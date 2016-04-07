Exelon Employees Leading More Than 160 Service Projects in Their Communities around National Volunteer Week

More than 3,000 volunteers will contribute 13,000 hours in tenth year
of participation
CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Employee volunteers from across the Exelon family of companies are
celebrating National Volunteer Week (April 11-15) by organizing more
than 160 service projects in the communities where they live and work.
The projects will range from preparing and packaging food for the hungry
to cleaning up local parks to mentoring at-risk youth.
National Volunteer Week is an annual event that encourages people
nationwide to work together to improve their communities through
service. This is the tenth year Exelon employees are participating in
National Volunteer Week by leading service projects this week and
throughout April, and recruiting coworkers, friends and family to join
them. More than 3,000 Exelon volunteers are expected to contribute
13,000 total hours of service.
“Through their tireless efforts and dedication to important
organizations and causes they care most about, our employees make Exelon
a strong community partner,” said Chris Crane, Exelon’s president and
CEO. “During National Volunteer Week and all year long, we are proud to
support their commitment to giving back to the communities we serve.”
Many of the service projects focus on advancing education, particularly
in STEM; enhancing the environment; promoting diversity and inclusion;
and strengthening neighborhoods. Employees from across the Exelon
companies participate, including BGE and Constellation in Maryland,
ComEd in northern Illinois, PECO in southeastern Pennsylvania, and
Exelon Generation and Exelon Business Services Company in various
regions.
Following the merger of Exelon with Pepco Holdings on March 23, 2016,
employees of the Atlantic City Electric, Delmarva Power and Pepco
utilities in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland and New Jersey
can look forward to fully participating in Exelon’s National Volunteer
Week efforts starting next year.
Through its Energy for the Community corporate citizenship program,
Exelon maintains a longstanding tradition of charitable giving and
service to civic and nonprofit organizations. Last year, Exelon
employees recorded nearly 129,000 hours of volunteer service to
organizations in the community – a company record.
Examples of the more than 160 National Volunteer Week projects include:
Illinois
-
Packaging food for the malnourished with Feed My Starving Children
(Aurora, April 11)
-
Setting up homeless shelters at Shiloh Baptist Church (Waukegan, April
13)
-
Planting trees and maintaining wildlife at the Morton Arboretum
(Lisle, April 13)
- Building a home with Habitat for Humanity Chicago (Chicago, April 15)
Maryland
-
Mentoring underprivileged youth with Urban Alliance (Baltimore, April
8)
-
Building a home with Susquehanna Habitat for Humanity (Charlestown,
April 13)
-
Preparing meals for those suffering with life-threatening illness
(Baltimore, April 20)
-
Creating toys and blankets for animals at the Maryland SPCA
(Baltimore, April 27)
Pennsylvania
- Cleaning up the Elmwood Park Zoo for spring (Norristown, April 13)
-
Preparing and packaging meals for those suffering from illnesses at
MANNA (Philadelphia, April 13)
-
Sorting donated toys, clothing and books for homeless children at
Cradles to Crayons (Philadelphia, April 13)
-
Tutoring young children in literacy skills with Philadelphia READS
(Philadelphia, April 12)
Texas
-
Cleaning up the Willow Waterhole Conservation Reserve (Houston, April
13)
-
Participating in a two-day cycling fundraiser with the National MS
Society (Katy, April 16)
Follow Exelon’s National Volunteer Week activity on social media using
the hashtag #ExelonVolunteers.
Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC), now including the Pepco Holdings
utilities, is the nation’s leading competitive energy provider, with
2015 revenues of approximately $34.5 billion. Headquartered in Chicago,
Exelon does business in 48 states, the District of Columbia and Canada.
Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power generators, with
more than 32,700 megawatts of owned capacity comprising one of the
nation’s cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The company’s
Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to
approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business
customers, including more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100. Exelon’s
six utilities deliver electricity and natural gas to approximately 10
million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois,
Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its Atlantic City
Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco subsidiaries.
Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.
