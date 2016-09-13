FOX Sports and LiveLike Team to Present No. 3 Ohio State at No. 14 Oklahoma Live Through New Virtual Reality App

Groundbreaking Effort is First Live Sporting Event Available in VR to
All iOS and Android Users
Huge Non-Conference
College Football Matchup Available in VR to 95 Million Homes
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the first time ever, fans have the opportunity to watch a major
sporting event live in virtual reality without special equipment through
the FOX SPORTS VR app, a new offering from FOX Sports, powered by
LiveLike. The huge non-conference college football showdown between No.
3 Ohio State and No. 14 Oklahoma on Saturday, Sept. 17 (7:30 p.m. ET,
FOX broadcast network) is available to 95 million authenticated
households through the new app, available for iOS and Android devices,
making it the first live sporting event widely available in virtual
reality.
Fans can access this first-of-its kind VR experience by downloading and
installing the FOX SPORTS VR app and signing in with their television
provider credentials the same way they currently enjoy streaming in FOX
Sports GO, FOX Sports’ TV-everywhere app. The VR experience can be
enjoyed without any special VR equipment through the interactive,
360-degree viewing experience built specifically for mobile devices, or
with a Gear VR or cardboard headset. The app includes:
-
A robust, immersive VR experience which starts in a “Virtual Suite” in
the stadium. Users can watch the game from the suite or choose among
several on-field perspectives to get closer to the action.
-
An in-stadium video board playing the live FOX Sports television
broadcast, allowing users the opportunity to watch the synchronized
telecast simultaneously with VR content.
-
Users also have an opportunity to see full rosters, schedules and
matchup stats from both teams on demand.
The FOX SPORTS VR app is powered by LiveLike, a virtual reality platform
company enabling broadcasters and sports teams to deliver immersive,
live sports viewing experiences. FOX Sports and LiveLike currently plan
to team up for multiple games this college football season, beginning
with Ohio State at Oklahoma.
“FOX Sports’ commitment to innovation makes them the perfect company for
us to work with as we roll out a VR experience that allows today’s
sports fan to lean-in and watch sports in an entirely new way,” said
Andre Lorenceau, founder and CEO, LiveLike. “The Oklahoma vs. Ohio State
game represents the beginning of our relationship with FOX Sports, and
we look forward to working with them to make the FOX SPORTS VR app an
important destination in the sports viewing experience.”
“LiveLike has a unique and compelling approach to the live-sports VR
experience,” said Devin Poolman, FOX Sports Senior Vice President of
Digital Platforms. “We are thrilled to work with them to bring this new
technology to our viewers, and it is particularly meaningful that this
experience requires only an iPhone or Android device, allowing us to
bring VR to a larger audience than ever before.”
FOX Sports’ ongoing technical innovation effort is a leading part of the
FOX Sports Lab initiative, a collaborative approach to developing
technical partnerships that offer fresh perspectives to viewers and
innovative targeted sports integration opportunities to ad sales teams.
HOW TO WATCH THE GAME
Fans can watch Ohio State at Oklahoma by downloading the free FOX SPORTS
VR app on iOS and on Android via Google Play, Oculus Store or Samsung’s
Milk VR store. Message and data rates may apply.
ABOUT LIVELIKE
LiveLike
gives viewers the opportunity to watch live sports in virtual reality
from a “private suite” that mimics a real VIP suite experience, complete
with additional feeds, statistics and a jumbotron showing the game’s TV
broadcast. With a flexible technology platform and device-agnostic
approach, LiveLike is able to create tailored mobile experiences for
Gear VR, Google Cardboard and more. The company has already broadcast
games in partnership with Sky Sports (English Premier League games),
Roland Garros (French Open), Manchester City (Manchester vs. Arsenal),
Sky Germany and El Clasico. In February 2016, the company received the “1st
and Future” award from NFL and TechCrunch. The company is based in New
York.
ABOUT FOX SPORTS
FOX Sports is the umbrella entity representing 21st Century Fox’s wide
array of multi-platform US-based sports assets. Built with brands
capable of reaching more than 100 million viewers in a single weekend,
FOX Sports includes ownership and interests in linear television
networks, digital and mobile programming, broadband platforms, multiple
web sites, joint-venture businesses and several licensing partnerships.
FOX Sports includes the sports television arm of the FOX Broadcasting
Company; FS1, FS2; FOX Sports Regional Networks, their affiliated
regional web sites and national programming; FOX Soccer Plus; FOX
Deportes and FOX College Sports. FOX Sports also encompasses FOX Sports
Digital, which includes FOXSports.com, FOX Sports GO, Whatifsports.com
and Yardbarker.com. Also included in the Group are FOX’s interests in
joint-venture businesses Big Ten Network and BTN 2Go, as well as a
licensing agreement that establish the FOX Sports Radio Network.
