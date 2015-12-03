Foundation for Chiropractic Progress Welcomes AMA Ban on DTC Ads for Prescription Drugs, Cites Chiropractic Care as Frontline Pain Relief

CARMICHAEL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Foundation
for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP), a not-for-profit organization
dedicated to raising awareness about the value of chiropractic care,
welcomes the American
Medical Association’s proposed ban on direct-to-consumer (DTC)
advertisements for prescription drugs and implantable medical devices.
As a strong advocate for non-pharmaceutical approaches, such as
chiropractic care, to pain relief and general health concerns, the F4CP
shares similar concerns about the increased cost and demand for
inappropriate treatment options generated by the flood of DTC
advertisements. Experts at the F4CP urge the public to educate
themselves on the utilization of drug-free, non-invasive and
cost-effective alternatives, including chiropractic care, as a primary
approach to pain management and improved health.
“The AMA has taken an important step to shift public focus from
commercially driven, pharmaceutical promotions to a more patient-centric
care model,” states Sherry McAllister, DC, executive vice president,
F4CP, who notes that the U.S. and New Zealand are the only
two countries that allow direct-to-consumer advertising for
prescription drugs. “Direct-to-consumer health care advertising should
encourage good health and overall well-being, including safe and
effective care approaches such as chiropractic care, to help consumers
make well-informed health care decisions.”
The growing number of public ads marketing prescription drugs are
fueling the demand for adverse side effect-laden, high-cost treatment
despite the documented value of safer and more cost-effective
alternatives. Chiropractic care is an evidence-based, drug-free approach
for common health concerns and pain relief. Research documents that the
care provided by doctors of chiropractic – who receive a minimum of
seven years of higher level education, including patient management – is
often linked with better clinical outcomes, greater patient satisfaction
and noteworthy cost savings.
Among the many prescription drugs being marketed to consumers, the Centers
for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cites that the U.S. is in
the midst of a prescription painkiller overdose epidemic. “During the
past sixteen years, the amount of prescription painkillers prescribed
and sold in the U.S. has nearly quadrupled, yet according to the CDC, no
overall change in the amount of pain individuals experienced has been
reported,” says Dr. McAllister. “The F4CP welcomes the addition of the
AMA to the chorus of disciplines and organizations calling for an end to
direct-to-consumer advertisement and this costly, and potentially fatal,
epidemic.”
For more information about chiropractic care or to find a doctor in your
area, visit: www.F4CP.org/findadoctor.
About Foundation for Chiropractic Progress
A not-for-profit organization, the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress
aims to inform and educate the general public about the many benefits
associated with chiropractic care. To learn more about the Foundation,
please visit us on the web at www.f4cp.com
and www.yes2chiropractic.org
or call 866-901-F4CP (3427).
Contacts
Media
Megan Kivlehan, 201-641-1911 (14)
mkivlehan@cpronline.com