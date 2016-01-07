Festival del Sole Now Festival Napa Valley

New Name for Napa Valley’s Flagship Festival

NAPA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Napa Valley Festival Association, the nonprofit organization that

produces Festival del Sole, announced today that the

internationally acclaimed summer celebration has been renamed Festival

Napa Valley. Recognized as Napa Valley’s flagship festival, the

annual performing arts, wine and culinary extravaganza will continue to

showcase the world’s best artists staged in iconic Napa Valley settings.

The 11th annual Festival Napa Valley will take

place July 15-24, 2016.

“For the past decade, the festival has been a catalyst in transforming

Napa Valley into a cultural destination. Arts lovers from around the

globe return year after year for an extraordinary experience that only

Napa Valley delivers,” commented President & CEO Rick Walker. “The new

name reflects the vital role the festival now plays in the life of the

community.”

Over the course of its ten-year history, the festival has made the arts

accessible to all through the presentation of free performances and the

donation of tickets to veterans, seniors and students. It has become a

leading funder of arts education in Napa County schools. In 2015,

Festival Napa Valley awarded $275,000 to community arts organizations,

including a grant to underwrite the first-ever arts education master

plan for Napa Valley Unified School District.

The 2016 festival is dedicated to founding board member and Napa Valley

doyenne, Margrit Mondavi. “No one better represents and exemplifies the

philanthropic spirit and the passion for art, music, food and wine that

Margrit and the festival share,” stated Board Chairman Timothy

Blackburn. Several special events in Margrit Mondavi’s honor will take

place at Festival Napa Valley this summer.

The 2016 festival schedule will be announced in early March. For more

information, visit www.festivalnapavalley.org.

Follow @napafest on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About: Festival Napa Valley, formerly Festival del Sole,

has put Napa Valley on the map as a leading cultural destination. The

annual summer festival blends the world’s finest classical, jazz, opera,

theater and dance artists with culinary, wine and fitness pursuits,

staged in Napa Valley’s most iconic settings. Dedicated to enriching the

region’s cultural vitality and to supporting arts education, the

festival nurtures young talent through the Bouchaine Young Artist

Series, presents free community concerts, and awards grants to local

schools and arts organizations. More than 200 wineries, hotels, resorts,

theaters, restaurants and vintners take part in the event annually.

Festival Napa Valley is presented by Napa Valley Festival Association, a

nonprofit public benefit corporation governed by a board of prominent

vintners and local leaders.

