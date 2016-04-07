Exelon Employees Leading More Than 160 Service Projects in Their Communities around National Volunteer Week

More than 3,000 volunteers will contribute 13,000 hours in tenth year

of participation

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Employee volunteers from across the Exelon family of companies are

celebrating National Volunteer Week (April 11-15) by organizing more

than 160 service projects in the communities where they live and work.

The projects will range from preparing and packaging food for the hungry

to cleaning up local parks to mentoring at-risk youth.

National Volunteer Week is an annual event that encourages people

nationwide to work together to improve their communities through

service. This is the tenth year Exelon employees are participating in

National Volunteer Week by leading service projects this week and

throughout April, and recruiting coworkers, friends and family to join

them. More than 3,000 Exelon volunteers are expected to contribute

13,000 total hours of service.

“Through their tireless efforts and dedication to important

organizations and causes they care most about, our employees make Exelon

a strong community partner,” said Chris Crane, Exelon’s president and

CEO. “During National Volunteer Week and all year long, we are proud to

support their commitment to giving back to the communities we serve.”

Many of the service projects focus on advancing education, particularly

in STEM; enhancing the environment; promoting diversity and inclusion;

and strengthening neighborhoods. Employees from across the Exelon

companies participate, including BGE and Constellation in Maryland,

ComEd in northern Illinois, PECO in southeastern Pennsylvania, and

Exelon Generation and Exelon Business Services Company in various

regions.

Following the merger of Exelon with Pepco Holdings on March 23, 2016,

employees of the Atlantic City Electric, Delmarva Power and Pepco

utilities in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland and New Jersey

can look forward to fully participating in Exelon’s National Volunteer

Week efforts starting next year.

Through its Energy for the Community corporate citizenship program,

Exelon maintains a longstanding tradition of charitable giving and

service to civic and nonprofit organizations. Last year, Exelon

employees recorded nearly 129,000 hours of volunteer service to

organizations in the community – a company record.

Examples of the more than 160 National Volunteer Week projects include:

Illinois

Packaging food for the malnourished with Feed My Starving Children

(Aurora, April 11)

(Aurora, April 11) Setting up homeless shelters at Shiloh Baptist Church (Waukegan, April

13)

13) Planting trees and maintaining wildlife at the Morton Arboretum

(Lisle, April 13)

(Lisle, April 13) Building a home with Habitat for Humanity Chicago (Chicago, April 15)

Maryland

Mentoring underprivileged youth with Urban Alliance (Baltimore, April

8)

8) Building a home with Susquehanna Habitat for Humanity (Charlestown,

April 13)

April 13) Preparing meals for those suffering with life-threatening illness

(Baltimore, April 20)

(Baltimore, April 20) Creating toys and blankets for animals at the Maryland SPCA

(Baltimore, April 27)

Pennsylvania

Cleaning up the Elmwood Park Zoo for spring (Norristown, April 13)

Preparing and packaging meals for those suffering from illnesses at

MANNA (Philadelphia, April 13)

MANNA (Philadelphia, April 13) Sorting donated toys, clothing and books for homeless children at

Cradles to Crayons (Philadelphia, April 13)

Cradles to Crayons (Philadelphia, April 13) Tutoring young children in literacy skills with Philadelphia READS

(Philadelphia, April 12)

Texas

Cleaning up the Willow Waterhole Conservation Reserve (Houston, April

13)

13) Participating in a two-day cycling fundraiser with the National MS

Society (Katy, April 16)

Follow Exelon’s National Volunteer Week activity on social media using

the hashtag #ExelonVolunteers.

Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC), now including the Pepco Holdings

utilities, is the nation’s leading competitive energy provider, with

2015 revenues of approximately $34.5 billion. Headquartered in Chicago,

Exelon does business in 48 states, the District of Columbia and Canada.

Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power generators, with

more than 32,700 megawatts of owned capacity comprising one of the

nation’s cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The company’s

Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to

approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business

customers, including more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100. Exelon’s

six utilities deliver electricity and natural gas to approximately 10

million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois,

Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its Atlantic City

Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco subsidiaries.

Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.

