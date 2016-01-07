Festival del Sole Now Festival Napa Valley

New Name for Napa Valley’s Flagship Festival
NAPA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Napa Valley Festival Association, the nonprofit organization that
produces Festival del Sole, announced today that the
internationally acclaimed summer celebration has been renamed Festival
Napa Valley. Recognized as Napa Valley’s flagship festival, the
annual performing arts, wine and culinary extravaganza will continue to
showcase the world’s best artists staged in iconic Napa Valley settings.
The 11th annual Festival Napa Valley will take
place July 15-24, 2016.
“For the past decade, the festival has been a catalyst in transforming
Napa Valley into a cultural destination. Arts lovers from around the
globe return year after year for an extraordinary experience that only
Napa Valley delivers,” commented President & CEO Rick Walker. “The new
name reflects the vital role the festival now plays in the life of the
community.”
Over the course of its ten-year history, the festival has made the arts
accessible to all through the presentation of free performances and the
donation of tickets to veterans, seniors and students. It has become a
leading funder of arts education in Napa County schools. In 2015,
Festival Napa Valley awarded $275,000 to community arts organizations,
including a grant to underwrite the first-ever arts education master
plan for Napa Valley Unified School District.
The 2016 festival is dedicated to founding board member and Napa Valley
doyenne, Margrit Mondavi. “No one better represents and exemplifies the
philanthropic spirit and the passion for art, music, food and wine that
Margrit and the festival share,” stated Board Chairman Timothy
Blackburn. Several special events in Margrit Mondavi’s honor will take
place at Festival Napa Valley this summer.
The 2016 festival schedule will be announced in early March. For more
information, visit www.festivalnapavalley.org.
About: Festival Napa Valley, formerly Festival del Sole,
has put Napa Valley on the map as a leading cultural destination. The
annual summer festival blends the world’s finest classical, jazz, opera,
theater and dance artists with culinary, wine and fitness pursuits,
staged in Napa Valley’s most iconic settings. Dedicated to enriching the
region’s cultural vitality and to supporting arts education, the
festival nurtures young talent through the Bouchaine Young Artist
Series, presents free community concerts, and awards grants to local
schools and arts organizations. More than 200 wineries, hotels, resorts,
theaters, restaurants and vintners take part in the event annually.
Festival Napa Valley is presented by Napa Valley Festival Association, a
nonprofit public benefit corporation governed by a board of prominent
vintners and local leaders.
