First Command Reports: Military Voters Reveal Pocketbook Focus for Primaries

Military benefits and the economy identified by middle-class military

families as the most important issues in choosing who they will support

in the upcoming elections

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Active-duty voters are focusing on finances – namely, their military

benefits and the economy – as the top election issues for the 2016

presidential primaries.

The First Command Financial Behaviors Index® reveals that one in five

voters in middle-class military families (commissioned officers and

senior NCOs in pay grades E-6 and above with household incomes of at

least $50,000) identify policies impacting military benefits and jobs

and economic growth as the most important issues in choosing who they

will vote for in the primary elections. Other top issues are:

Social Security benefits, which was ranked No. 1 by 9 percent of

survey respondents

Foreign policy (9 percent)

Healthcare (7 percent)

Climate change (7 percent)

Gun control (7 percent)

Immigration (7 percent)

Education (6 percent)

Medicare premium increases (4 percent)

General population voters share many of these same concerns. Civilians

identified jobs and economic growth as their most important election

issue (ranked No. 1 by 31 percent). But policies impacting military

benefits were near the bottom of their interests (ranked No. 1 by only 2

percent).

“Continuing concerns over the larger economy, uncertainty about the

future of Social Security and Medicare and rising healthcare costs are

financial issues of great importance to many Americans this election

year,” said Scott Spiker, CEO of First Command Financial Services, Inc.

“But our men and women in uniform face the added worries of how military

budget cuts, sequestration and defense downsizing will impact their

family finances. Recent changes to military pay and benefits, such as

the newly approved military retirement system, are intensifying ongoing

feelings of financial anxiety. The positions that candidates support

regarding policies on military benefits will clearly influence the votes

that career military families decide to cast in the 2016 primaries.”

Which party’s candidates are military voters most likely to support? The

Index reveals they are relatively equally split (44 percent for

Democrats and 39 percent for Republicans). Similar preferences are

expressed by civilian voters (41 percent for Democrats and 37 percent

for Republicans).

First Command surveyed consumers on their voting intentions as part of

its ongoing research into how sequestration and defense downsizing is

affecting the financial lives of middle-class military families.

About the First Command Financial Behaviors Index®

Compiled by Sentient Decision Science, Inc., the First Command Financial

Behaviors Index® assesses trends among the American public’s

financial behaviors, attitudes and intentions through a monthly survey

of approximately 530 U.S. consumers aged 25 to 70 with annual household

incomes of at least $50,000. Results are reported quarterly. The margin

of error is +/- 4.3 percent with a 95 percent level of confidence. http://www.firstcommand.com/fbi/

About Sentient Decision Science, Inc.

Sentient Decision Science was commissioned by First Command to compile

the Financial Behaviors Index®. SDS is a behavioral science and

consumer psychology consulting firm with special vertical expertise

within the financial services industry. SDS specializes in advanced

research methods and statistical analysis of behavioral and attitudinal

data.

