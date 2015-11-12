ERI Environmental Health & Safety Manager Receives ‘Certificate of Lifesaving’ Award from Phoenix Police Department

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–David Revis, who serves as Senior Environmental, Health & Safety Manager
for Electronic
Recyclers International (ERI), the nation’s leading recycler of
electronic waste, was honored with the ‘Certificate of Lifesaving’ this
week by the Phoenix Police Department and the City of Phoenix.
In an award ceremony hosted by the Phoenix Police Department at the
Comerica Theatre, Revis was commended by Phoenix Police Chief Joseph G.
Yahner for springing into action and saving a man’s life at Phoenix Sky
Harbor International Airport last year.
Revis’ heroic actions took place when he and a colleague were rushing to
catch a flight back to ERI’s Fresno location. On the escalator walkway,
Revis was behind an older man and his wife. Revis noticed that the man
was struggling to stay conscious and began to fall backward. Revis
caught the man, whose face was turning from red to blue due to an
apparent heart attack. As the man’s wife started panicking, Revis
immediately laid him down flat on his back and started administering
chest compression, followed after a few minutes by mouth-to-mouth
resuscitation in order to provide the man’s brain with oxygen.
After a couple minutes of CPR, the man’s color began to return to
normal. Revis called out for additional assistance and within a few more
minutes, an officer showed up and assisted Revis with chest
compressions. Revis helped the officer hook the man up to an automated
external defibrillator (AED) and proceeded to give him several shocks.
The man responded with a deep breath and though still unconscious, had
begun breathing again. Revis then left his ERI business card with the
officer and rushed off to catch his flight home. As it turns out, his
heroic actions saved the man’s life.
This week’s ceremony in Phoenix honored Revis for his quick-thinking and
selfless actions.
“We are a company of people that do the right thing – it’s part of our
culture and what we strive for every day,” said John Shegerian, Chairman
and CEO of ERI. “David exemplified this spirit by stepping up in an
emergency situation, doing the right thing and saving a man’s life. We
couldn’t be more proud of him for his heroism and this well-deserved
Certificate of Lifesaving award from the City of Phoenix and the
terrific first responders there.”
