Phoenix honored Revis for his quick-thinking and

selfless actions.

“We are a company of people that do the right thing – it’s part of our

culture and what we strive for every day,” said John Shegerian, Chairman

and CEO of ERI. “David exemplified this spirit by stepping up in an

emergency situation, doing the right thing and saving a man’s life. We

couldn’t be more proud of him for his heroism and this well-deserved

Certificate of Lifesaving award from the City of Phoenix and the

terrific first responders there.”

For more information on general recycling needs, visit www.electronicrecyclers.com,

www.Recyclenation.com,

http://greenisgoodradio.com

or www.urbanmining.org.

Electronic Recyclers International (ERI), the nation’s leading recycler

of electronic waste and the world’s largest cybersecurity-focused

hardware destruction company, is e-Stewards, R2 and NAID certified to

de-manufacture and recycle every type of electronic waste in an

environmentally friendly manner. ERI processes approximately 300 million

pounds of electronic waste annually at eight locations, serving every

zip code in the United States. For more information about e-waste

recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit www.electronicrecyclers.com.

Contacts

for Electronic Recyclers International

Paul Williams, 310/569-0023

paul.williams@electronicrecyclers.com