First Command Reports: Savings Habit Strongest in Families with a Financial Advisor

The First Command Financial Behaviors Index® reveals that three out

of four middle-class service members who work with a financial advisor

contributed to a savings or retirement account during the first quarter

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Career military families who work with a financial advisor are out

saving their do-it-yourself counterparts, reinforcing the value of

working with a professional.

The First Command Financial Behaviors Index® reveals that 75 percent of

middle-class military families (commissioned officers and senior NCOs in

pay grades E-5 and above with household incomes of at least $50,000) who

work with a financial advisor contributed to savings and retirement

accounts during the first quarter. That’s 32 points higher than those

who do not use an advisor.

“These results emphasize the significant contributions financial

advisors make in coaching service members to improve their money

behaviors,” said Scott Spiker, CEO of First Command Financial Services,

Inc. “Financial advisors are helping their career military clients take

the kinds of positive actions that help consumers feel more confident in

their financial future.”

Service members who work with a financial advisor are more likely to

contribute to:

Short-term savings (79 percent versus 53 percent for those without an

advisor). Monthly median contributions for the two groups are $500.

advisor). Monthly median contributions for the two groups are $500. Long-term savings (70 percent versus 24 percent). Monthly median

contributions for the two groups are $357 and $250, respectively.

contributions for the two groups are $357 and $250, respectively. Retirement (77 percent versus 51 percent). Monthly median

contributions for the two groups are $500.

Looking ahead, military families who use financial advisors are more

likely than others to say they will increase savings in the months ahead

(36 percent versus 28 percent). Their strong savings efforts are helping

them feel more confident than their do-it-yourself colleagues. They are

more likely to believe their financial situation will improve in the

next year (62 percent versus 36 percent) and in their ability to retire

comfortably (62 percent versus 30 percent).

The savings behaviors and intentions of career military families

remained steady in the first quarter. These results were reflected in

the overall Index score of 136, which was statistically unchanged from

the end of 2015. (The Index is set to a benchmark of 100, which was

assigned when the Index was launched in 2008.)

“Maintaining strong money habits will be critical for our career service

members and their families now and in the times ahead,” Spiker said.

“For several years they have experienced the impact of cuts to military

personnel costs as part of sequestration and defense downsizing. They

are dealing with another year of reduced pay raises and housing

allowances and proposals to overhaul TRICARE. And they are striving to

understand the impact of a new military retirement system, which will

cut the traditional pension by 20 percent. Despite these multiple

sources of anxiety, military families with a financial advisor by their

side continue to maintain confidence in their financial future.”

About the First Command Financial Behaviors Index®

Compiled by Sentient Decision Science, Inc., the First Command Financial

Behaviors Index® assesses trends among the American public’s

financial behaviors, attitudes and intentions through a monthly survey

of approximately 530 U.S. consumers aged 25 to 70 with annual household

incomes of at least $50,000. Results are reported quarterly. The margin

of error is +/- 4.3 percent with a 95 percent level of confidence. http://www.firstcommand.com/fbi/

About Sentient Decision Science, Inc.

Sentient Decision Science was commissioned by First Command to compile

the Financial Behaviors Index®. SDS is a behavioral science and

consumer psychology consulting firm with special vertical expertise

within the financial services industry. SDS specializes in advanced

research methods and statistical analysis of behavioral and attitudinal

data.

