Foundation for Chiropractic Progress Welcomes AMA Ban on DTC Ads for Prescription Drugs, Cites Chiropractic Care as Frontline Pain Relief

CARMICHAEL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Foundation

for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP), a not-for-profit organization

dedicated to raising awareness about the value of chiropractic care,

welcomes the American

Medical Association’s proposed ban on direct-to-consumer (DTC)

advertisements for prescription drugs and implantable medical devices.

As a strong advocate for non-pharmaceutical approaches, such as

chiropractic care, to pain relief and general health concerns, the F4CP

shares similar concerns about the increased cost and demand for

inappropriate treatment options generated by the flood of DTC

advertisements. Experts at the F4CP urge the public to educate

themselves on the utilization of drug-free, non-invasive and

cost-effective alternatives, including chiropractic care, as a primary

approach to pain management and improved health.

“The AMA has taken an important step to shift public focus from

commercially driven, pharmaceutical promotions to a more patient-centric

care model,” states Sherry McAllister, DC, executive vice president,

F4CP, who notes that the U.S. and New Zealand are the only

two countries that allow direct-to-consumer advertising for

prescription drugs. “Direct-to-consumer health care advertising should

encourage good health and overall well-being, including safe and

effective care approaches such as chiropractic care, to help consumers

make well-informed health care decisions.”

The growing number of public ads marketing prescription drugs are

fueling the demand for adverse side effect-laden, high-cost treatment

despite the documented value of safer and more cost-effective

alternatives. Chiropractic care is an evidence-based, drug-free approach

for common health concerns and pain relief. Research documents that the

care provided by doctors of chiropractic – who receive a minimum of

seven years of higher level education, including patient management – is

often linked with better clinical outcomes, greater patient satisfaction

and noteworthy cost savings.

Among the many prescription drugs being marketed to consumers, the Centers

for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cites that the U.S. is in

the midst of a prescription painkiller overdose epidemic. “During the

past sixteen years, the amount of prescription painkillers prescribed

and sold in the U.S. has nearly quadrupled, yet according to the CDC, no

overall change in the amount of pain individuals experienced has been

reported,” says Dr. McAllister. “The F4CP welcomes the addition of the

AMA to the chorus of disciplines and organizations calling for an end to

direct-to-consumer advertisement and this costly, and potentially fatal,

epidemic.”

