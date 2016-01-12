Explore New Surfaces with Wilsonart at 2016 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show

Product debuts include new Wilsonart® HD® Laminate with Antimicrobial
Protection and additions to Quartz, Laminate and the Solid Surface
Collections
LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–At the Kitchen
& Bath Industry Show (KBIS) this year, Wilsonart,
a leading provider of total engineered surfacing solutions, unveils five
major product category introductions. The introductions include the
brand new Wilsonart®
HD® Laminate with Antimicrobial Protection and AEON™ Scratch & Scuff
Resistance; four new additions to the Wilsonart®
Residential Laminate Collection; four new additions to the premier Wilsonart®
Quartz Collection; seven boomerang Retro Renovation® by Wilsonart,
part of Wilsonart’s Virtual
Design Library (VDL) “Retro” category; and 19 new additions to the Wilsonart®
Solid Surface Collection.
Wilsonart® HD® Laminate with Antimicrobial
Protection
Wilsonart is continually improving upon its
laminate products to provide the most innovative surfacing solutions.
Wilsonart® HD® Laminate now combines the most dramatic designs and
textures with Antimicrobial Protection and Enhanced Scratch and
Scuff-Resistant AEON™ Technology to produce the best laminate for
countertops and work surfaces. All Wilsonart HD Laminate designs will
include this enhancement. Wilsonart’s enhanced antimicrobial protection
is built directly into the laminate to protect the surface against
damaging microbes such as mold, mildew, and bacteria that cause odors.
Visit www.wilsonart.com/laminate/wilsonart-hd
for samples.
Wilsonart® Residential Laminate
Four
new designs from the Wilsonart® Residential Laminate Collection closely
resemble the natural look and sophistication of stone, without
sacrificing the durability and sustainability of laminate. Visit www.wilsonart.com/laminate
for samples this spring.
Wilsonart® HD® Laminate Collection
-
Cipollino Bianco | Mirage Finish
Antimicrobial
Protection and AEON™ Scratch & Scuff Resistance, a dramatic
large-scale marble look suggestive of quartz with unique veining and
crystal structures in warm neutral tones and deep accents.
-
Cipollino Grigio | Mirage Finish
Antimicrobial
Protection and AEON™ Scratch & Scuff Resistance, a marble
reminiscent of a large-scale quartz with striking movement and unique
crystal veining in a warm slate grey.
Wilsonart® Premium Laminate Collection
-
Leche Vesta |Textured Gloss Finish with AEON™, a medium scale
abstract resembling packed stone with a white background plus grey and
black medium size particulates.
-
Mercury Vesta |Textured Gloss Finish with AEON™, a medium scale
abstract resembling packed stone with a cool grey background plus
grey, taupe and black medium size particulates.
Wilsonart® Quartz
The Quartz
Collection celebrates discovery with designs inspired by locations and
cultures around the world. The newest introductions range from
large-scale veining and movement for a dramatic design, to fine, subtle
patterns perfect for a sleek and modern update. Visit www.wilsonart.com/quartz
for samples this spring.
-
Anatolia (Q4021), a distinctive tea rose marble quartz
countertop design with large mother of pearl features, pink veining
and subtle white highlights.
-
King’s Crown (Q4018), a striking quartz countertop design with
a balanced blend of cream and mushroom, subtle smoky black veining and
hints of garnet.
-
Isselburg (Q4013), a natural style quartz countertop design in
a flowing crystalline structure of light taupe and pale white.
-
Grey Lake (Q1009), a dark grey solid quartz countertop design.
Retro Renovation® by Wilsonart Virtual Design
Library Laminate
Seven nostalgia-driven boomerang
patterns designed in collaboration with Retro
Renovation’s Pam Kueber and Kate Battle make their debut, joining
the Wilsonart® Virtual Design Library (VDL) “Retro” category. From
“First Lady Pink” to “Rock ‘n’ Roll Ruby,” the colors are designed to
appeal to the growing number of homeowners restoring and decorating
their kitchens and bathroom in midcentury and vintage style. Visit www.wilsonart.com/vdl
for samples February 1.
Wilsonart® Solid Surface
For a
more neutral style, the 19 new Solid Surface designs range from small to
large particulates and include varieties of veining and movement. The
Collection combines an assortment of neutrals that have grown in
popularity in today’s interiors, allowing for a bold mix of materials
and pops of color. Grey continues to be a popular color choice, offering
a wide range of hue and saturation, while natural shades of white and
beige offer a lighter, brighter touch. Visit www.wilsonart.com/solid-surfaces
for samples this spring.
Wilsonart at KBIS
Come by booth
N727 at KBIS to explore these new Wilsonart surfacing solutions. Also at
the Wilsonart booth will be industry voices Danny Seo, green lifestyle
expert and editor-in-chief of Naturally, Danny Seo Magazine; Pam Kueber,
publisher of Retro Renovation; Grace Jeffers, design historian and
materials expert; and Dr. Charles Gerba aka “Dr. Germ,” microbiologist,
Professor at the University of Arizona and expert on antimicrobial
surfaces. To make an appointment with a Wilsonart representative or any
of these experts, email veronica.hunt@padillacrt.com.
For more information, visit www.wilsonart.com
or call 800-433-3222.
About Wilsonart
Wilsonart is one of the world’s leading
manufacturers and distributors of High Pressure Laminates, Quartz, Solid
Surface and other engineered surfaces used in furniture, office and
retail space, countertops, worktops and other applications. The company
operates under the Wilsonart®, Resopal®, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®,
Arborite® and Durcon® brands and has achieved success through a
combination of outstanding service, high-quality products and a focus on
continuously redefining decorative surfaces through improved performance
and aesthetics. For more information, visit Wilsonart.com or connect
with us on Instagram,
Facebook
and Twitter.
