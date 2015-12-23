FINRA Fines Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc. $2.95 Million for Submitting Inaccurate Blue Sheet Data

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) today announced it

has censured and fined Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc. $2.95 million for

failing to provide complete and accurate trade data in an automated

format when requested by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

and FINRA. Also, Macquarie must conduct a comprehensive review of its

policies, systems and procedures related to blue sheet submissions, and

to subsequently certify that they have established procedures reasonably

designed to address and correct the violations.

The SEC and FINRA request trade data, or “blue sheets,” to assist them

in investigations focused on equity trading, including market

manipulation and insider trading. Federal securities laws and FINRA

rules require firms to provide this information to FINRA and other

regulators electronically upon request. Blue sheets provide regulators

with critical information about securities transactions, including the

security, trade date, price, share quantity, customer name, and whether

it was a buy, sale, or short sale. This information is essential to

regulators’ ability to discharge their enforcement and regulatory

mandates.

Cameron Funkhouser, Executive Vice President and Head of FINRA’s Office

of Fraud Detection and Market Intelligence, said, “FINRA’s ability to

conduct market surveillance and complex investigations is dependent on

the accuracy of member firm blue sheet data. All introducing and

clearing firms should take inventory of their processes for producing

accurate trading data to ensure that they are in position to comply with

blue sheet requests from regulators in a complete and timely manner.”

FINRA found that from January 2012 to September 2015, Macquarie

experienced multiple problems with its electronic systems used to

compile and produce blue sheet data. This caused the firm to submit some

blue sheets that misreported buys as sells and vice versa on allocations

of certain customer trades, miscalculate the net amount of transactions,

fail to report post-trade cancels and corrections, and fail to provide

accurate customer information. FINRA also found that Macquarie failed to

have adequate audit systems in place.

In settling this matter, Macquarie neither admitted nor denied the

charges, but consented to the entry of FINRA’s findings.

FINRA’s investigation was conducted by the Office of Fraud Detection and

Market Intelligence, and the Department of Enforcement.

