Five Star Quality Care, Inc. First Quarter 2016 Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, May 4th

NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Five Star Quality Care, Inc. (NYSE: FVE) today announced that it will

issue a press release containing its first quarter 2016 financial

results before the NYSE opens on Wednesday, May 4, 2016. At 10:00 a.m.

Eastern Time that morning, President and Chief Executive Officer Bruce

Mackey, Chief Financial Officer Rick Doyle and Chief Operating Officer

Scott Herzig will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 329-4332. Participants

calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412)

317-5436. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either

number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the

scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be

available through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 11, 2016. To

hear the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 10084028.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a

listen-only mode on the company’s website, which is located at www.fivestarseniorliving.com.

Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company’s

website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be

available for replay on the company’s website after the call.

Five Star Quality Care, Inc. is a senior living and healthcare services

company that owns, leases and manages senior living communities,

including primarily private pay independent and assisted living

communities located throughout the U.S. FVE is headquartered in Newton,

Massachusetts.

Contacts

Five Star Quality Care, Inc.

Brad Shepherd, 617-796-8245

Director,

Investor Relations