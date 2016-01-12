Explore New Surfaces with Wilsonart at 2016 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show

Product debuts include new Wilsonart® HD® Laminate with Antimicrobial

Protection and additions to Quartz, Laminate and the Solid Surface

Collections

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–At the Kitchen

& Bath Industry Show (KBIS) this year, Wilsonart,

a leading provider of total engineered surfacing solutions, unveils five

major product category introductions. The introductions include the

brand new Wilsonart®

HD® Laminate with Antimicrobial Protection and AEON™ Scratch & Scuff

Resistance; four new additions to the Wilsonart®

Residential Laminate Collection; four new additions to the premier Wilsonart®

Quartz Collection; seven boomerang Retro Renovation® by Wilsonart,

part of Wilsonart’s Virtual

Design Library (VDL) “Retro” category; and 19 new additions to the Wilsonart®

Solid Surface Collection.





Wilsonart® HD® Laminate with Antimicrobial

Protection

Wilsonart is continually improving upon its

laminate products to provide the most innovative surfacing solutions.

Wilsonart® HD® Laminate now combines the most dramatic designs and

textures with Antimicrobial Protection and Enhanced Scratch and

Scuff-Resistant AEON™ Technology to produce the best laminate for

countertops and work surfaces. All Wilsonart HD Laminate designs will

include this enhancement. Wilsonart’s enhanced antimicrobial protection

is built directly into the laminate to protect the surface against

damaging microbes such as mold, mildew, and bacteria that cause odors.

Visit www.wilsonart.com/laminate/wilsonart-hd

for samples.

Wilsonart® Residential Laminate

Four

new designs from the Wilsonart® Residential Laminate Collection closely

resemble the natural look and sophistication of stone, without

sacrificing the durability and sustainability of laminate. Visit www.wilsonart.com/laminate

for samples this spring.

Wilsonart® HD® Laminate Collection

Cipollino Bianco | Mirage Finish

Antimicrobial

Protection and AEON™ Scratch & Scuff Resistance , a dramatic

large-scale marble look suggestive of quartz with unique veining and

crystal structures in warm neutral tones and deep accents.

, a dramatic large-scale marble look suggestive of quartz with unique veining and crystal structures in warm neutral tones and deep accents. Cipollino Grigio | Mirage Finish

Antimicrobial

Protection and AEON™ Scratch & Scuff Resistance, a marble

reminiscent of a large-scale quartz with striking movement and unique

crystal veining in a warm slate grey.

Wilsonart® Premium Laminate Collection

Leche Vesta |Textured Gloss Finish with AEON™, a medium scale

abstract resembling packed stone with a white background plus grey and

black medium size particulates.

a medium scale abstract resembling packed stone with a white background plus grey and black medium size particulates. Mercury Vesta |Textured Gloss Finish with AEON™, a medium scale

abstract resembling packed stone with a cool grey background plus

grey, taupe and black medium size particulates.

Wilsonart® Quartz

The Quartz

Collection celebrates discovery with designs inspired by locations and

cultures around the world. The newest introductions range from

large-scale veining and movement for a dramatic design, to fine, subtle

patterns perfect for a sleek and modern update. Visit www.wilsonart.com/quartz

for samples this spring.

Anatolia (Q4021), a distinctive tea rose marble quartz

countertop design with large mother of pearl features, pink veining

and subtle white highlights.

a distinctive tea rose marble quartz countertop design with large mother of pearl features, pink veining and subtle white highlights. King’s Crown (Q4018), a striking quartz countertop design with

a balanced blend of cream and mushroom, subtle smoky black veining and

hints of garnet.

a striking quartz countertop design with a balanced blend of cream and mushroom, subtle smoky black veining and hints of garnet. Isselburg (Q4013), a natural style quartz countertop design in

a flowing crystalline structure of light taupe and pale white.

a natural style quartz countertop design in a flowing crystalline structure of light taupe and pale white. Grey Lake (Q1009), a dark grey solid quartz countertop design.

Retro Renovation® by Wilsonart Virtual Design

Library Laminate

Seven nostalgia-driven boomerang

patterns designed in collaboration with Retro

Renovation’s Pam Kueber and Kate Battle make their debut, joining

the Wilsonart® Virtual Design Library (VDL) “Retro” category. From

“First Lady Pink” to “Rock ‘n’ Roll Ruby,” the colors are designed to

appeal to the growing number of homeowners restoring and decorating

their kitchens and bathroom in midcentury and vintage style. Visit www.wilsonart.com/vdl

for samples February 1.

Wilsonart® Solid Surface

For a

more neutral style, the 19 new Solid Surface designs range from small to

large particulates and include varieties of veining and movement. The

Collection combines an assortment of neutrals that have grown in

popularity in today’s interiors, allowing for a bold mix of materials

and pops of color. Grey continues to be a popular color choice, offering

a wide range of hue and saturation, while natural shades of white and

beige offer a lighter, brighter touch. Visit www.wilsonart.com/solid-surfaces

for samples this spring.

Wilsonart at KBIS

Come by booth

N727 at KBIS to explore these new Wilsonart surfacing solutions. Also at

the Wilsonart booth will be industry voices Danny Seo, green lifestyle

expert and editor-in-chief of Naturally, Danny Seo Magazine; Pam Kueber,

publisher of Retro Renovation; Grace Jeffers, design historian and

materials expert; and Dr. Charles Gerba aka “Dr. Germ,” microbiologist,

Professor at the University of Arizona and expert on antimicrobial

surfaces. To make an appointment with a Wilsonart representative or any

of these experts, email veronica.hunt@padillacrt.com.

For more information, visit www.wilsonart.com

or call 800-433-3222.

About Wilsonart

Wilsonart is one of the world’s leading

manufacturers and distributors of High Pressure Laminates, Quartz, Solid

Surface and other engineered surfaces used in furniture, office and

retail space, countertops, worktops and other applications. The company

operates under the Wilsonart®, Resopal®, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®,

Arborite® and Durcon® brands and has achieved success through a

combination of outstanding service, high-quality products and a focus on

continuously redefining decorative surfaces through improved performance

and aesthetics. For more information, visit Wilsonart.com or connect

with us on Instagram,

Facebook

and Twitter.

Contacts

Wilsonart

Tammy Weadock, 254-207-3444

tammy.weadock@wilsonart.com

or

PadillaCRT

Nikki

Parrotte, 703-894-5464

nikki.parrotte@padillacrt.com