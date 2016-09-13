FOX Sports and LiveLike Team to Present No. 3 Ohio State at No. 14 Oklahoma Live Through New Virtual Reality App

Groundbreaking Effort is First Live Sporting Event Available in VR to

All iOS and Android Users

Huge Non-Conference

College Football Matchup Available in VR to 95 Million Homes

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the first time ever, fans have the opportunity to watch a major

sporting event live in virtual reality without special equipment through

the FOX SPORTS VR app, a new offering from FOX Sports, powered by

LiveLike. The huge non-conference college football showdown between No.

3 Ohio State and No. 14 Oklahoma on Saturday, Sept. 17 (7:30 p.m. ET,

FOX broadcast network) is available to 95 million authenticated

households through the new app, available for iOS and Android devices,

making it the first live sporting event widely available in virtual

reality.

Fans can access this first-of-its kind VR experience by downloading and

installing the FOX SPORTS VR app and signing in with their television

provider credentials the same way they currently enjoy streaming in FOX

Sports GO, FOX Sports’ TV-everywhere app. The VR experience can be

enjoyed without any special VR equipment through the interactive,

360-degree viewing experience built specifically for mobile devices, or

with a Gear VR or cardboard headset. The app includes:

A robust, immersive VR experience which starts in a “Virtual Suite” in

the stadium. Users can watch the game from the suite or choose among

several on-field perspectives to get closer to the action.

the stadium. Users can watch the game from the suite or choose among several on-field perspectives to get closer to the action. An in-stadium video board playing the live FOX Sports television

broadcast, allowing users the opportunity to watch the synchronized

telecast simultaneously with VR content.

broadcast, allowing users the opportunity to watch the synchronized telecast simultaneously with VR content. Users also have an opportunity to see full rosters, schedules and

matchup stats from both teams on demand.

The FOX SPORTS VR app is powered by LiveLike, a virtual reality platform

company enabling broadcasters and sports teams to deliver immersive,

live sports viewing experiences. FOX Sports and LiveLike currently plan

to team up for multiple games this college football season, beginning

with Ohio State at Oklahoma.

“FOX Sports’ commitment to innovation makes them the perfect company for

us to work with as we roll out a VR experience that allows today’s

sports fan to lean-in and watch sports in an entirely new way,” said

Andre Lorenceau, founder and CEO, LiveLike. “The Oklahoma vs. Ohio State

game represents the beginning of our relationship with FOX Sports, and

we look forward to working with them to make the FOX SPORTS VR app an

important destination in the sports viewing experience.”

“LiveLike has a unique and compelling approach to the live-sports VR

experience,” said Devin Poolman, FOX Sports Senior Vice President of

Digital Platforms. “We are thrilled to work with them to bring this new

technology to our viewers, and it is particularly meaningful that this

experience requires only an iPhone or Android device, allowing us to

bring VR to a larger audience than ever before.”

FOX Sports’ ongoing technical innovation effort is a leading part of the

FOX Sports Lab initiative, a collaborative approach to developing

technical partnerships that offer fresh perspectives to viewers and

innovative targeted sports integration opportunities to ad sales teams.

HOW TO WATCH THE GAME

Fans can watch Ohio State at Oklahoma by downloading the free FOX SPORTS

VR app on iOS and on Android via Google Play, Oculus Store or Samsung’s

Milk VR store. Message and data rates may apply.

ABOUT LIVELIKE

LiveLike

gives viewers the opportunity to watch live sports in virtual reality

from a “private suite” that mimics a real VIP suite experience, complete

with additional feeds, statistics and a jumbotron showing the game’s TV

broadcast. With a flexible technology platform and device-agnostic

approach, LiveLike is able to create tailored mobile experiences for

Gear VR, Google Cardboard and more. The company has already broadcast

games in partnership with Sky Sports (English Premier League games),

Roland Garros (French Open), Manchester City (Manchester vs. Arsenal),

Sky Germany and El Clasico. In February 2016, the company received the “1st

and Future” award from NFL and TechCrunch. The company is based in New

York.

ABOUT FOX SPORTS

FOX Sports is the umbrella entity representing 21st Century Fox’s wide

array of multi-platform US-based sports assets. Built with brands

capable of reaching more than 100 million viewers in a single weekend,

FOX Sports includes ownership and interests in linear television

networks, digital and mobile programming, broadband platforms, multiple

web sites, joint-venture businesses and several licensing partnerships.

FOX Sports includes the sports television arm of the FOX Broadcasting

Company; FS1, FS2; FOX Sports Regional Networks, their affiliated

regional web sites and national programming; FOX Soccer Plus; FOX

Deportes and FOX College Sports. FOX Sports also encompasses FOX Sports

Digital, which includes FOXSports.com, FOX Sports GO, Whatifsports.com

and Yardbarker.com. Also included in the Group are FOX’s interests in

joint-venture businesses Big Ten Network and BTN 2Go, as well as a

licensing agreement that establish the FOX Sports Radio Network.

Contacts

FOX Sports

Valerie Krebs

Valerie.Krebs@fox.com

or

Brew

Media Relations for LiveLike

Nick Shepherd, 424-291-8712

Nick@brewpr.com