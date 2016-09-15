Finova’s Launch of Car Equity Line of Credit Saves Tennessee Borrowers 50%

Industry’s first all-digital lending product focused on taking the

pain out of emergency loans

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Finova

Financial, the industry’s first cloud and mobile-based consumer

lending platform transforming the title lending industry, announced

today that its socially responsible Car Equity Line of Credit (C-LOC) is

now available and saving consumers up to 50% off the cost of traditional

auto title loans in Tennessee. Finova’s C-LOC delivers a powerful

alternative to the emergency cash lending marketplace, offering instant

online pre-qualification, payment-against-principal with every payment,

and reporting to major credit bureaus to create a path back to better

credit scores.

Tennessee, which has one of the highest cost structures for emergency

lending, is the second state to launch as part of the company’s national

expansion plans.

“Our goal is to reinvent the emergency cash lending industry by helping

people get out of debt cycles created by the high cost of traditional

title loans,” said CEO Gregory Keough.

Almost half of all Americans are unable to cover a $400 emergency

expense without borrowing money or selling something, underscoring the

need for fast, affordable emergency lending as an alternative to the

industry’s 300% + interest rates, punitive fees and repayment terms.

The C-LOC loan solution is the first in a series of digital financial

services products Finova is planning to bring to the unbanked 30% of

Americans outside the formal financial system.

About Finova Financial

Finova Financial is transforming the FinTech industry as a socially

responsible online lender, providing fast, affordable loans based on the

equity in your car. Founded in 2015 by a team of financial services,

technology and payment experts, Finova delivers a path to financial

well-being and fair lending for the 70 million financially underserved

Americans that spend $138 billion in fees and interest annually on

alternative financial products. Finova’s Car Equity Line of Credit

(C-LOC) costs up to 70% less than the current national average, provides

around-the-clock access to capital, and a 12-month payback plan. Finova

Financial backers include Silicon Valley investors MHS

Capital, Refactor

Capital; CoVenture;

Metamorphic Venture; 500 StartUps; Al Hamra Group, a private company

owned by United Arab Emirates’ ruling family, Ras Al Khaimah, and

others. For more information: www.finovafinancial.com

