For Aubrey Connatser, Assisting Low-Income Litigants is a Valuable Service

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dallas family law attorney Aubrey Connatser has shown her commitment to

pro bono legal services in Texas by contributing more than $70,000 to

the Equal Access to Justice Campaign of the Dallas Bar Association.

Her contributions over the past several years benefit the Dallas

Volunteer Attorney Program (DVAP), a free, civil legal aid program of

the DBA and Legal Aid of Northwest Texas.

Although Aubrey is not a “big firm” lawyer, her gift of $30,000 this

year was the largest from a Dallas-area law firm. She believes one of

the most important things a Dallas lawyer can do is either give money or

volunteer time to help low-income residents with legal problems. The

deadline for the Equal Access to Justice Campaign for 2015 is the end of

the year.

“We are so blessed as attorneys,” says the Managing Member of Connatser

Family Law. “We have the chance to make a huge impact on someone’s life

by doing things that, to us, are really simple, but help others with

things that are insurmountable for them.”

Aubrey founded Connatser Family Law in 2013. She has been named one of

the Top 100 Attorneys in Texas and one of the Top 50 Women Attorneys in

Texas (Thomson Reuters, 2014-15). She has been selected one of the Best

Lawyers in Dallas (D Magazine, 2011) and Best Lawyers in America

(Woodward White, 2011-16). All of the attorneys in her firm have

volunteered with DVAP and Aubrey encourages that.

The Connatser firm offers a wide range of family law services, including

divorce, child custody and visitation, complex property and business

settlements, paternity determination, marital agreements, modifications

of existing orders and collaborative law. The firm is located in the

Uptown section of Dallas and can be contacted at 214 306-8441 or info@connatserfamilylaw.com.

Through DVAP, more than 3,000 volunteer attorneys donate their time and

legal skills to help low-income Dallas County residents resolve legal

disputes. More than 600,000 people in the county qualify for DVAP’s

help, while the number of people living in poverty continues to grow.

Attorneys wanting to learn more about the Dallas Volunteer Attorney

Program and the Equal Access to Justice Campaign should contact Alicia

Hernandez at ahernandez@dallasbar.org.

